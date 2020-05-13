Tournament Cancelled

The Clinton High School Athletic Booster Club is having to cancel a major fund-raiser - its annual golf tournament.

“I would like to thank Austin Johnson for his leadership in directing our golf tournament every year. This decision is one we regret to have to make, but right now is when we would be calling and selling sponsorships and raising funds. It is close to impossible to raise money for a tournament that you just cannot schedule or see when you will be able to schedule.

“There is just too many unknowns right now,” Booster Club President Buddy Bridges wrote to members.

Tournament proceeds also are part of the club’s capital campaign on behalf of CHS student-athletes.