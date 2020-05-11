Volleyball & Women’s Basketball.

Big South Releases Spring Volleyball Schedule; PC Opens Feb. 4-5

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Big South Conference released the schedule for the spring 2021 volleyball season on Thursday afternoon.

The 16-match double round-robin schedule spans nine weeks from Feb. 4-April 2, with contests primarily scheduled on Thursdays and Fridays against the same opponent at the same location. This year’s regular season champion will earn the Big South’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

This year’s conference-only schedule, which is subject to change, features a format which has been adjusted to limit travel and help ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. Contingencies were built into the schedule to allow flexibility for completing the season in full. With matches currently scheduled one week apart, adjustments can be made to accommodate any facility conflicts or interruptions. Each team also has a bye week during the season.

“We are really excited to have a spring schedule,” said Presbyterian head coach Korrinn Burgess. “We have worked hard within the Big South Conference to come up with a schedule that is competitive and safe for our student-athletes. The team is looking forward to the opportunity to compete!”

PC opens the season at the Templeton Center on Feb. 4-5 as High Point comes to town. The Blue Hose then go a month before their next home contests, hitting the road to face Gardner-Webb (Feb. 11-12) and Radford (Feb. 18-19), before the team’s schedule bye week on Feb. 25-26.

Presbyterian is back in Clinton for the weekends of Mar. 4-5 and Mar. 11-12, as it battles UNC Asheville and USC Upstate, respectively. The Blue Hose swept Asheville in the 2019 Big South Championship Quarterfinals to win their first conference tournament game since 2012.

PC hits the road again the following two weekends, making trips to Campbell (Mar. 18-19) and reigning conference champion Winthrop (Mar. 25-26). The Blue Hose conclude the regular season back at home on April 1-2 against Charleston Southern.

PC Volleyball Spring 2021 Schedule:

Feb. 4-5 High Point

Feb. 11-12 at Gardner-Webb

Feb. 18-19 at Radford

Mar. 4-5 UNC Asheville

Mar. 11-12 USC Upstate

Mar. 18-19 at Campbell

Mar. 25-26 at Winthrop

April 1-2 Charleston Southern

PC Women’s Basketball Unveils 2020-21 Schedule

The Presbyterian College women’s basketball team and third-year head coach Alaura Sharp announced the team’s full 2020-21 schedule last Wednesday afternoon, following the Big South’s announcement of the league’s conference schedule.

The Blue Hose are slated to play five non-conference games, and then 20 contests within the Big South, facing each league opponent twice.

“Our team and staff are just thankful to be able to play so we are excited to release our schedule,” said coach Sharp. “We understand it is a privilege to play during these times and are looking forward to getting started.”

“Our non-conference schedule is really competitive and will test us early on, while the conference schedule will offer new challenges and strategies this year with the altered format. We will be ready to adapt and be flexible to whatever comes our way. This will be a season of adversity and we will challenge our team to adapt and respond the right way.”

The Blue Hose begin their campaign with five non-conference contests, four of which will be on the road. PC opens its season on Wednesday, Nov. 25, with a trip to Kennesaw State. The opening week of the season also includes road trips to face in-state foes Clemson (Nov. 27) and Furman (Dec. 1).

PC’s home opener is slated for Dec. 9, as it welcomes Mercer to the Templeton Center. The Blue Hose round out their non-conference schedule on Dec. 12 at East Tennessee State.

This season’s Big South schedule, which is subject to change, has been altered to limit travel and help ensure the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff. In lieu of a traditional home-and-home series, teams will play the same opponent on back-to-back days at the same location. Contingencies were built into the schedule to allow flexibility for completing the season in full, as any games impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can be made up on various dates, including the week of Feb. 28-Mar. 6. Each team also has a bye week built into its schedule, with PC’s bye week slated for the weekend of Feb. 5-6.

Presbyterian opens Big South play at home on Dec. 15-16 against Gardner-Webb. The Blue Hose then close out the calendar year with a trip to Radford on Dec. 30-31.

PC begins the new year back in Clinton, with a pair of tilts against UNC Asheville on Jan. 4-5. The weekend of Jan. 9-10, Presbyterian heads up to Spartanburg to face USC Upstate.

The Blue Hose return home for the ensuing two weekends, with contests against Campbell (Jan. 15-16) and High Point (Jan. 22-23). PC concludes the month of January with a visit to Longwood on Jan. 29-30.

Following the team’s bye week, Presbyterian closes its home schedule on Feb. 12-13 against Hampton. The Blue Hose then hit the road for the final two weekends of the regular season, as they head to Charleston Southern on Feb. 19-20 and Winthrop on Feb. 26-27.

The 2021 Big South Women’s Basketball Championship begins on March 9, followed by the quarterfinals (March 11), semifinals (March 12) and the championship game on Sunday, March 14.



PC 2020-21 Schedule:

Nov. 25 at Kennesaw State

Nov. 27 at Clemson

Dec. 1 at Furman

Dec. 9 Mercer

Dec. 12 at East Tennessee State

Dec. 15-16 Gardner-Webb

Dec. 30-31 at Radford

Jan. 4-5 UNC Asheville

Jan. 9-10 at USC Upstate

Jan. 15-16 Campbell

Jan. 22-23 High Point

Jan. 29-30 at Longwood

Feb. 12-13 Hampton

Feb. 19-20 at Charleston Southern

Feb. 26-27 at Winthrop

Mar. 9-14 Big South Conference Championship

