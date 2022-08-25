VB @ Clemson

Volleyball Opens 2022 Season at Big Orange Bash

The Presbyterian College volleyball team begins its 2022 season with a trip to Clemson to take part in the Big Orange Bash.

The tournament starts for the Blue Hose on Friday with first serve at 4:30 p.m. against Louisiana Tech. The weekend wraps up with a pair of matches on Saturday beginning at 10:30 a.m. against Austin Peay and wrapping up at 7 p.m. against the host Tigers. The match with Clemson is set to be shown on ACC Network Extra.

Matchup: Presbyterian vs Louisiana Tech

Date: Friday, Aug. 26

Time: 4:30 pm

Site: Jervey Gym (Clemson, S.C.)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

Twitter: @BlueHoseVolley

Matchup: Presbyterian vs Austin Peay

Date: Saturday, Aug. 27

Time: 10:30 am

Site: Jervey Gym (Clemson, S.C.)

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

Twitter: @BlueHoseVolley

Matchup: Presbyterian at Clemson

Date: Saturday, Aug. 27

Time: 7 pm

Site: Jervey Gym (Clemson, S.C.)

Live Video: ACC Network Extra

Live Stats: StatBroadcast

Twitter: @BlueHoseVolley

Notes

Last Time Out...

The Presbyterian College volleyball team had their season come to an end at the Big South Tournament as they couldn't get past the #3 seeded Winthrop Eagles, falling in four sets (18-25, 25-23, 15-25, 22-25).

Head to Head...

PC and Louisiana Tech have never faced off in the Blue Hose DI history... Austin Peay took the only prior meeting from the Blue Hose in September 2017 by the score of 3-0... Clemson has defeated PC in each of the three matches in DI with the last coming in September 2015...

2022 Blue Hose...

The Blue Hose come into 2022 after finishing last fall with a 12-15 record which included a 7-9 mark in league play. PC is offensively by rising sophomore Rylee Moorhead who totaled 254 kills, 38 aces, 285 digs and 27 blocks which earned her a spot on the all-freshman team in 2021. Seniors Cyndi Miller (165 kills) and Paige Cairns (120 kills) both return to the Blue Hose attack. On the defensive end, junior libero Anna Hewitt returns coming off of a 2021 that saw her total a team-high 468 digs, 106 assists and 28 service aces. Junior Hailey Grocholski is the top returner for PC on the block with 67 from a season ago.

Big South Preseason Poll...

The Presbyterian College volleyball team was tabbed fifth by the league coaches in the Big South preseason poll, as was announced on Wednesday by the conference office. The coaches voted junior outside hitter Dylan Maberry from High Point for the conference's Preseason Player of the Year and her teammate Maria Miggins as the league's Setter of the Year. Campbell's libero Claranne Fechter was named the Preseason's Defensive Player of the Year.

Scouting the Lady Techsters...

Louisiana Tech comes off of a 2021 season that saw the Lady Techsters finish 9-19 overall. Morgan Smith returns as Louisiana Tech's top offensive threat from last season as she totaled 159 kills along with a team-high 94 blocks on the defensive end. McKenzie Johnson is the Lady Techsters libero with a team-high 445 digs in 2021.

Scouting the Govs...

Austin Peay enters the season coming off of a 21-12 record which included a 13-5 mark in the Ohio Valley. Mikayla Powell returns to Clarksville coming off of a season that saw Powell total 317 kills along with 75 blocks. Kelsey Mead returns as the top setter from 2021 as she recorded 618 assists and 35 service aces.

Scouting the Tigers...

The host Clemson begins the 2022 season after finishing last year with a 12-18 mark which included a 3-15 record in the ACC. Camryn Hannah returns as Clemson's top offensive threat from last year with 261 kills. Mckenna Slavik led the Tigers last season with 911 assists. Devan Taylor led the defense with 348 digs as Anna Renwick totaled 220.