A Winning Season

PC Football Honor: Pearson

ST LOUIS, MO. – Senior wide receiver Keith Pearson has been named the Pioneer Football League's offensive player of the week as announced by the league on Sunday. Pearson totaled a DI school record 15 catches while totaling a career-high 173 yards receiving in his final game for the Blue Hose in a 28-24 comeback win on Saturday over Drake.

Pearson's 15 catches on Saturday were tied for the most by any FCS receiver this season while his 173 yards were the 12th most in the FCS. Both the catches and yards are the most in a game involving a PFL team this spring.

He recorded seven receptions that resulted in a first down on Saturday, while three of his 15 grabs went for 20+ yards which included a 31-yarder on PC game-winning drive.

Pearson finished the spring with 65 catches for 831 yards and five touchdowns. The 65 catches and 831 yards receiving both ranks second in the Blue Hose single-season DI record book as Pearson holds the catch record with 71 grabs during the 2019 season.

He finished the spring with 9.29 catches per game which rank third in all of FCS this spring. Pearson finished second this spring with 118.7 receiving yards per game and third with his 831 yards receiving.

The Enoree, S.C. native finished the spring 12th in FCS with 133.86 all-purpose yards and 15th with five receiving scores.

Pearson is the first Blue Hose to earn two players of the week honors as he won it for his special team's work following PC's 31-16 victory over Morehead State. Presbyterian has had five prior honorees Tyler Huff (offensive) and Pearson (special teams) earned the award after PC's 31-16 victory over Morehead State. Jeffrey Smith (defensive) and Oka Emmanwori (special teams) each were awarded after the Blue Hose 26-3 win over Stetson. Linebacker Colby Campbell earned defensive player of the week after PC's victory over Davidson which saw him record a school-record 25 tackles.

PC Football earned 4th win of season

DES MOINES, IOWA – Sophomore Tyler Huff connected with freshman Lawson Bachelder for a 46-yard touchdown in the final minute of the game to cap a fourth-quarter rally for the Presbyterian College football team as the Blue Hose earned a 28-24 victory at Drake Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Huff passed for a career-high 365 yards, while Keith Pearson totaled a DI school record 15 catches for a career-high 173 yards in his final contest for the Blue Hose.

Final Score: Presbyterian 28, Drake 24

Location: Drake Stadium (Des Moines, Iowa)

Records: Presbyterian (4-3) | Drake (2-3)

OPENING KICK

- Huff passed for a career-high 365 yards and the game-winning touchdown to Bachelder on Saturday. He was 28-for-49 and those 365 yards along with 37 rushing yards.

- His 365 passing yards rank fourth in the PC DI single-game record book as it is the third time this season a Blue Hose QB passed for 300+ yards in a game.

- Huff's game-winning touchdown moved him into sole possession of third place in the PC DI career record book with his 17th career passing score.

- Pearson wrapped up his Blue Hose career on Saturday with a Presbyterian DI single-game record 15 catches and a career-high 173 receiving yards. He finished the seven-game spring season with 65 catches for 831 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

- In the single-season DI record book, Pearson's 65 catches and 831 receiving yards rank second for the Blue Hose in a year.

- Jarius Jeter recorded a pair of rushing scores on Saturday. He became the first Blue Hose running back to record two touchdowns in a game since he last did it at the end of 2019 against St. Andrews.

- Bachelder totaled a career-high 145 yards receiving including the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute for 46 yards.

- Pearson (173 yards) & Bachelder (145 yards) became the first Blue Hose pair to record 100+ yards receiving in a game since 2013 when Tobi Antigha (117) and Jeremiah McKie (101) did it against VMI.

- PC was 5-of-6 on fourth down conversions including a perfect 3-for-3 in the fourth quarter.

- Jeffrey Smith, Colby Campbell and Trent Carrington paced the Blue Hose defense with seven tackles apiece.

- Keegan Halloran picked up his second interception of the season to seal Saturday's victory.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Drake opened the scoring with a 30-yard field goal to take the early 3-0 lead.

- The Blue Hose answered with a one-yard rushing score from Jeter to cap off a 14-play 75-yard drive to give PC a 6-3 lead.

- The hosts answered quickly with a score on a quick three-play drive to jump out in front 10-6 after one quarter.

- Jeter helped push PC back out in front with a four-yard score to give the Blue Hose a 13-10 advantage.

- Drake responded once again with a 42-yard receiving score to give the hosts a 17-13 lead heading to the half.

- The Bulldogs scored the lone touchdown of the third quarter on their second drive of the half with a 17-yard score to push the lead out to 24-13.

- The Blue Hose used a 97-yard drive to open the fourth quarter and capped it off with a Branson Thompson one-yard score. PC went for two and got it to cut the Bulldog lead to three, 24-21.

- Huff connected with Bachelder in the final minute of the game to give PC a 28-24 lead that proved to be the margin of victory to close out the 2021 spring season with a 4-3 record.