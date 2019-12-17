Home / Sports / Wrestlers, get after it

Tue, 12/17/2019 - 4:09pm
PC Athletics - Photo by Vic MacDonald
Boiling Springs N.C. – The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team dropped its first dual of the 2019-2020 season as the Blue Hose lost 38-9 against Franklin & Marshall on Wednesday afternoon at Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, N.C. NOTABLES - Parker Corwin in the 133 pound weight class picked up his second straight victory on Wednesday with a 4-1 decision over Michael Simonetti of Franklin & Marshall. Corwin improved to 6-4 on the year with the win. - Austin Stith wrestling in the 184 weight class earned his seventh win of the season with a 12-6 decision over James Stillerman. Stith is tied for the team lead with seven victories on the year. - Imani Heslop earned his sixth win of the season with a 7-4 decision. It's Heslop's fourth win via decision this year. Franklin & Marshall 38, Presbyterian 9 125 – Jose Diaz (Franklin & Marshall) def. Jacob Brasseur (PC) MD 12-3 133 – Parker Corwin (PC) def. Michael Simonetti (Franklin & Marshall) Dec. 4-1 141 – Wilfredo Gil (Franklin & Marshall) def. Reid Stewart (PC) Fall 2:54 149 – Cristiaan Dailey (Franklin & Marshall) def. Bryton Goering (PC) MD 13-1 157 – Noah Chan (Franklin & Marshall) wins by forfeit 165 – Emmett LiCastri (Franklin & Marshall) def. Noah Hall (PC) Fall 2:06 174 – John Crawford (Franklin & Marshall) wins by forfeit 184 – Austin Stith (PC) def. James Stillerman (Franklin & Marshall) Dec. 12-6 197 – Ethan Seeley (Franklin & Marshall) wins by forfeit 285 – Imani Heslop (PC) def. Michael Waszen (Franklin & Marshall) Dec. 7-4 EXH: Jack Bruce (Franklin & Marshall) def. Dyllan Gorrin (PC) Fall 2:38 EXH: Jack Bruce (Franklin & Marshall) def. Khalid Brinkley (PC) Fall 1:37 Up Next • The Blue Hose have a quick turnaround as they get set to face The Citadel in Charleston on Friday afternoon at 2 pm on ESPN+.

The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team gets set for a busy week prior to the holidays as the Blue Hose face Franklin & Marshall on Wednesday before battling The Citadel on Friday afternoon. 

 

Friday afternoon's match will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in Charleston. 

GAMEDAY CENTRAL 

MATCHUP: Presbyterian vs Franklin & Marshall 

DATE: Wednesday, December 18th, 12 pm

LOCATION: Paul Porter Arena (Boiling Springs, N.C.)  

STATS: Track Wrestling

GAMEDAY CENTRAL 

MATCHUP: Presbyterian at The Citadel

DATE: Friday December 20th, 2 pm

LOCATION: McAlister Field House (Charleston, S.C.)  

STATS: Track Wrestling

WATCH: ESPN+ 

GAMEDAY CENTRAL 

MATCHUP: 2019 Senior Nationals – US Olympic Trials Qualifier 

DATE: Friday December 20th – Sunday December 22nd

LOCATION: Fort Worth Convention Center (Fort Worth, Tx)

About the Meets

• The Blue Hose will open the week with a dual against Franklin & Marshall beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The match will take place at Gardner-Webb on Wednesday afternoon.

• Franklin & Marshall is a perfect 2-0 in duals on the year as they earned a 19-17 win over VMI and followed that up with a 22-16 dual victory over Davidson.

• Presbyterian concludes the 2019 slate with a dual on Friday afternoon against The Citadel at 2 pm in Charleston. The Bulldogs will be competing in Friday in their first dual of the season

US Olympic Trials Qualifier

• Bernardino GomezJaslynn Gallegos and Morgan Norris will be competing beginning on Friday at the US Olympic Trials Qualifier. The trio will be competing unattached this weekend.

Last Time Out

• The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team had three different wrestlers pick up three victories to highlight action at the Cornell Open on Sunday from Barton Hall.

• Jacob Brasseur picked up a third place finish in the 125-pound weight class. Parker Corwin finished third in 133 pound bracket, while Austin Stith finished fourth in the 197-pound weight class on Sunday.

Wrestlers Competing This Week

The Blue Hose Expected to Compete against Franklin & Marshall and The Citadel is as follows:

125 – Jacob Brasseur & Dyllan Gorrin

133 – Khalid Brinkley & Parker Corwin

141 – Reid Stewart & Justin Nobles

149 – Bryton Goering

165 – Noah Hall

184 – Austin Stith

285 – Imani Heslop & Will Pontoon

Up Next

• The Blue Hose will next be on the mat New Year's Day at the Southern Scuffle. The two day tournament is set to begin at 10:45 a.m.  

