Softball's Successful Season

Six Blue Hose Players Earn All-Big South Honors - Most Ever for Softball.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Six members of the Presbyterian Blue Hose softball team earned Big South Conference honors, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. This is the most players that Presbyterian has had named All-Big South Conference in a single season in the program’s history.

BIG SOUTH HONORS

Senior outfielder Jaiden Tweed and sophomore infielder Jillian Hewes were named First Team All-Big South. Tweed also earned Big South All-Academic team honors as well. Sophomore infielder Kaitlyn Tucker and freshman designated player Morgan Hess were voted Second Team All-Big South. Hess was also selected for the Big South All-Freshman team. Junior catcher Lath Freeman and junior infielder Layna Johnson garnered Honorable Mention All-Big South honors.

JAIDEN TWEED - OUTFIELD

First Team All-Big South, Big South All-Academic Team

Tweed and Hewes are the first Blue Hose players since 2016 named First Team All-Big South. Tweed is the fourth outfielder in the program’s history named First Team All-Big South.

The Black Mountain, North Carolina native ranks among the Big South leaders with a team-high 19 stolen bases. This season, Tweed has a .328 batting average with seven doubles, four home runs (including a home run in her final at-bat at the PC Softball Complex on May 7), and 26 RBIs. On May 2, she was named Big South Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

Off the field, Tweed has a 3.84 GPA majoring in Political Science. During her career at PC, she has been on the Dean’s List six times and the Big South Presidential Honor Roll for three years.

JILLIAN HEWES – FIRST BASE

First Team All-Big South

Hewes, who plays first base for the Blue Hose, is the second infielder in the program’s history to garner First Team All-Big South honors. The Simpsonville, South Carolina native was named Big South Player of the Week on February 28. This season, she has a .343 batting average with a .560 slugging percentage while tallying 46 hits with 13 multiple-hit games. She has blasted six home runs while driving in 28 runs.

KAITLYN TUCKER - SECOND BASE

Second Team All-Big South

Tucker, who was named to the Big South All-Freshman Team last season, was a two-time Big South Player of the Week recipient on March 7 and April 4. Tucker is fifth in the Big South with a team-high .363 batting average. This season, the Oakboro, North Carolina native has connected on 45 hits with 13 multiple-hit games while scoring 34 runs.

MORGAN HESS – DESIGNATED PLAYER/PITCHER

Second Team All-Big South, Big South All-Freshman Team

Hess is the fourth player in the school history to be named All-Big South and to the Big South All-Freshman team in the same season. This season, she was named Big South Player of the Week on February 22 and Big South Freshman of the Week three times on March 21, April 25, and May 2. The South Riding, Virginia native leads the Big South with a .800 slugging percentage. She is third on the team with a .350 batting average. Hess is second in the league with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs. As a pitcher, Hess ranks amongst the league leaders with a 1.93 ERA to go along with 14 wins and 131 strikeouts.

LATH FREEMAN - CATCHER

Honorable Mention All-Big South

Freeman earned Big South Player of the Week honors on March 21. This season, the Spartanburg, South Carolina native has a .315 batting average with a .517 slugging percentage. She has collected 45 hits with 11 multiple-hit games. She has tallied six home runs, and 11 doubles to go along with 39 RBIs. In Presbyterian’s win over Gardner-Webb on April 10, Freeman set the program’s Division I single-game record for RBIs after driving in seven runs.

LAYNA JOHNSON - SHORTSTOP

Honorable Mention All-Big South

Johnson ranks amongst the Big South leaders with a .361 batting average with 43 hits and 14 multiple-hit games. The Aynor, South Carolina native is second on the team with 11 stolen bases. She recorded five home runs and 16 RBIs with a .538 slugging percentage.

2022 BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE SOFTBALL AWARD WINNERS

First-Team All-Conference

OF Summer Johnson, Jr., USC Upstate

OF Jaden Pone, Fr., Longwood

OF Jaiden Tweed, Sr., Presbyterian College

1B Jillian Hewes, Soph., Presbyterian College

2B Tiffany Domingue, Soph., USC Upstate

SS Sarah Price, Sr., USC Upstate

3B Cori McMillan, Fr., Radford

C Alexis Wayland, Sr., Longwood

P Sydney Backstrom, Gr., Longwood

P Hannah Houge, Sr., USC Upstate

DP Peyton Darnell, Soph., USC Upstate

UTL Kiaya Jeusi, Sr., Hampton

Second-Team All-Conference

OF Kayley DeVivi, Soph., Longwood

OF Celeste Delorenzo, Soph., USC Upstate

OF Icess Tresvik, Fr., North Carolina A&T

1B Sydney Jacobsen, Sr., Longwood

2B Kaitlyn Tucker, Soph., Presbyterian College

SS Ashley Meckley, Sr., Charleston Southern

3B Araceli Pesqueira, Jr., Gardner-Webb

C Casey Coguts, Soph., USC Upstate

P Isabella Smith, Fr., Campbell

P Georgeanna Barefoot, R-Soph., Campbell

DP Morgan Hess, Fr., Presbyterian College

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Lath Freeman, C, Jr., Presbyterian College

Paige Rivas, OF, R-Soph., Winthrop

Layna Johnson, SS, Jr., Presbyterian College

Tyra Parker, OF, Fr., Campbell

Alexa Pagano, OF, R-Jr., Campbell (tie)

Macy McCall, OF, Jr., Winthrop (tie)

All-Freshman Team

Jaden Pone, OF, Longwood

Cori McMillan, 3B, Radford

Morgan Hess, DP/P, Presbyterian College

Isabella Smith, P, Campbell

Icess Tresvik, OF, North Carolina A&T

Reese Basinger, P, Winthrop

Dezianna Patmon, 3B, North Carolina A&T

All-Academic Team

Georgeanna Barefooot, P, R-Soph., Campbell

Annah Junge, P, Jr., Charleston Southern

Riley McCurry, 2B, Soph., Gardner-Webb

Lauren Brooks, OF, Sr., Hampton

Mason Basdikis, 2B, Sr., Longwood

Jocelyn Bennett, C, Sr., North Carolina A&T

Jaiden Tweed, OF, Sr., Presbyterian

Skyler DeHart, P, Jr., Radford

Sarah Price, SS, Sr., USC Upstate

Lauren King, 3B, Sr., Winthrop

Player of the Year

Peyton Darnell, DP, Soph., USC Upstate

Pitcher of the Year

Sydney Backstrom, Gr., Longwood

Freshman of the Year

Jaden Pone, OF, Longwood

Coach of the Year

Chris Hawkins, USC Upstate

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Annah Junge, P, Jr., Charleston Southern