The Speedway

Laurens County Speedway: Race Report 9-26-20.

Thunder Bomber:

Through the mayhem & madness Tinker Roberts heads to victory lane at the Darlington of Dirt! A whopping field of 19 Thunder Bombers took to the stage on Saturday night, with high hopes & low temperatures. The fast but wild Storm Harsey snagged the pole in the feature by winning his heat race, with Tinker Roberts joining him on the front row. As the green flag dropped on the main event, Reid Neaderhiser got into the back of Josh Wilson going into turn one, causing the majority of the field to go up the hill and check up. In the back half of the field, Grant Burton and the No.6 car of Clay Crowder made contact bringing out the first caution of the night. As the field would go back green, the yellow came out immediately as leader Storm Harsey jumped too early. Harsey would be moved back a row with Josh Wilson now controlling the restart. Back under green, Tinker Roberts begins to hound Wilson for the lead with Storm Harsey in tow. Taking the green once again, Wilson continued to lead Roberts. Before the field could get another lap in, Jimmy Koon was turned into the inside wall bringing out the caution again. Back green, Roberts once again attacked Wilson for the top spot. Side by side for the lead, third place driver Dylan Chappell began to close on the battle. With Chappell came Daniel Overstreet, who continued to pounce on Chappell. After a couple more laps clicked off, the next yellow fell as Ed Hodges and Grant Burton make contact in the back half of the field. With 8 laps to go, the green drops again. Wilson still looking for his first win of the season, would have to once again back it down as Dan Lawson's hood flew off down the front stretch. Another restart, another caution. Drue Smith and Carl Overstreet have issues with Smith coming to a rest at the gate going into turn one. Clay Crowder would have spin under yellow. The final restart of the night would come with 7 laps remaining. Daniel Overstreet continues to duke it out with Chappell, and Reid Neaderhiser begins making contact with Dan Lawson for fifth. The top four remained under a blanket, with Roberts now looking under Josh Wilson for the top spot. Wilson would go up the hill on both ends of the track allowing Roberts to sneak through & take the lead with just a handful of laps left. Roberts would set sail & take another checkered flag at the Darlington of Dirt. Josh Wilson finishes second, Dan Lawson third. Dylan Chappell would got hooked with Daniel Overstreet laps before rebounded to finish fourth by passing Reid Neaderhiser in the final corner. Chappell & Neaderhiser continue to battle for a track championship with the lead under 20-points with a month and a half remaining in the season.

602 Crate:

Scooby Dooby Doo! Competition where are you? Rod Tucker dominates the field on short-track Saturday night! Rod Tucker & the Blackwell gang were at rare form Saturday evening. Tucker laid down a 15.522 to snag the pole for the main event. Dale Timms driving the Michael Smith No.12 machine also made an appearance on the front row, with Colt Smith rolling off third. As the green flag fell, calamity wasn't far behind. Goose Calvert piloting Brad Rachels car got loose and collect points contender Colby Cannon. Everyone was able to continue on. On the restart, Tucker cleared for the lead with Colt Smith getting up to the second spot. As laps clicked Timms continued to inch closer to Smith, but couldn't find the pace to catch the pink & blue machine. The second and final caution of the night fell when Baillie Lowe, Derek Lane & others spun in turn four. The field came back to green with 9 laps to go. Tucker gained a huge lead, but would run into major issues with the lapped car of Lucas Motte. Motte took the lane of Tucker for over a lap, which chopped the lead down by over half. Tucker after nearly avoiding disaster takes home yet another checkered flag in the 2020 season. Colt Smith finishes second, Dale Timms third. Colby Cannon & Luke Cooper rounded out the top five.

Front Wheel Drive:

Joel Cabe goes back-to-back! The front wheel drive family was back in action on Saturday night, with open doors & open opportunities to find victory lane. The green flag would fly with Joel Cabe & Charles Ouzts on the front row. The caution would come out immediately as Justin Harris couldn't get going. Finally under green, Darrien Norwood would give Harris a bump for the third spot as Cabe & Ouzts pulled away. Harris quickly caught Ouzts & began attacking him for the runner up spot. The second caution would fly a lap later with Luke Lucas coming to a halt with a flat tire. Green once again, Cabe would continue to lead the way. Harris would once again attack Ouzts for second and would eventually take the position away after slight contact off of turn four. Harris would slowly close the gap on Cabe for the lead, but ran out of laps. Cabe wins for the second consecutive week as Harris has to settle for second & Ouzts comes home third.

