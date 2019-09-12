Women's Wrestling on a NCAA DI Campus

AN EXCITING, NEW SPORT HAS MADE ITS DEBUT ON THE CAMPUS OF PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE.

Clinton, S.C. – The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team split its inaugural home opener on Saturday as the Blue Hose picked up a 38-11 decision against Limestone before falling 26-21 in a tight battle with Life University at the Templeton Center. The Blue Hose had Cassandra Lopez , Jaslynn Gallegos , Adelyhda Perez and Morgan Norris pick up a pair of wins over the two duals.

Final Score: Presbyterian 38, Limestone 11

Final Score: Life 26, Presbyterian 21

Location: Clinton, S.C. (Templeton Center)

Records: Presbyterian (4-3) | Limestone (0-4) | Life (3-0)

NOTABLES

- Gallegos improved to a perfect 8-0 on the season which included a 0:16 fall victory over Limestone in her opening match of the tri-dual.

- Lopez with her two wins on Saturday improved to 6-3 on the year with five of her wins coming via pin.

- Perez picked up her first two wins of the year improving to 2-1, while Norris moved to 9-1 on the season winning each of her last six matches

- Hannah McElroy picked up her fifth win of the season via fall against Limestone in the 136 weight class.

Presbyterian 38, Limestone 11

Life 26, Presbyterian 21

Up Next

• The Blue Hose are next on the mat beginning on December 20th at the US Open in Fort Worth, Texas.

https://www.college-sports-journal.com/wrestling-history-about-to-be-made-at-presbyterian-college/

https://gobluehose.com/sports/womens-wrestling/schedule