The sports world is stirring back to life

SPORTS - Signing and Schedules - CLINTON HIGH FOOTBALL, and Presbyterian College Football coaching additions and Big South Announcement.

Keria Dendy, 2020 Clinton High School graduate and 2019 Track State Champion in discus and shot put, has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend and participate in track at Allen University in Columbia. She was impressed by the quality of Allen University, and said she wants to major in education, one day becoming a track coach. She is working on technique and her weight, watching Youtube videos about the shot and discus throwing. Her best distances were 40.2 ft in the shot out and 101.7 ft in the discus. - Photo by Vic MacDonald

Clinton High Football Schedule

Sept. 11 @ Union County

Sept. 18 vs Broome

Sept. 25 @ Chapman (Inman)

Oct. 2 vs Emerald

Oct. 9 vs Woodruff

Oct. 16 vs Laurens

Oct. 25 vs Strom Thurmond

Blue Hose Football coaching staff additions are announced

Presbyterian College and Head Football Coach Tommy Spangler announced multiple staff additions ahead of the 2020 season on Wednesday.

Former Blue Hose Kamren Mack has returned to PC as he will coach the defensive line, while Stewart Hunt joins the staff as running backs coach. Tymere Zimmerman has joined the PC family to coach the wide receivers, and Bryce Suber has joined the Blue Hose and will coach the secondary.

Along with these four additions, Pierce Spangler has transitioned over to lead the linebacker room during the 2020 campaign.

"Overall, we have a very young group of coaches this season. If you take out myself and Coach Haltiwanger, we are really young," Tommy Spangler.

“Great coaches develop like great players as it starts with a tremendous attitude and work ethic - I feel we have that with this football staff. I am very much looking forward to witnessing their growth and development as leaders of young men over the coming years."

TYMERE ZIMMERMAN

Zimmerman comes to Presbyterian after spending the last five seasons as the offensive coordinator at Lower Richland High School. Zimmerman is set to lead the wide receivers in his first season at Presbyterian. Before his time at Lower Richland, Zimmerman spent two seasons at Lexington High School, where he was also responsible for the wide receivers. He started his coaching career in 2009 at Marlboro County High School, where he coached for three seasons,

Before joining the coaching ranks, Zimmerman was a two-sport athlete at Newberry College as he shattered records on the football field throughout his career. He was a four-time all-South Atlantic Conference Honoree, including first-team honorees three times (2004-06), while being named an All-American during his junior and senior years.

Zimmerman's continues to hold the receiving records at Newberry as he put up an astounding 250 catches, 3,051 yards, and 40 touchdowns during his time with the Wolves. He also holds the scoring record at Newberry with 248 points. He currently is tied atop the list in school history with 12 games of at least 100 yards receiving including a career-high 167 yards' vs. Wingate in 2003. Tymere and his wife Brionna have three kids (Jordyn, Kobe, and Skylar).

STEWART HUNT

Hunt comes to Presbyterian after spending the last two seasons as an offensive assistant at Furman University. Hunt will lead the running backs at Presbyterian for the 2020 season. Before joining the Paladins, Hunt sent two seasons as a graduate assistant for the North Greenville baseball program.

During his time with the Paladins, he worked primarily with the wide receivers and special team units. On the special team's side of the ball, he worked with Grayson Atkins who was named all-American in back to back seasons and currently holds the Paladin field goal percentage record at 80.4%. In the wide receiver room, Hunt worked with Thomas Gordon, who set the Furman school record for career receiving yards (2,552) and sits third in the career list with 159 catches.

Hunt spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at North Greenville and was a part of a conference championship team in 2018. During the 2015 season as a senior captain, he also was a part of a conference championship.

KAMREN MACK

Mack returns to Presbyterian after spending time at Georgia State University, earning his master's degree in sports administration. He also worked as a graduate assistant in the Panthers athletic department. Mack will work with Roland Matthews in coaching the defensive line beginning in 2020.

