The top Laurens County Football players
ALL-COUNTY FOOTBALL TEAM ANNOUNCED.
The Laurens County Touchdown Club has announced the All-County Football Team. Honorees will be recognized tomorrow night (Dec. 4) at the club’s annual meeting.
Player of the Year: Duane Martin, Laurens
Coach of the Year: Chris Liner, Laurens
Kimon Quarles, Jr., RB, Clinton
Shyquan Kinard, Jr., FB-LB, Clinton
Greg Sanders, Sr., FB-DL, Clinton
Jykorie Gary, So., DB, Clinton
Austin Caughman, Sr., ILB-SS, Clinton
Jacob Hall, Sr., LT-DL, Clinton
Darian Grant, Sr., LG-DL, Clinton
Thomas Lowry, Jr., QB-DB, Laurens Academy
Diamonte Grant, So., TE-DE, Laurens Academy
Cal Robertson, So., WR-LB, Laurens Academy
Reles Littleton, Jr., OL-DL, Laurens Academy
Mark McGowan, Sr., CB, LDHS
Duane Martin, Sr., FB-LB, LDHS
Jackson Mahon, Sr., LB, LDHS
Lindin Gault, Sr., OLB-S, LDHS
Garrett Addy, Sr., DE-LB, LDHS
Ryan Campbell, Sr., QB, LDHS
Zy Todd, So., RB, LDHS
Braedon Smith, Jr., OL, LDHS
Austin James, Sr., OL, LDHS
Cole England, Jr., OL, LDHS
Dee Foster, Sr., WR, LDHS
Juan Cervantes, Sr., P, LDHS