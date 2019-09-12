Home / Sports / Women's Wrestling on a NCAA DI Campus

Women's Wrestling on a NCAA DI Campus

Mon, 12/09/2019 - 11:07am Vic MacDonald
By: 
PC Athletics - Photo by Vic MacDonald

AN EXCITING, NEW SPORT HAS MADE ITS DEBUT ON THE CAMPUS OF PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE.

Clinton, S.C. – The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team split its inaugural home opener on Saturday as the Blue Hose picked up a 38-11 decision against Limestone before falling 26-21 in a tight battle with Life University at the Templeton Center. The Blue Hose had Cassandra LopezJaslynn GallegosAdelyhda Perez and Morgan Norris pick up a pair of wins over the two duals. 

Final Score: Presbyterian 38, Limestone 11
Final Score: Life 26, Presbyterian 21
Location: Clinton, S.C. (Templeton Center)
Records: Presbyterian (4-3) | Limestone (0-4) | Life (3-0)

NOTABLES
- Gallegos improved to a perfect 8-0 on the season which included a 0:16 fall victory over Limestone in her opening match of the tri-dual. 
- Lopez with her two wins on Saturday improved to 6-3 on the year with five of her wins coming via pin.
- Perez picked up her first two wins of the year improving to 2-1, while Norris moved to 9-1 on the season winning each of her last six matches
Hannah McElroy picked up her fifth win of the season via fall against Limestone in the 136 weight class.

Presbyterian 38, Limestone 11

  • 101 – Alex Martinez wins by Forfeit
  • 109 – Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Alyssa Garza (Limestone) Fall 0:36
  • 116 – Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) def. Skylar Yates (Limestone) Fall 0:16
  • 123 – Rita Morales (PC) def. Hailey Stevenson (Limestone) Fall 1:46
  • 130 – Isabella Badon (PC) def. Acoya Pate (Limestone) TF 12-1
  • 136 – Hannah McElroy (PC) def. Ashton Hall (Limestone) Fall 1:07
  • 143 – Morgan Norris (PC) def. Alamlani Latu (Limestone) Fall 1:48
  • 155 – Adelyhda Perez (PC) def. Caitlyn Gilmore (Limestone) TF 10-0
  • 170 – Madajah Trapier (PC) by forfeit
  • 191 – Destiny Baltierra (Limestone) by forfeit

Life 26, Presbyterian 21

  • 101 – Faye Cherrier (Life) wins by forfeit
  • 109 – Cassandra Lopez (PC) def. Katalina Bartlet (Life) Fall 1:13
  • 116 – Jaslynn Gallegos (PC) wins by forfeit
  • 123 – Julia Vidallon (Life) def. Rita Morales (PC) TF 11-0
  • 130 – Aysia Cortez (Life) def. Isabella Badon (PC) TF 10-0
  • 136 – Erica Sotelo (Life) def. Hannah McElroy (PC) Fall 1:12
  • 143 – Adelyhda Perez (PC) def. Taylor Cooks (Life) Fall 2:38
  • 155 – Morgan Norris (PC) def. Destinee Rivera (Life) Fall 5:00
  • 170 – Jordan Nelson (Life) def. Madajah Trapier (PC) Dec. 5-1
  • 191 – Gabrielle Hamilton (Life) by forfeit

Up Next
• The Blue Hose are next on the mat beginning on December 20th at the US Open in Fort Worth, Texas.

https://www.college-sports-journal.com/wrestling-history-about-to-be-made-at-presbyterian-college/

https://gobluehose.com/sports/womens-wrestling/schedule

 

My Clinton News

P.O. Box 180
513 North Broad St.
Clinton, SC 29325
Phone: (864) 833-1900
Fax: (864) 833-1902

Privacy Policy

 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Clinton News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here