Mack was also a four-year letter winner for the Blue Hose as a member of the defensive line as he appeared in 34 games while making 20 starts throughout his time at PC. He racked up 82 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks. The Lithonia, GA native currently sits tied for 5th with a pair of blocked kicks and placed 10th in the PC D1 era career record books with 6.5 sacks.

BRYCE SUBER

Suber joins the Blue Hose after spending last season as a defensive back quality control coach at Furman University. Suber will work with the defensive backs in his first year in Clinton.

Before his time at Furman, he spent a season as a graduate assistant at Austin Peay, earning his master's degree in Strategic Leadership. Before starting his coaching career, Suber was a member of the East Tennessee State football program.

PIERCE SPANGLER

Spangler returns for his fourth season with the Blue Hose after spending the prior two coaching the defensive ends; Spangler will transition in 2020 to coach the linebackers.

During the 2019 season, he helped lead Tanner Wilhelm to 53 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss(tfl) on the year with 4.0 sacks. In 2018 he helped lead Gyasi Yeldell to a second-team all-conference selection that saw him have a solid year with 51 tackles, 9.5 tfl, 5.5 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

In 2017, during his first year as a full-time staff member at PC, Spangler assisted with the linebackers. Spangler volunteered at PC in 2015 and 2016, working with the linebackers and special teams. Spangler was a member of the Louisiana Tech baseball team from 2013-2015.

Big South to Begin Fall Sport Competition September 3; PC is in the Big South for all fall sports except football

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - With a priority for the health and safety of student-athletes and others due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Big South Conference announced on Wednesday that it will begin fall sport competition on Thursday, Sept. 3.

The decision was made by the league's Executive Committee in consultation with the Big South Council of Athletics Directors, Chief Executive Officers and medical professionals, and provides each member institution the opportunity to further focus on return to competition protocols and necessary resources to facilitate the resocialization process, while maintaining competitive opportunities for its student-athletes this fall.

The Presbyterian College men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball programs have each had their schedules affected by this announcement, which has canceled the following games:

Men's Soccer: Aug. 25 at College of Charleston

Aug. 31 at UNCG

Women's Soccer: Aug. 27 vs The Citadel

Aug. 30 vs Georgia Southern

Volleyball: Aug. 28 vs College of Charleston (in Statesboro, Ga.)

Aug. 28 vs Southeastern Louisiana (in Statesboro, Ga.)

Aug. 29 at Georgia Southern

The following PC contests had already been canceled prior to Wednesday's announcement, due to other schools and conferences canceling and/or delaying all fall sports:

Football: Sept. 12 at Johnson C. Smith

Men's Soccer: Oct. 27 at Davidson

Women's Soccer: Aug. 23 at Alabama St

Aug. 24 at Georgia

Sept. 4 vs Navy

Oct. 17 vs Hampton

Volleyball: Sept. 12 vs SC State

Sept. 18-19 at NC Central

Oct. 10 vs Hampton

Oct. 30 at Hampton.

Three Blue Hose Football players are award nominees

GREENVILLE --- Presbyterian College football incoming freshmen Clint Caldwell, Harrison Kennedy and Landon Goodwin were selected as finalists for the 2020 Bridge Builder Excellence Award, as announced by the S.C. Football Hall of Fame.

The award, which is in its inaugural year, will recognize high school football players for their accomplishments on and off the field.

The trio were selected from a group of 300 high schools statewide based on the following criteria: Football Participation (30%), Academics – minimum 3.2 GPA (40%) and exemplary school, character, community citizenship and leadership (30%).

Each of the 10 finalists will be featured on special episodes of the SCFHOF podcast Inside Blitz with Levon Kirkland.

PC Men’s Golf Unveils 2020-21 Schedule

Presbyterian College and head men’s golf coach Thomas Addison has released the team’s 2020-21 schedule. Addison’s squad is slated to compete in four fall tournaments and five spring tournaments.

“We’re really looking forward to the 2020-21 season,” said coach Addison. “Our schedule is packed with terrific courses and events that will be familiar to fans, while also giving us the chance to test ourselves against very competitive fields.”

