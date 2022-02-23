A win for Blue Hose acrobatics

Acrobatics & Tumbling: No. 12 Presbyterian Wins Season-Opening Meet - photo gallery below.

The 12th-ranked Presbyterian College Blue Hose (1-0) Acrobatics and Tumbling team opened the 2022 season with a win Sunday over the Saint Leo Lions (0-1) by the score of 251.680-236.365 in the Templeton Center.

“I am excited about the win,” Presbyterian coach Amber Morrell said. “We started with lower start values than Saint Leo because we were wanting to do things that were really clean. We can build on that. I think we executed that so now as we go through the season we can increase our start values. The sport is really about cleanliness and execution so that is what we are trying to do is win by that strategy.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

* The Blue Hose began the meet with a 36.05 in the Compulsory Event, with the best scores of 9.50 in the Pyramid and Toss Heats.

* Presbyterian tallied 29.60 in the Acro Event, which included a high score of 9.65 in the 6-Element Heat.

* After two events, Presbyterian held a 63.00 to 55.95.

* The Blue Hose finished with a score of 25.30 in the Pyramid Events with a high score of 9.90 in the Open Heat.

* In the Toss Event, the Blue Hose recorded a score of 25.25 with a high score of 8.75 in the 450 Salto Heat.

* In the Tumbling Events, Presbyterian recorded a score of 48.750 led by Morgan Todd’s 9.475 in the Aerial Pass.

* Presbyterian closed out the win with a score of 89.38 in the Team Event.

NOTABLES

* The Open Pyramid team of Ashlyn Getway, Andey Reynolds, Caroline Holter, Lana Shull, Maddie Watkins, Ciera Carter, Troi Hudson, Amirah Boyd, Makenna Watt, and Diana Santopietro recorded the highest scoring heat in any event from PC with a 9.90 score.

UP NEXT

Presbyterian travels to Spartanburg, South Carolina to play Converse on Saturday, March 5 at 3 p.m.