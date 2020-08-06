The Speedway

Laurens County Speedway : Race Report 6-6-20.

Thunder Bomber:

It was Tinker Time once again at the Laurens County Speedway as Tinker Roberts brings home his third victory of the 2020 season at the Darlington of Dirt! Dylan Chappell and Michael Owensby would round out the top-three. Roberts would kick-off the night with a win in his heat race, which propelled him to the pole position for the main event. Dylan Chappell, who started third, would work his way around Michael Owensby for the second position and set his sights on Roberts for the lead. As Chappell closed in on the bumper of Roberts, the only caution of the event would fly as Storm Harsey and Ricky Shirley would come together setting up a green, white, checkered finish. Chappell would have a strong restart and get to the bumper of Roberts into turn three, but would have to save his car through turn four as Roberts took the white flag and rolled home to victory lane.

602 Crate:

Colt Smith edges out Colby Cannon at the stripe to take home his second victory of the 2020 season. Smith, who started on the pole after winning his heat race, would take an early lead as a fierce battle for second between Colby Cannon and Rod Tucker broke out in the early stages of the race. As laps ticked away Smith's lead slowly deteriorated as Cannon and Tucker inched closer to the front. Cannon would eventually separate himself from third place finisher Rod Tucker and set his sights on Smith. As the white flag flew, Cannon closed the gap and found himself on the bumper of Colt Smith heading into turn three. Cannon would look under Smith, but ran out of time as Smith would beat Cannon back to the line by 0.109 seconds.

4-Cylinder:

“The Round Boy” Larry Teal holds off Wayne Summers to find victory lane for the first time in 2020. After an early caution on the original start of the race, Teal would jump to the lead after a second attempt and never look back. Summers would begin chopping away at Teal's lead in the mid-stages of the race, but never had enough to get to his bumper. Summers then set his focus on holding off a hard charging Phillip Wilson for the second place position. Teal would stroll to victory lane, as Summers defended second successfully and Wilson came home third.

Front Wheel Drive:

Jamieson cashes out! Travis Jamieson took home his fourth win in five weeks at the Darlington of Dirt, which earned him a $1,000 pay day. Jamieson, who scored the pole for the main event, would head to an early lead before the first caution of the night flew as both Blaine Quarles and Wayne Taylor had separate issues in the opening laps of the race. As the green flag flew once again, Jamieson continued his dominance with a sizable lead quickly. Cody Paige would battle hard with Justin Harris for second in the first half of the race before having mechanical issues end his night. Managing a handful of cautions late in the night, Jamieson signed his name on the winners check and headed towards victory lane. Justin Harris came home second, with Jake Barnett, Blaise Strickland and Darrien Norwood round out the top-five.

Limited Late Model:

Larry Timms draws closer to century mark Saturday night! Larry Timms kicked-off the night setting the fast time in qualifying for the limited late models with a 14.492. Starting from the pole, Timms got out to a kick lead leaving a hard battle for second between Deano Long and Taylor Puckett. Long would jump to second quickly on the start, but Puckett found his way back to the second position before spinning and ending his night early. As Timms continued to lead Frank Coates would work his way to second and begin pacing the lead. Coates would finish runner up with Tony Quarles bringing home a third place finish after contact with Long for a podium finish.