Carolina Sprint Tour:

The Carolina Sprint Tour sponsored by TriboDyn Lubricants rolled into the Darlington of Dirt for the second time this season! Defending winner Jeff Oliver would join the front row with Chaz Woodward, aiming to sweep both dates at Laurens County Speedway. As the green flag dropped for the feature Oliver picked up where he left off in mid-summer, fast & up front. Oliver rocketed to the lead quickly, but an early yellow would stack the field back up after Lance Christie went for a spin in turn four. Back under green, Oliver led the field back to green with Woodward & points leader Sean Vardell in tow. Oliver got to a huge lead, but another yellow would fly as Ben McCall & his Autism Awareness machine would take a spin in turn two. Another restart, another big lead for Oliver. Frank Peters would have a moment as his machine would get high in turn two & go sideways up the wall. Peters would save his car, no caution! Oliver would begin to catch lapped traffic, and face an issue with the No.88 machine of Mike Sellers. Sellers would continued to run the preferred line with Oliver approaching. Oliver would bump the back of Sellers car before finally moving around him. The final caution came out as Sellers would face issues a couple laps later. The field would go back green with 3 laps to go. Oliver would once again take off & easily secure his second win at LCS in 2020. Chaz Woodward would secure the second spot, with Vardell coming in third. Vardell is looking to close in on a season championship & told us before the race he will likely need to finish in the top three for the remainder of the season to take home the crown in 2020. Daniel Oliver & Mike Jackson would finish out the top five.

Monster Mini:

Monster Mini's mean monster mayhem! Caylan Kettle takes home first win at Laurens County Speedway. Kettle showcased speed early, joining Matt Gilbert on the front row after both won their respective heat races. As the feature got under way, both No.110 machines would have their night start out very wild. Michael Simmons would have a flat tire going through turns one and two causing him to spin down the track & collected Porkchop Pulley. With the field back to green, the madness continued with a 4-wide battle mid pack heading into turn one. The aggression would boil over as Jason Lambert would get clipped and spin into the inside wall. With 12 laps still remaining, the field would give it another shot at going green, but quickly came to an end with Simmons stalled on the backstretch. Back green, Kettle would clear for the lead as racing finally came to the fore front. In addition to being in the middle of the closest points battle at LCS this season, Larry Teal & Phillip Wilson also duked it out on track. Both continued to battle throughout the night for a top five spot. The caution would come back out again as Scott Nelson had a flat tire setting up a restart with 10 laps to go. Teal & Wilson would go at it again, with Teal making contact with Wilson's bumper for the third spot. During his run, Teal's machine would begin to smoke heavily. The battle for the lead would get close with under 5 laps to go as Matt Gilbert caught Kettle for the top spot. The final caution of the night would fly TJ Teal would lose his radiator on track. The final green flag of the night would come with 3 laps remaining. Kettle would take home the victory after being found legal in a post-race protest. Gilbert comes home second with Wilson holding off Teal for third.

Limited Late Model:

The clock strikes... TIMMS TIME! Larry Timms wins again at Laurens County Speedway. Timms, who is looking to become the fourth driver in history to reach 100 wins at the Darlington of Dirt, showed lightning speed per usual. After laying a 14.811 in qualifying, Timms would snag yet another pole position. As the field went green, Timms took the lead & never looked back. Deano Long, who qualified second would face a hard charging Taylor Puckett for the runner up spot. Long & Puckett would get side by side for a moment allowing Zack Mitchell to close in on the battle. Long was able to hold off the pair of 28's & continued to set his sights on Timms. The 21 of Frank Coates had issues at one point, but was able to continue. The battle for second would heat up once again, with Long & Puckett making contact at one point. Timms would fly to an easy win, with Long holding on to the second spot. Pucket finishes third, Mitchell fourth & Coates in fifth. Larry Timms now sits at 98 wins at LCS, hoping to join Frank Coates as the 2nd driver in 2020 to reach the elusive 100 win mark.