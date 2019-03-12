The top Laurens County Football players

ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL TEAM ANNOUNCED.

The Laurens County Touchdown Club has announced the All-County Football Team. Honorees will be recognized tomorrow night (Dec. 4) at the club’s annual meeting.

Player of the Year: Duane Martin, Laurens

Coach of the Year: Chris Liner, Laurens

Kimon Quarles, Jr., RB, Clinton

Shyquan Kinard, Jr., FB-LB, Clinton

Greg Sanders, Sr., FB-DL, Clinton

Jykorie Gary, So., DB, Clinton

Austin Caughman, Sr., ILB-SS, Clinton

Jacob Hall, Sr., LT-DL, Clinton

Darian Grant, Sr., LG-DL, Clinton

Thomas Lowry, Jr., QB-DB, Laurens Academy

Diamonte Grant, So., TE-DE, Laurens Academy

Cal Robertson, So., WR-LB, Laurens Academy

Reles Littleton, Jr., OL-DL, Laurens Academy

Mark McGowan, Sr., CB, LDHS

Duane Martin, Sr., FB-LB, LDHS

Jackson Mahon, Sr., LB, LDHS

Lindin Gault, Sr., OLB-S, LDHS

Garrett Addy, Sr., DE-LB, LDHS

Ryan Campbell, Sr., QB, LDHS

Zy Todd, So., RB, LDHS

Braedon Smith, Jr., OL, LDHS

Austin James, Sr., OL, LDHS

Cole England, Jr., OL, LDHS

Dee Foster, Sr., WR, LDHS

Juan Cervantes, Sr., P, LDHS