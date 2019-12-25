Training in the bobsled

Ex-PC pitcher chases an Olympic dream.

Former Presbyterian College baseball pitcher Chase Blueberg is looking to represent Team USA in the 2022 Olympics competing in the bobsled.

Blueberg began his training last spring, around the same time he finished up his time as a member of the Blue Hose baseball team. He went on to train all summer, before heading to a bobsledding combine in September.

At the bobsled combine in Park City, Utah, Blueberg had to compete in six different events in order to keep his Olympic dreams within grasp. The push athletes did sprints that were timed in four different intervals. The group was also timed on the broad jump and throwing the shot put as Blueberg put it "granny style".

The six events were worth 100 points each, with all prospective athletes looking to get to 500 points, of a possible 600, to have any chance at being a part of the Olympic team. Blueberg exceeded that milestone, and was the highest scorer at the combine with a score of 514. He earned the right to go to the Olympic training center and do a pair of strength training events that were also a part of the combine, needing 700 total points to reach the overall milestone, which he did, giving him the opportunity to continue working towards a dream of competing for Team USA in Bejing in 2022.

The Carson City, Nev., native could go back as early as January to continue work towards his Olympic goal. If not, he definitely will get the opportunity to train, and possibly compete, in Europe as he works towards 2022.

In order for this dream to continue, he needs to keep earning spots at the same combine in both 2020 and 2021, as every competitor in the push championships will be re-ranked. If he is one of the top-nine in 2021, he will be able to go to the winter games for Team USA.

As he battled multiple injuries during his time at PC, Blueberg learned the importance of determination, and appreciated all the trust and faith that the baseball coaching staff kept with him, even after injuries derailed his playing career. Strength coaches Ryan Groneman and Adam Kohl also helped him in the weight room to get stronger, with Groneman in particular encouraging Blueberg to work towards his Olympic dream.

Be sure to follow Blueberg and all of team USA throughout training at: www.teamusa.org/USA-Bobsled-Skeleton-Federation for updates on events and different things going on with bobsled training.