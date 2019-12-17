Wrestlers, get after it

The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team gets set for a busy week prior to the holidays as the Blue Hose face Franklin & Marshall on Wednesday before battling The Citadel on Friday afternoon.

Friday afternoon's match will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in Charleston.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

MATCHUP: Presbyterian vs Franklin & Marshall

DATE: Wednesday, December 18th, 12 pm

LOCATION: Paul Porter Arena (Boiling Springs, N.C.)

STATS: Track Wrestling

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

MATCHUP: Presbyterian at The Citadel

DATE: Friday December 20th, 2 pm

LOCATION: McAlister Field House (Charleston, S.C.)

STATS: Track Wrestling

WATCH: ESPN+

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

MATCHUP: 2019 Senior Nationals – US Olympic Trials Qualifier

DATE: Friday December 20th – Sunday December 22nd

LOCATION: Fort Worth Convention Center (Fort Worth, Tx)

About the Meets

• The Blue Hose will open the week with a dual against Franklin & Marshall beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The match will take place at Gardner-Webb on Wednesday afternoon.

• Franklin & Marshall is a perfect 2-0 in duals on the year as they earned a 19-17 win over VMI and followed that up with a 22-16 dual victory over Davidson.

• Presbyterian concludes the 2019 slate with a dual on Friday afternoon against The Citadel at 2 pm in Charleston. The Bulldogs will be competing in Friday in their first dual of the season

US Olympic Trials Qualifier

• Bernardino Gomez, Jaslynn Gallegos and Morgan Norris will be competing beginning on Friday at the US Olympic Trials Qualifier. The trio will be competing unattached this weekend.

Last Time Out

• The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team had three different wrestlers pick up three victories to highlight action at the Cornell Open on Sunday from Barton Hall.

• Jacob Brasseur picked up a third place finish in the 125-pound weight class. Parker Corwin finished third in 133 pound bracket, while Austin Stith finished fourth in the 197-pound weight class on Sunday.

Wrestlers Competing This Week

The Blue Hose Expected to Compete against Franklin & Marshall and The Citadel is as follows:

125 – Jacob Brasseur & Dyllan Gorrin

133 – Khalid Brinkley & Parker Corwin

141 – Reid Stewart & Justin Nobles

149 – Bryton Goering

165 – Noah Hall

184 – Austin Stith

285 – Imani Heslop & Will Pontoon

Up Next

• The Blue Hose will next be on the mat New Year's Day at the Southern Scuffle. The two day tournament is set to begin at 10:45 a.m.