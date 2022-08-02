Wrestling Champion

Cody wins wrestling championship.

Clinton High School's first wrestler in the school's history added another milestone on Friday night competing at the Region 3 AAA wrestling championship at Broome High School.

George Cody won the CHAMPIONSHIP and has qualified for the Upper State Championship which will be contested the 3rd weekend in February. In his championship run, Cody beat wrestlers from Woodruff and Emerald.

Cody had a lot of fans in the Broome H.S. gym including family, friends, coaching staff of Clinton H.S.. Athletic Director Louie Alexander, head football coach Corey Fountain and assistant football coach Ethan Campbell were all there cheering Cody on.

Clinton H.S. is looking forward to fielding a full wrestling team next year (2022-2023) winter season.