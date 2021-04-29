A Ton of Football Awards

Colby Campbell: football award finalist - at the National level.

Presbyterian College senior linebacker Colby Campbell has been named one of the top three finalists for the 2020-21 Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan Award as unveiled on Thursday.

The winner will be announced on the FCS National Awards Show on May 15 being broadcast on Bally Sports Regional Networks (formerly Fox Sports Regional Networks).

Joining Campbell in the top three are linebacker Stone Snyder of VMI and defensive end Jordan Lewis of Southern. The trio was among 18 finalists for the Buchanan, named for the legendary defensive lineman, and in its 26th season, which honors the defensive player of the year in college football's DI subdivision.

"I am extremely blessed to have received such an honor," commented Campbell. "It is incredible to be recognized as one of the top players in the country. It just goes to show despite everything that goes on within a program or life that if you stay the course, buy-in and push yourself, anything is possible."

A unanimous selection the PFL First-Team All-Conference, Campbell led the Blue Hose with 96 tackles in seven-game to rank second in FCS in tackles per game (13.7). He recorded 10+ tackles in five of the Blue Hose seven games including a DI school-record 25 tackles in a 29-24 victory over Davidson on April 10 while earning Stats Perform National Defensive Player of the Week honors.

He had 10+ solo stops in three games including 11 in the aforementioned matchup with Davidson. He totaled 7.0 tackles for loss with a stretch of three straight games of 2.0+ tackles for loss coming against San Diego, Stetson, and Davidson.

"I just want to say, thank you so much to all my coaches, friends, and family, because without them, none of this would have been possible," added Campbell.

He concluded his Blue Hose career with 355 tackles which rank second in the PC DI record book. Campbell totaled 180 solo stops in his career which sits third in the same record book while ranking second with 175 assisted tackles. He holds the record in the Blue Hose DI record book with 32.0 tackles for loss while tying for the record of 13.0 sacks.

Campbell is the second Blue Hose in the DI era to be named to the Buchanan Watch List as Justin Bethel earned that honor during the 2011 season.

Jarrett Nagy, PC Football, is league’s top scholar-athlete

ST. LOUIS, MO. – Presbyterian College Football junior linebacker Jarrett Nagy has been named the PFL Scholar-Athlete of the Year as announced by the conference last Wednesday.

Pioneer Football League athletic directors established the Academic All-PFL squads in 1993 as a way to recognize the league's outstanding student-athletes. To be eligible for Academic All-PFL consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, reached his second season academically, and played at least one full season at his current institution.

Nagy is one of four Blue Hose to be honored on the two academic teams of student-athletes that the league announced.

Sophomore quarterback Tyler Huff and senior linebacker Colby Campbell joined Nagy on the first team, while redshirt junior offensive lineman Luke Foster was selected to the second team.

The honors come a day after 11 Blue Hose were selected to the league's all-conference teams highlighted by Campbell and Keith Pearson earning unanimous selections to the league's first team.

Jarrett Nagy, LB – Scholar-Athlete of the Year, First Team All-Academic Defense

The Charlotte N.C. native holds a 3.92 GPA as he is majoring in physics with a minor in mathematics. He received honorable mention honors on Tuesday as a part of the league's All-Conference teams. Nagy made seven starts for the Blue Hose as the SAM linebacker. He finished fourth amongst PFL linebackers with 7.4 tackles per game. Nagy finished second on the team with 52 total stops while ranking ninth in the league with 6.5 tackles for loss. He began the spring campaign with 15 tackles including a tackle for loss and quarterback hurry against Gardner-Webb. He recorded a pair of tackles for loss against Morehead State. Nagy totaled eight stops and a 1.5 tackles for loss against Davidson on March 20. He recorded three consecutive games with six stops with two tackles for loss and a sack being recorded against Stetson. He sits fifth in the Blue Hose DI record book with 233 total tackles as he became the seventh Blue Hose defender in the DI era to record at least 100 solo stops earlier this season.

Tyler Huff, QB – First Team All-Academic Offense

The Orange Park, Fla. native carries a 3.52 GPA as a business major with a focus in Data Analytics Concentration. He was a second-team all-conference selection on Tuesday by the league's coaches. Huff played and started in six games for the Blue Hose at the quarterback position. He led the PF in total offensive yards per game (278.5) and was second in the league in passing yards per game (244.2) which ranked 17th nationally. He tossed for a career-high 365 yards in a 28-24 comeback road win against Drake to close out the spring slate. He was the only quarterback in the PFL to record multiple 300+ yard passing performances (307 at GWU & 365 vs San Diego). Huff finished tied for second in the league with 10 passing touchdowns as he recorded a career-high three passing scores in a March 20th game against Davidson. He finished the season with 128 completions on 206 attempts for 1,465 yards and his 10 passing scores along with 206 yards on the ground and three rushing scores.

Luke Foster, OL – Second Team All-Academic Offense

Foster holds a 3.45 GPA as a business major with a concentration in accounting. He was one of five Blue Hose named to the All-Pioneer Football League's Honorable Mention list on Tuesday. He played and started in all seven games this spring as the Blue Hose left tackle. Foster was a part of an offense that was second in the PFL in passing as they averaged 257.4 yards passing per game this season. The Blue Hose rushed for 100.4 yards per game on the ground in seven games as well. He was a part of the OL that blocked for Delvecchio Powell who totaled 104 rushing yards and a score against Morehead State. Foster was in on the Blue Hose offensive line for field goals. The Blue Hose offense recorded three 300+ yards passing performances with 307 at Gardner-Webb and 365 at Drake by Tyler Huff along with 323 passing yards by Brandon Thompson totaled against San Diego.

