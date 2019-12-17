Wrestlers, get after it
The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team gets set for a busy week prior to the holidays as the Blue Hose face Franklin & Marshall on Wednesday before battling The Citadel on Friday afternoon.
Friday afternoon's match will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in Charleston.
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
MATCHUP: Presbyterian vs Franklin & Marshall
DATE: Wednesday, December 18th, 12 pm
LOCATION: Paul Porter Arena (Boiling Springs, N.C.)
STATS: Track Wrestling
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
MATCHUP: Presbyterian at The Citadel
DATE: Friday December 20th, 2 pm
LOCATION: McAlister Field House (Charleston, S.C.)
STATS: Track Wrestling
WATCH: ESPN+
GAMEDAY CENTRAL
MATCHUP: 2019 Senior Nationals – US Olympic Trials Qualifier
DATE: Friday December 20th – Sunday December 22nd
LOCATION: Fort Worth Convention Center (Fort Worth, Tx)
About the Meets
• The Blue Hose will open the week with a dual against Franklin & Marshall beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. The match will take place at Gardner-Webb on Wednesday afternoon.
• Franklin & Marshall is a perfect 2-0 in duals on the year as they earned a 19-17 win over VMI and followed that up with a 22-16 dual victory over Davidson.
• Presbyterian concludes the 2019 slate with a dual on Friday afternoon against The Citadel at 2 pm in Charleston. The Bulldogs will be competing in Friday in their first dual of the season
US Olympic Trials Qualifier
• Bernardino Gomez, Jaslynn Gallegos and Morgan Norris will be competing beginning on Friday at the US Olympic Trials Qualifier. The trio will be competing unattached this weekend.
Last Time Out
• The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team had three different wrestlers pick up three victories to highlight action at the Cornell Open on Sunday from Barton Hall.
• Jacob Brasseur picked up a third place finish in the 125-pound weight class. Parker Corwin finished third in 133 pound bracket, while Austin Stith finished fourth in the 197-pound weight class on Sunday.
Wrestlers Competing This Week
The Blue Hose Expected to Compete against Franklin & Marshall and The Citadel is as follows:
125 – Jacob Brasseur & Dyllan Gorrin
133 – Khalid Brinkley & Parker Corwin
141 – Reid Stewart & Justin Nobles
149 – Bryton Goering
165 – Noah Hall
184 – Austin Stith
285 – Imani Heslop & Will Pontoon
Up Next
• The Blue Hose will next be on the mat New Year's Day at the Southern Scuffle. The two day tournament is set to begin at 10:45 a.m.