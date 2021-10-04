A win for the Blue Hose

PHOTOS: The PC Football Bench watches Keith Pearson score one of his two touchdowns Saturday against Davidson.

Senior Colby Campbell set a DI program single-game tackle record with 25 stops this afternoon in Presbyterian College football team's 29-24 victory over Davidson at Bailey Memorial Stadium. PC clinched the victory with an interception from Rod Haygood in the final minute of the contest. Tyler Huff finished the game with 21-25, 198 passing yards and 2 touchdowns. Senior Keith Pearson totaled 11 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns.