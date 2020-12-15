Winning Big @ Templeton

The Presbyterian College men's basketball team led by as much as 41 in the second half and used a pair of runs early on in the second half to lead them to an 85-46 win on Monday night over Carver College inside the Templeton Center.

Freshman Rayshon Harrison led all scorers in the contest with a career-high 20 points and added a team-high eight rebounds.

Scoring the Game

PC and Carver traded 5-0 runs to open the game before a Zeb Graham three-pointer gave the Blue Hose a 12-5 lead at the first media timeout. The Cougars cut the lead to just four on a pair of occasions; however, Presbyterian answered both times, pushing the lead to 23-13 off an Ambaka Le Gregam driving layup with 10:51 to play in the first half. Carver used a quick burst over the next three minutes to cut the PC lead to eight before the Blue Hose responded to open a 33-21 lead with 4:58 to play in the first half. A 5-0 run from Harrison expanded the lead before a late scoring exchange from both teams, and PC entered the break with a 46-30 halftime advantage.

The Blue Hose came out of the break red-hot with a 16-2 run over the first seven minutes to take a 64-32 lead. The two teams traded baskets over the next seven minutes, with PC holding onto a 72-40 advantage. Presbyterian closed the final five minutes on a 13-6 run to give them the final margin of 85-46.

Players of the Game

Rayshon Harrison led all scorers with a career-high 20 points and eight rebounds, with Zeb Graham adding 17 points. Owen McCormack adding 12 points, while Ambaka Le Gregam chipped in with 10 points.

Carver had two players in double-figures as both Paul Hepburn and Antwon Ferrell each had 11 points, with Glenn Sims grabbing eight rebounds.

Stats of the Game

PC shot 45.7%, compared to 28.6% for Carver. The Blue Hose dominated the glass with a 48-32 advantage. PC committed just ten turnovers and forced 19 Cougar turnovers. Presbyterian hit eight threes, with Carver posting three. The Blue Hose controlled the paint 40-18.

Notables

- Rayshon Harrison posted a career-high 20 points while making a career-high seven field goals.

- Zeb Graham scored a season-high 17 points.

- Kirshon Thrash, in his first action of the season, scored seven points while pulling down seven rebounds.

For the Record

The Blue Hose improved to 1-1 on the season, while Carver fell to 0-9.

Up Next

The Blue Hose return to the hardwood on Friday at 6 pm against S.C. State.