PC opens the season Sept. 13-15 at the Golfweek Program Championship at Caledonia GC on Pawley’s Island, S.C. From Sept. 28-29, the Blue Hose head to the River Run Collegiate, in Davidson, N.C. For the third consecutive year, Presbyterian is set to host the Musgrove Mill Intercollegiate, a 54-hole match play event slated for Oct. 5-6 at Musgrove Mill GC in Clinton.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to host a match play event again at Musgrove Mill, and get the event started with the Tommy Addison Memorial College-Am for alumni and friends on October 4,” said coach Addison.

From Oct. 12-13, PC closes out the fall portion of the schedule at the Elon Phoenix Invitational in Burlington, N.C. Returning fifth-year AJ Nolin posted a collegiate-best 207 (-6) at the 2019 Phoenix Invitational on his way to a tie for eighth, his first top-10 as a Blue Hose.

The spring schedule is loaded with tournaments PC has been playing in for more than a decade, all of which are in South Carolina. The Blue Hose open the spring at the Wexford Invitational on Hilton Head Island from Feb. 22-23. PC then heads to Aiken from March 8-9 for the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Invitational.

PC travels to Greenville to play in the Furman Invitational from March 26-28, and then to Spartanburg to take part in the Wofford Invitational from April 12-13.

The season wraps up at the Big South Championship, which returns to The Patriot GC in Ninety Six, S.C., from April 19-21.

Blue Hose Women’s Golf Releases 2020-21 Schedule

Presbyterian College and head women’s golf coach Anne Marie Covar has released the team’s 2020-21 schedule. The Blue Hose are slated to compete in four fall tournaments and five spring tournaments.

“This upcoming season will be even more meaningful, since this past spring season was shortened due to COVID-19,” said Covar. “I am looking forward to having everyone back on campus and starting our fall season off in Myrtle Beach.”

PC begins the season from Sept. 13-15 with a return to the Golfweek Program Challenge at True Blue GC on Pawley’s Island, S.C. The Blue Hose are also slated to head back to the Starmount Fall Classic in Greensboro, N.C., from Sept. 28-29, where senior Serina Combs finished a collegiate-best fifth last season.

Presbyterian is set to host the Blue Hose Match Play event for the third straight year, with the event moving to The Links at Stoney Point in Greenwood, S.C. The 54-hole match play event is slated for Oct. 19-20. PC then closes out its fall schedule with the Terrier Intercollegiate in Spartanburg, S.C., from Oct. 26-27.

The Blue Hose open up the spring down in Fernandina Beach, Fla., from Feb. 14-15 with the Amelia Island Collegiate. PC follows that up with a pair of events it has participated in regularly over the last several years, with the Kiawah Island Spring Classic on Kiawah Island, S.C., from Feb. 28-March 2, and the Low Country Intercollegiate on Hilton Head Island, S.C., from March 13-14. Presbyterian closes out the month of March at the Kingsmill Intercollegiate in Williamsburg, Va., from March 29-30.

The season wraps up with the Big South Championship, which returns to The Patriot GC in Ninety Six, S.C., from April 15-17.

Blue Hose X-country announces schedule

The Presbyterian College Athletic Department has released the men's and women's cross country schedules for the fall of 2020.

The Blue Hose will compete in five races in 2020.

"Due to the extraordinary circumstances of this season, the meets are much closer in proximity," said head coach CJ Hudgens. "It also give the team a chance to experience some new courses that we have never compete on before. The challenge is still the same, race each course to the best of our abilities and improve every week."

The season opens with the Carolina Challenge at the University of South Carolina on Saturday, September 5. Junior Zack Kochert led the men's team last season with a 17:25.9 finishing in 20th place, while Lili Jaraczewski led the women in her first collegiate meet at a 21:33.73.

Following an off week for the Blue Hose, PC will head to Rock Hill for the Winthrop Adidas Invitational on Saturday, September 19. The meet will also serve as the Big South Preview for the championship to be held in October. PC was last slated to run in the event during the 2018 season, but that race was canceled due to the impending weather associated with Hurricane Florence. On Saturday, October 10, Presbyterian travels to the Koala Challenge hosted by Columbia College. The Blue Hose have a quick turnaround as they will head to the Upstate Invite the next weekend hosted by USC Upstate.

