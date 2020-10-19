Tickets Information

Clinton High School Red Devils Football Ticket Information.

Thursday, October 22 - JV Football at Woodruff. There are only 130 tickets available for Red Devil fans. JV football player’s parents have the first option to buy. Tickets are $5.00 and can be purchased from our athletic department office from Monday, October 19 - Wednesday, October 21 (9:00 am until 1:00 pm). Any remaining tickets can be purchased on Thursday, October 22 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm. No tickets will be sold at the gate and only SCHSL passes are accepted. Do not make the trip to Woodruff, if you do not have a ticket in hand.

Friday, October 23 - Varsity Football vs Woodruff (HOMECOMING 2020). Tickets should be purchased online at chsreddevils.com. There will be no tickets sold at the gate. A limited number of tickets can be purchased from Wilson’s Curb Market and Arthur State Bank. No one will be admitted without having purchased an online ticket or have a ticket in hand.

****No tickets will be sold at the gate.****

Thursday, October 29 - JV Football vs Union. Tickets should be purchased online at chsreddevils.com. There will be no tickets sold at the gate. A limited number of tickets can be purchased from Wilson’s Curb Market and Arthur State Bank. No one will be admitted without having purchased an online ticket or have a ticket in hand.

****No tickets will be sold at the gate.****

Friday, October 30 - Varsity Football at Union. Tickets are $7.00 and can be purchased from our athletic department office from Monday, October 26 - Friday, October 30 (9:00 am until 1:00 pm). No tickets will be sold at the gate and only SCHSL passes are accepted. Do not make the trip to Union, if you do not have a ticket in hand. No tickets will be sold at the gate and only SCHSL passes are accepted.