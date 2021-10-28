Witcher, PC wide receiver, is named to prestigious watch list

Presbyterian College football freshman wide receiver Jalyn Witcher has been named to the 2021 Stats Perform Jerry Rice Award Watch List.

The award is presented to the national freshman of the year in college football's Division I subdivision.

The Rice Award is in its 11th season in 2021 and is named for the 3x Super Bowl and legendary Hall of Fame wideout.

Past recipients of the award include Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp (Eastern Washington), Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (Fordham), and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (North Dakota State).

The list of 22 freshmen consists of four quarterbacks, four running backs, four wideouts, two defensive linemen, four linebackers, three defensive backs, and a placekicker.

Witcher began the season with five catches for 156 yards and three touchdowns in the Blue Hose season opener against St. Andrews. He hauled in a 79 yard and 36-yard touchdown in the first quarter before finishing the first half with a five-yard score. In week two, he recorded a five-yard score against Fort Lauderdale.

In the Blue Hose PFL opener in Dayton, Witcher recorded his first 10+ catch performance with 11 receptions for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Little Rock, Ark. native had a 66-yard score along with a five-yard score in the contest. In the matchup with Morehead State, he recorded a career-high 12 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns. He recorded the biggest play of the season for PC with a 92-yard receiving score in the fourth quarter.

He added eight catches for 106 yards and a score against Davidson before a career-high 192 yards receiving as he totaled nine grabs and a score last week against San Diego.

Witcher has already set the Blue Hose DI single-season receiving touchdown record with 10 this season while sitting third in the same record book with 814 receiving yards. He has already recorded five games with 100+ yards and has scored at least one score in six of seven games this season.

To be eligible for the Rice Award, a freshman can't have surpassed four games played in one previous academic year – similar to the NCAA's regular redshirt rule. More players can join the watch list before a 50-member, national media panel selects the winner following the regular season.

Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Eddie Robinson Award (FCS coach of the year), and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

--