Race Report, Laurens County Speedway: 10.17.20.

Thunder Bomber:

The thunder rolls... and the lightning strikes!

“The Beard” Dylan Chappell grills out, edging out Porkchop Pulley for late season Thunder Bomber win!

Just when you thought the season was winding down, the thunder bomber boys heat right back up! A whopping 22 competitors signed in for the main event Saturday, with 19 taking the green flag. Porkchop Pulley debuted his new car in amazing fashion, scoring the pole alongside Danny Hurley by winning his heat race. Pulley & Hurley would lead a stacked field to green, with calamity striking right at the start. After a three wide battle heading into turn one, the first yellow would fall with James “Superfly” Hudson & Dennis Moses making contact. Hudson would be done for the night, as Moses would rejoin the field. On the following restart, Pulley would dive into turn one nearly pinning Hurley into the outside wall. A lap later, the field would be halted as Hurley would take a spin in turn two, causing a log jam which blocked the entire track. Nearly 8 cars would come to a stop due to the spin, with majority being able to continue. Going back green with 11 laps to go, Pulley began defending his lead as championship contender Dylan Chappell was on the prowl. Further back, Tinker Roberts was under attack by points lead Reid Neaderhiser for the fourth position. Neaderhiser would head into the night with just a handful of points separating himself from Chappell in the standings. The next caution would fly as Wendell Smith went for a quick spin in turn two. The final restart of the night would come with 9 laps remaining. Pulley led Chappell & third place driver Clay Crowder to the green. After a few laps clicked away, Crowder would face mechanical issues that would mire any opportunity of winning. He'd remain competitive, but out of contention for the race win. Pulley continued to lead the field, but his comfort was minimal. Both Chappell & Neaderhiser joined the party with just a handful of laps remaining. Coming to two to go, Neaderhiser began to fade, but Chappell was still there. Chappell would continue to get a great launch off of turn two, but Pulley was better through turns three and four. Taking the white, Pulley left the door open for one last move down the backstretch. Heading into turn three Chappell would give Pulley a slight bump, which was enough to open the low line for one final shot at victory. Chappell yanked his yellow No.17 machine to the low-side & a drag race commenced to the line. Chappell would snag the victory by three quarters of a car length! Pulley would finish second, with Neaderhiser hanging on to third place. Clay Crowder & Dan Lawson rounded out the top five. Chappell & Pulley would both face protest after the main event, but all was cleared later in the evening. Chappell is your winner.

602 Crate:

The mystery machine leaves no mystery... Rod Tucker takes Scooby Doo to victory lane again!

The 602 crate division continues to craft competitive racing as the Fall weather sets in. Multi-time winner Colby Cannon would snag the pole by winning his heat race, with Rod Tucker joining him on the front row. As the green flag flew, Tucker would too, taking the lead forcefully on the outside. All would be reset as Jason Alexander & Colt Smith made contact without a lap being in the books. Alexander would go up the hill forcing Smith to make contact with the outside wall. Both would continue on. With the green flag back out, the result would be the same, with Tucker flying to the lead. Tucker would carry so much momentum, he nearly hit the wall in turn four, but would find his bearings in the remaining laps. The second caution of the night would come as Lucas Motte went for a spin in turn one, which nearly ended in disaster for Colby Cannon. The leaders were crossing the stripe as the yellow came out, forcing them to have to slowdown quickly. Tucker barely made it around Motte, but Cannon wouldn't be so lucky. Seeing Motte at the last moment, Cannon tried to turn down the track, but would his flush with his right rear. Luckily, both drivers were able to continue. With racing back under way, the yellow wasn't far behind with Motte facing more issues. His machine broke going down the front stretch, which resulted in Motte going head on into the inside wall. Motte was okay, but his night was over. The next restart would come with 13 laps to go, which saw Tucker once again find a comfortable lead. Tucker was in his own zip code, but 2nd-7th remained under a blanket. The final yellow of the night would drop with 5 laps to go as Alexander got squirrely off of turn two, nearly spinning down the back. Back racing, Tucker would walk away from the field again, taking home another victory on the 2020 season. Bailie Lowe would take home a solid second place finish, with Colt Smith rebounding from a touch night to finish third.

Monster Mini (MMSA):

Saturday night marked the third trip of the year for the Monster Mini Stock Association (MMSA) gang to the Darlington of Dirt!

