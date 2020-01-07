A Trails Event Started July 1

Tom Mullikin to Lead SC7 Expedition Along Portions of the Palmetto Trail, part of which is in Laurens County.

South Carolina attorney, university professor and world explorer Tom Mullikin has chosen the Palmetto Trail as his pathway to showcase the unique natural beauty of the Palmetto State and highlight environmental threats to its most vulnerable areas. Mullikin’s trek is dubbed the South Carolina Seven (SC7) Expedition.

As Mullikin follows the Palmetto Trail from the mountains to the sea, the expedition will highlight the ‘CAROLINA 7’ – so-named for the seven geographic wonders unique to the Palmetto State. The purpose of the expedition is to bring attention to the natural marvels that need our protection and the myriad outdoor adventures that await us in our own backyards and beyond.

Along the way, Mullikin will take part in “Fireside Chats” to focus on issues ranging from childhood fitness to floodwater management. Among them will be a chat at RJ Rockers Brewery in Spartanburg, home of the Palmetto Trail Pale Ale, and one at the Palmetto Trail Headquarters in Columbia, SC.

As he hikes the last mile of the Peak Passage, between Newberry and Fairfield County he will be joined by Tracy McPherson, M.D., Chair of the Palmetto Trail, along with representatives of Fairfield Forward, Eat Smart Move More, and Blue Cross/Blue Shield of SC, which has partnered with The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation to install the TRACK Trail Program at the popular Alston Trailhead. This segment will highlight the importance of healthy outdoor exercise to kids.

The SC7 Expedition Team invites you to join them at Oconee State Park on July 1st as they kick off the expedition, and at the South Carolina Aquarium on the 30th for a Finish Line Celebration. More information on the SC7 itinerary can be found by going to www.southcarolina7.com.

About The Palmetto Trail

From Walhalla in the Blue Ridge Mountains to Awendaw on the Intracoastal Waterway, the Palmetto Trail winds from mountains to sea through 14 counties -- Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Union, Laurens, Newberry, Fairfield, Richland, Sumter, Clarendon, Orangeburg, Berkeley and Charleston. The Trail inspires active, healthy living and showcases the state’s diverse natural beauty, fascinating history, and rich cultural heritage. Visit www.palmettoconservation.org for information and downloadable maps.