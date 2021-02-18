The Women of Spring

SOFTBALL: PC Tosses Pair of Shutouts on Opening Day.

Jenna Greene and Haley Haselden each tossed complete game shutouts as Presbyterian College blanked Columbia International 8-0 and 9-0 to open its 2021 season last Wednesday afternoon at the PC Softball Complex.

FINAL SCORE (G1): Presbyterian 8, Columbia International 0 (F/6)

LOCATION: PC Softball Complex

RECORDS: Presbyterian (1-0) | Columbia International (0-7)

WP: Jenna Greene (1-0) | LP: Catie McGovern (0-4)

FINAL SCORE (G2): Presbyterian 9, Columbia International 0 (F/6)

LOCATION: PC Softball Complex

RECORDS: Presbyterian (2-0) | Columbia International (0-8)

WP: Haley Haselden (1-0) | LP: Reagan Cox (0-4)

NOTABLES

- In game one, Greene yielded one hit and three total baserunners over her six scoreless while fanning 12 Rams. The 12 strikeouts tied for third-most in a single game in PC’s DI era (since 2008) and marked the sixth double-digit strikeout performance of her career.

- Haselden surrendered three hits over her six shutout frames and struck out seven, one shy of her career high.

- In her collegiate debut, Jillian Hewes went 3-for-5 across the two games. The freshman’s first career hit was a two-run single in the fifth inning of game one. Hewes belted her first career homer in game two and drove in four runs in that contest. She led the Blue Hose with six RBIs for the day.

- Courtney White went 3-for-6 and drove in a total of four runs, including three in the second game. She ended game two with a two-run double, the 22nd two-bagger of her PC career, which tied her for eighth in the program’s DI era.

- Kaitlyn Tucker picked up a pair of hits, scored three runs and walked three times in her first collegiate action. Her first collegiate knock was an RBI single in game two.

- Jaiden Tweed launched Presbyterian’s first home run of the new season, a two-run blast in the opener.

- Kara Starnes singled in each contest, the first two hits of her collegiate career. The redshirt freshman also scored a total of three times.

- Bailey Watkins collected a pinch-hit single and stole a bag in her collegiate debut.

- Kiley Kross doubled twice and score a pair in the opener.

- Macy Hyatt and Katelyn Petty each picked up a hit in both games. Petty also scored in each contest.

HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 1

- Kross got PC on the board with a two-run double in the bottom of the third.

- The Blue Hose plated five in the fifth on a Hewes two-run single, a White sacrifice fly and Tweed two-run homer.

- Petty raced home in the bottom of the sixth to seal the victory.

- All three of CIU’s baserunners came in the first two innings against Greene, who retired the final 14 batters she faced.

HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 2

- Presbyterian struck quickly in game two on a three-run shot by Hewes in the bottom of the first.

- Tucker and White each collected RBI singles in the second and third, respectively, to stretch the PC edge to 5-0.

- Rebecca Clark brought Alexis Meadows home with a sacrifice fly in the fourth to make it 6-0.

- Hewes was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth, then White laced a two-run double down the left field line to complete the Blue Hose sweep.