Women's Wrestling on a NCAA DI Campus
AN EXCITING, NEW SPORT HAS MADE ITS DEBUT ON THE CAMPUS OF PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE.
Clinton, S.C. – The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team split its inaugural home opener on Saturday as the Blue Hose picked up a 38-11 decision against Limestone before falling 26-21 in a tight battle with Life University at the Templeton Center. The Blue Hose had Cassandra Lopez, Jaslynn Gallegos, Adelyhda Perez and Morgan Norris pick up a pair of wins over the two duals.
Final Score: Presbyterian 38, Limestone 11
Final Score: Life 26, Presbyterian 21
Location: Clinton, S.C. (Templeton Center)
Records: Presbyterian (4-3) | Limestone (0-4) | Life (3-0)
NOTABLES
- Gallegos improved to a perfect 8-0 on the season which included a 0:16 fall victory over Limestone in her opening match of the tri-dual.
- Lopez with her two wins on Saturday improved to 6-3 on the year with five of her wins coming via pin.
- Perez picked up her first two wins of the year improving to 2-1, while Norris moved to 9-1 on the season winning each of her last six matches
- Hannah McElroy picked up her fifth win of the season via fall against Limestone in the 136 weight class.
Presbyterian 38, Limestone 11
- 101 – Alex Martinez wins by Forfeit
- 109 – Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Alyssa Garza (Limestone) Fall 0:36
- 116 – Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) def. Skylar Yates (Limestone) Fall 0:16
- 123 – Rita Morales (PC) def. Hailey Stevenson (Limestone) Fall 1:46
- 130 – Isabella Badon (PC) def. Acoya Pate (Limestone) TF 12-1
- 136 – Hannah McElroy (PC) def. Ashton Hall (Limestone) Fall 1:07
- 143 – Morgan Norris (PC) def. Alamlani Latu (Limestone) Fall 1:48
- 155 – Adelyhda Perez (PC) def. Caitlyn Gilmore (Limestone) TF 10-0
- 170 – Madajah Trapier (PC) by forfeit
- 191 – Destiny Baltierra (Limestone) by forfeit
Life 26, Presbyterian 21
- 101 – Faye Cherrier (Life) wins by forfeit
- 109 – Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Katalina Bartlet (Life) Fall 1:13
- 116 – Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) wins by forfeit
- 123 – Julia Vidallon (Life) def. Rita Morales (PC) TF 11-0
- 130 – Aysia Cortez (Life) def. Isabella Badon (PC) TF 10-0
- 136 – Erica Sotelo (Life) def. Hannah McElroy (PC) Fall 1:12
- 143 – Adelyhda Perez (PC) def. Taylor Cooks (Life) Fall 2:38
- 155 – Morgan Norris (PC) def. Destinee Rivera (Life) Fall 5:00
- 170 – Jordan Nelson (Life) def. Madajah Trapier (PC) Dec. 5-1
- 191 – Gabrielle Hamilton (Life) by forfeit
Up Next
• The Blue Hose are next on the mat beginning on December 20th at the US Open in Fort Worth, Texas.