PC Football: 11 player are named All-League

ST. LOUIS, MO. -- 11 Presbyterian College football players received postseason honors from the Pioneer Football League last Tuesday, as the league announced its annual awards.

Wide Receiver Keith Pearson and linebacker Colby Campbell both earned unanimous selection to the All-Pioneer Football League's First Team. Pearson was also chosen to the first team as the top all-purpose runner.

Quarterback Tyler Huff, defensive lineman Tanner Wilhelm and defensive backs Oka Emmanwori and Jeffrey Smyth all garnered All-Pioneer Football League Second Team honors.

Defensive backs Trent Carrington and Rod Haygood, offensive lineman Luke Foster and Noah Mangum along linebacker Jarrett Nagy were all named to the All-Pioneer Football League Honorable Mention list.

The honors come a day after redshirt-freshman Delvecchio Powell II was selected as the Freshman Offensive Player of the Year by the PFL head coaches.

Keith Pearson, WR – First Team, All-Purpose Runner – First Team

Pearson finished the spring with 65 catches for 831 yards and five touchdowns in seven games this spring. The 65 catches and 831 yards receiving both ranks second in the Blue Hose single-season DI record book as Pearson holds the catch record with 71 grabs during the 2019 season. He finished the spring with 9.29 catches per game which rank third in all of FCS while finishing second in the FCS ranks this spring with 118.7 receiving yards per game and third with his 831 yards receiving. He finished the year 12th in FCS with 133.86 all-purpose yards and 15th in the ranks with his five receiving touchdowns. He earned PFL special teams player of the week following the Blue Hose win over Morehead State and was named the league's offensive player of the week after recording a school-record 15 grabs against Drake. Pearson finished his Blue Hose career with a DI school record of 200 catches for 2,304 receiving yards. He finished third in the PC DI record book with 5.00 receptions per game and fourth in touchdowns at 10. He also finished second in his Blue Hose career with 3,419 all-purpose yards, while averaging 85.5 yards per game of all-purpose yards which sits fourth. He's also a finalist for the Walter Payton Award.

Tanner Wilhelm, DL – Second Team

Wilhelm played and started all seven games for the Blue Hose on the PC defensive line. He totaled 32 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks throughout the spring slate. He opened the season with four tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, and a forced fumble at Gardner-Webb. After picking up four stops against Morehead State, Wilhelm made a season-high seven stops at Davidson on March 20. In a March 27 game against San Diego, he totaled three stops and a tackle for loss. During PC's three-game win streak to close out the spring, Wilhelm record four stops against Stetson and Davidson before six in the season finale against Drake. He finished the season ranked fifth amongst PFL defensive lineman with his 32 tackles.

Oka Emmanwori, DB – Second Team

The Columbia, S.C. native made seven starts in the Blue Hose secondary as he totaled 34 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, four pass breakups, and six passes defensed. Emmanwori opened his season with 15 tackles including nine solo stops against Gardner-Webb. He also added a tackle for loss and sack to his stat sheet. He recorded his first interception of the season against Morehead State to go along with two pass breakups. Emmanwori made five stops and recorded a 33-yard interception in a March 20 game against Davidson. Following making four tackles and recording a pass breakup against San Diego, he recorded five solo stops and a tackle for loss at Stetson. During the matchup with the Hatters, Emmanwori also recorded an 88-yard kick return for a touchdown in the Blue Hose 26-3 victory over Stetson. The 88-yard kick return netted him PFL special teams player of the week honors. He finished the spring with 13 kick returns for 297 yards and a score to go along with his defensive statistics. Emmanwori finished tied for eighth among PFL defensive backs with his 34 stops. He was one of three Blue Hose to record at least two interceptions.

Jeffrey Smyth, DB – Second Team

Smyth finished third on the team with 44 tackles as he totaled a team-high 7.5 tackles for loss over seven starts at the nickel spot for the Blue Hose. He added a sack to go along with a team-high three interceptions, one pass breakup, four passes defensed and three quarterback hurries. He opened the season with a season-high eight tackles to go along with a TFL, fumble recovery and a pair of quarterback hurries at Gardner-Webb. Smyth added seven tackles and tackle for loss against Morehead State. In the April 3 game against Stetson, he recorded two pick-sixes to help lead PC to a 26-3 victory that afternoon. The performance netted him both PFL defensive player of the week and national player of the week honors. Smyth recorded four games with at least seven tackles including the aforementioned eight in the season opener with Gardner-Webb. He was one of three Blue Hose to record at least two interceptions.

Trent Carrington, DB – Honorable Mention

Carrington appeared in five games during the 2021 spring season as he made four starts in the Blue Hose secondary. He finished fourth on the team with 35 tackles including 24 solo stops, while totaling 3.0 tackles for loss. Carrington had a season-high 11 tackles against Davidson on April 10 in a game that he also picked up 2.0 tackles for loss. In four of the five games he played this spring he recorded 6+ tackles. He made a season-high seven solo stops in his season debut on March 20 against Davidson.

Rod Haygood, DB – Honorable Mention

The Glen St. Mary, Fla. native played and started in all seven games this season for the Presbyterian secondary. Haygood totaled 35 tackles with 26 of those being solo stops. He made a season-high seven tackles against Davidson in a game that also saw him record the game-sealing interception on the final drive of the game. He recorded six stops against Gardner-Webb and had three games with five tackles as well. He recorded a pair of forced fumbles against Gardner-Webb and Morehead State.