The regular season is set to conclude on Friday, October 30, as the Blue Hose travel to the Big South Conference Championship hosted by Winthrop. In the 2019 race, Kochert led the men's team with a season-best 28:02.32 in a competition hosted by Campbell. The NCAA Southeast regionals are set for Thursday, November 12, in Louisville, Kentucky.

USC Union Announces All-Academic Student-Athletes

UNION - The 2019-2020 academic year presented unique challenges to students; but through perseverance and excellence in the classroom, 11 USC Union student-athletes have earned the All-Academic status from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

This academic honor is achieved by student-athletes who have an overall GPA of 3.6 or higher for the academic year.

"USC Union is extremely proud of our student-athletes for their accomplishments in the classroom and on the field of play,” said USC Union’s Interim Dean, Dr. Randy Lowell. “To have 11 student-athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic honors for maintaining GPAs of 3.6 and above, three with a perfect 4.0, demonstrates the emphasis that our staff puts on being a student first. Congratulations to all and looking forward to their continued success as they complete their studies with us and represent us in competition, and as they move on from our campus to their next chapter of life."

The student athletes that earned the All-Academic honor are listed below:

1st Team NJCAA All – Academic: 4.0 GPA

Austin Baal, Freshman, Baseball

Grace Lee, Freshman, Softball

Joshua Nelson, Sophomore, Baseball

2nd Team NJCAA All – Academic: 3.80 GPA – 3.99 GPA

Samuel Anders, Sophomore, Soccer

Danielle Bradley, Sophomore, Softball

Tania Contreas, Sophomore, Soccer

Caitlyn Crawford, Freshman, Softball

Triston Fowler, Sophomore, Baseball

Wesley Livingston, Freshman, Baseball

3rd Team NJCAA All – Academic: 3.79 GPA – 3.6 GPA

Benjamin Coffey, Freshman, Soccer

Alexis Odum, Sophomore, Softball

“I am so proud of all of these young men and women for not just stepping up on the field, but most important they stepped up in the classroom. They should be an example of what it means to be a student-athlete and they have represented Union well,” said Zach Simmons, USC Union Athletic Director and Soccer Coach.

USC Union Bantam Athletics is committed to fostering academic and athletic achievements that will enable players to attain success on the field and in their future careers. The athletic department includes men’s soccer, men’s baseball, women’s softball. These teams compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association. A rifle team, women’s volleyball, bass fishing team, and E-Sport Gaming have also been added and they compete in the club level.

Carolina Youth Development Center and Vantage Point Foundation Co-Host Fishing Tournament

Charleston -- Carolina Youth Development Center (CYDC) and Vantage Point Foundation (VPF) will co-host the inaugural Catch ‘Em For A Cause fishing tournament on Saturday, August 22 in the greater Charleston area.

The fish-in-place event is open to anglers of all ages, with saltwater and freshwater divisions.

Photographed entries will be submitted via email and winners and prizes will be announced via live stream video. The event also includes a prize give-away for a ½ day private fishing charter and a Big Green Egg with nest and tools. Tickets are $50 and available at the event website: Event.Gives/CatchEm.

Proceeds will benefit programs of CYDC, an organization dedicated to providing a safe, stable place to call home for children who are living in the foster care system and VPF, who provides support for post 9/11 military veterans during their re-introduction to civilian life. The event is being held in partnership with the Isle of Palms Exchange Club whose mission is to provide opportunities to make our community a better place to live through four programs of service: Americanism, community, youth and the prevention of child abuse.

For event information, registration and sponsorship info visit Event.Gives/CatchEm.

WHO: Carolina Youth Development Center and Vantage Point Foundation

WHAT: Catch ‘Em For A Cause

WHEN: Saturday, August 22, 2020

WHERE: Fish-in-place, whether it’s your backyard, neighborhood pond, off the dock or on the boat.