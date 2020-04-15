Top Scholar-Athlete & Men's Basketball Signees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Presbyterian College Senior Kacie Thompson was named the Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced by the league office on Wednesday afternoon.

It's the second straight season that Thompson has earned this honor as she was awarded it after the 2019 season.

She became the first player in the conference to win back-to-back awards since Nicolin Luecke of Charleston Southern won two straight awards in 2016 and 2017. Thompson is the seventh player in women's tennis history in the league to earn multiple scholar-athlete of the year honors.

Thompson is an Early Childhood Education major holding a 4.0 GPA.

She appeared in 12 matches during the abbreviated 2020 spring season (five singles, seven doubles), and her 6-1, 6-4 singles victory against Winthrop on March 12 tied the PC Division I program record for career wins in Big South matches (14). During the fall season, Thompson earned a flight win at the Elon Fall Invitational, as well as a doubles victory at the ITA Regionals with Beth Taylor.

A 2019 All-Conference honoree in doubles, Thompson also paired with Beth Lacey for two wins at the Furman Duals while adding two victories in singles action.

Thompson claimed two singles wins and a doubles victory at the Wofford Invitational in November.

In her career, Thompson finished third in career singles win percentage at .569 (33-25) and leads the Blue Hose in doubles win percentage at .688 (22-10).

Presbyterian College Men’s Basketball News

Coach Ferrell Adds Three to Fall Signing Class

Presbyterian College and head men's basketball head coach Quinton Ferrell announced the signing of guard Rayshon Harrison (Greenville, S.C.), forward Giancarlo Sanchez (Sharpsburg, Ga.), and center Will Ferguson (Yulee, Fla.) to join the Blue Hose in the fall of 2020. These three bring the total signing class to six, with the addition of guard Ambaka Le Gregam (Nairobi, Kenya), and wing players Kobe Stewart (Augusta, Ga.) and Kirson Thrash (McDonough, Ga.), who signed earlier this fall.

Rayshon Harrison - G - 6-4 - 185 - Greenville, S.C./Legacy Early College

One of the top players in South Carolina, Harrison finished his prep career as a 1,000-point scorer. He played high school basketball at Christ Church and Legacy Early College. Harrison averaged 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while shooting 34% from 3 and 83% from the free throw line as a senior at Legacy. He was named the 2020 MVP of the Greenville County All-Star game. As a junior, he helped lead Legacy Early College to a 34-5 record and the 2019 USA National Prep Basketball Championship. He played with Team South Carolina AAU program.

The son of Ray Harrison, he chose PC over American, Morgan State, and SC State because it is where his faith led him. He felt as if they were the best fit for him personally. He loved the family environment that they have instilled into their program and he couldn’t wait to be a part of it.

Legacy Early College Head Coach BJ Jackson on Rayshon Harrison:

“Rayshon was a true leader on and off the court as he was voted a team captain this year. His dedication to getting better after practice proved dividends in his development. His ability to score at all levels and defend the other team’s top guard/wing was a big lift for our team this year.”

Team South Carolina Head Coach Lamont Simmons on Rayshon Harrison:

“First and foremost, PC is getting a great young man, student athlete and basketball player all rolled into one. It was an honor for me to have coached, mentored and watch him grow into the young man that he is. Congrats on the next chapter and congrats to PC also, you’re getting a good one.”

Coach Quinton Ferrell on Rayshon Harrison:

“Rayshon is an athletic scoring guard who possesses great size and length on the perimeter. Rayshon is a young man who can score the basketball from three levels and has the ability to create his shot from anywhere on the court. He has a level of maturity which has allowed him to flourish not only on the basketball court but in the classroom. I look forward to coaching Rayshon and having him and his entire family be a part of our program here at PC.”

Giancarlo Sánchez - F - 6-8 - 205 - Sharpsburg, Ga. (Dominican Republic)/Trinity Christian

A native of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Bastianoni Sanchez ended his prep career as one of the top post players in the state of Georgia. A second team All-Region and All Coweta County first team member, Bastionni averaged 19.4 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.0 assist per game while shooting 62% from the field and 31% from three as a senior at Trinity Christian School. Sanchez was a member of the Dominican Republic National Team U15, U16 and U17. He played with the Atlanta All-Stars AAU program as well. As a junior, Sanchez averaged 13.8 points and 11 rebounds per game while garnering second team All-Region and first team All Coweta honors.

He is the son of Miladys Sanchez and Jhala Mahipalsinh. His host parents are Mark and Julie Anthony. He chose PC over Georgia College, Lincoln Memorial, Clayton State, and Barry University because it is a great college, the campus is beautiful and because he feels like it is the right place for him to continue his education and athletic career.

Trinity Christian School Head Coach Will De La Cruz on Giancarlo Sanchez:

“From a basketball perspective Giancarlo has a very high basketball IQ. His ability to shoot the ball, dribble and make plays with his size made him an extremely valuable part of our team and all that we did. Personally he is kind hearted and well-liked by everyone who comes in contact with him. He will be a very special player at Presbyterian under Coach Ferrell's leadership. Looking forward to watching him continue to grow and become the impact player that he can be and to also impact the school and community through his work and actions off the court like he did at Trinity.”

Atlanta All-Stars Head Coach Benjamin Miller on Giancarlo Sanchez:

“Presbyterian is getting a young man who has a tremendous upside. Giancarlo will bring a high skill set, along with the ability to play and defend multiple positions. I feel confident he will give his best daily and continue to develop on and off the court. I am very proud of Giancarlo.”

Coach Quinton Ferrell on Giancarlo Sanchez:

“Giancarlo is a talented big guy who can impact the game from the post and the perimeter. Giancarlo has a great shooting touch out to the three-point line while also presenting a physical presence in the paint. Giancarlo’s skill level combined with his toughness and basketball IQ will allow him to excel at the collegiate level. I am excited about Giancarlo and his entire family being a part of our program here at PC.”

Will Ferguson - C - 6-8 - 220 - Yulee, Fla./South Georgia State (Yulee)

A native of Yulee, Fla., Ferguson ended his career at South Georgia State College second in career rebounds (468) and first in career field goal percentage (55.1%).

Ferguson played and started in 63 of 63 games in his two years with SGSC. In his final season, he averaged 11.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game while shooting 60% from the field and 75% from the free throw line. His 60% field goal percentage ranked third in GCAA. Ferguson finished second in GCAA and 15th nationally in offensive rebounds. He was named a NJCAA Academic All-American and is also a member of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. He is the son of Bill and Cinda Ferguson and chose PC because he felt like it would allow him to achieve his academic and athletic goals while also feeling like a home away from home.

SGSC Head Coach Cory Baldwin on Will Ferguson:

“Will is a player who has worked so hard to improve his game all while being an elite student so becoming a D1 student athlete has been earned. I am very proud of Will and excited for him because he is heading to a place he wants to go to and a staff who wants him.”

Coach Quinton Ferrell on Will Ferguson:

“Will is a very athletic and mobile post player who is a great finisher. Will plays with a tremendous motor on both ends of the court. Will‘s ability to play with tenacity and intensity on the court will be contagious to his teammates. He comes to us with a lot of experience and from a culture of winning at the junior college level. Will impacts winning and does whatever it takes. It will be great having him and his entire family be a part of our program here at PC.”