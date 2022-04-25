Spring Sports

THE RED DEVILS ARE PLAYING … wrapping up spring.

This is our athletic schedule for the week....

Monday (4-25) - JV/V Boys soccer vs Woodruff (5:30/7), Golf - vs Newberry and Mid-Carolina (4:30)

Tuesday (4-26) - Varsity Baseball @ Woodruff playing Chapman for the Region Championship (6 PM) -- DEVILS WIN, 6-2 in 11 innings, JV/V Girls Soccer @ Woodruff playing for the Region Championship (5:30/7) -- THIS WILL BE THURSDAY. JV/V Softball @ Woodruff (5:30/7), Boys Tennis vs Berea (1st Round of the AAA Playoffs)

Wednesday (4/27) - Varsity Boys Soccer @ Saluda (6 PM), JV/V Softball vs Union County (5/7 PM), JV Baseball vs Fountain Inn (6 PM), Track @ Laurens (5 PM) - County Championship

Thursday (4/28) - C Team/Varsity Baseball @ Dixie (5/7 PM), JV/V Softball @ Saluda (5:30/7:30), Boys Tennis - 2nd Round of Playoffs (TBA)

Friday (4/29) - Varsity Baseball vs Laurens - CANCEL, NO MAKE-UP.

--

Louie Alexander

Athletic Director