With nearly 20 cars showing up for the $2,000 prize, competition was a plenty. Current points leader Phillip Wilson would look to continue his hot streak, grabbing the pole in qualifying by running a 17.562, and surviving the dice roll. Travis Mosley would join him on the front row with a time of 17.685. As the green flag dropped it was apparent that both Wilson & Mosley came to play. A theme of the night would unfortunately show up early... cautions. The first of the night flew three laps into the 25 lap main event, as Michael Simmons would spin on his own in turn two. The same would happen just 1 lap later with Marcus Hughs in turn four. The next restart saw more of the same, with drivers going 4-wide off of turn two, resulting in Nick Broome crashing in turn three into the outside wall. The first lengthy run of the night would come with under 20 laps to go, which saw a three wide battle for the second spot between Caylan Kettle, Kody Wilson & Dusty Eaves. As the three wide finally broke down, the battle for third would have a new face, with Matt Gilbert joining the party. The next yellow would fly as Kettle would make a rare mistake & spin by himself in turn two. The next restart would come & go quickly, as Aaron Summitt took a spin in turn four. Subsequently, the following restart would be similar with Dusty Eaves & Rod Tucker making contact. Another restart would come with 13 laps to go, which brought one of the scariest parts of the night as Johnny Raines' car got wacky down the back stretch, which led him to fly head on into the opening of pit wall in turn three. Luckily the wreck looked worse than the damage, as Raines would walk away under his own power. With attrition taking a toll, the field would get their longest green flag run shortly. Restarting with just over 10 to go, Mosley & Wilson remained up front. Gilbert began pestering Wilson for the runner up spot. Both drivers would race side by side for over a lap with Wilson hanging on to the position. After another quick yellow, the field would face one final restart with two laps to go. Mosley would dive into turn one, with Wilson in tow. Coming to the white flag Wilson would make slight contact with the rear bumper of Mosley moving him up the track a lane. Wilson would snag the lead, but Mosley would use a sling shot move to get back to the inside. Both driver drag raced to the white flag, with Mosley moving Wilson up the track in turn one. Mosley would go on to take the victory with Gilbert slipping by Wilson on the bell lap. Wilson would come home third, as Austin Brown & Rod Tucker filled out the top five.

Front Wheel Drive:

The always entertaining front wheel drive division has a new king in town, as Joel Cabe keeps his win streak alive!

Joel Cabe has seemingly come out of the wood works in the back half of the 2020 season, scoring multiple wins in dominant fashion! The same would be said Saturday night. Cabe would grab a top starting spot with a win in his heat race, joining Wayne Heatherly on the front row. As the green flag flew, Cabe quickly got to the front. Using the outside lane, Cabe would clear Heatherly early & never look back. The No.14 ride of Wayne Taylor put on a show early, moving from his fourth place starting spot to second in the opening laps. Taylor was the best shot at giving Cabe a run for his money, but didn't have the time or car this time around. Taylor continues to improve as the season rolls on. Pole sitter Wayne Heatherly, who dropped back quickly on the start of the race, would eventually settle in to fourth, where he would finish the feature. As laps clicked away, the front wheel drivers remained clean & green with Cabe & Taylor firmly in the top two spots. Both would remain there with the checkered flag out. Cabe wins again, Taylor second, Darrien Norwood third.

Limited Late Model:

Timms time? Not on Deano's watch!

The limited late model crew rolled out hefty competition Saturday night. With names like Larry Timms, Deano Long & Frank Coates on tap, the feature was anybody's ball game. The limited boys would qualify this week, with Deano Long knocking off Larry Timms for the pole by running a 14.801. As Long & Timms brought the field to green, Timms would set out to an early lead by the hair on his chinny chin chin! As the field dove into turn one, Deano would attempt to get in front of Timms for the lead by sliding up the track. Timms narrowly missed tagging the outside wall & used the momentum to grab the lead. Frank Coates would face issues early, as his machine went for a wacky ride down the back stretch before Coates finally collected his car & remained on track. With the field settling in the unthinkable happened up front, as Larry Timms began to slow with some sort of mechanical issue. Timms, who was undefeated in his appearances this season would head to the pits & stay there for the remainder of the event. Long would assume the lead, with Austin Watkins & Jeff Queen battling hard for the second spot. The lone caution of the event would fly as Dustin Sloan would go around. The only restart of the night would come with 10 laps to go. Long would jump to a comfortable lead as Watkins & Queen picked their battle back up. Long picks up the victory with Queen getting the best of Watkins late to finish second.