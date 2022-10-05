Softball's Successful Season
Six Blue Hose Players Earn All-Big South Honors - Most Ever for Softball.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Six members of the Presbyterian Blue Hose softball team earned Big South Conference honors, as announced by the league office on Tuesday. This is the most players that Presbyterian has had named All-Big South Conference in a single season in the program’s history.
BIG SOUTH HONORS
Senior outfielder Jaiden Tweed and sophomore infielder Jillian Hewes were named First Team All-Big South. Tweed also earned Big South All-Academic team honors as well. Sophomore infielder Kaitlyn Tucker and freshman designated player Morgan Hess were voted Second Team All-Big South. Hess was also selected for the Big South All-Freshman team. Junior catcher Lath Freeman and junior infielder Layna Johnson garnered Honorable Mention All-Big South honors.
JAIDEN TWEED - OUTFIELD
First Team All-Big South, Big South All-Academic Team
Tweed and Hewes are the first Blue Hose players since 2016 named First Team All-Big South. Tweed is the fourth outfielder in the program’s history named First Team All-Big South.
The Black Mountain, North Carolina native ranks among the Big South leaders with a team-high 19 stolen bases. This season, Tweed has a .328 batting average with seven doubles, four home runs (including a home run in her final at-bat at the PC Softball Complex on May 7), and 26 RBIs. On May 2, she was named Big South Player of the Week for the first time in her career.
Off the field, Tweed has a 3.84 GPA majoring in Political Science. During her career at PC, she has been on the Dean’s List six times and the Big South Presidential Honor Roll for three years.
JILLIAN HEWES – FIRST BASE
First Team All-Big South
Hewes, who plays first base for the Blue Hose, is the second infielder in the program’s history to garner First Team All-Big South honors. The Simpsonville, South Carolina native was named Big South Player of the Week on February 28. This season, she has a .343 batting average with a .560 slugging percentage while tallying 46 hits with 13 multiple-hit games. She has blasted six home runs while driving in 28 runs.
KAITLYN TUCKER - SECOND BASE
Second Team All-Big South
Tucker, who was named to the Big South All-Freshman Team last season, was a two-time Big South Player of the Week recipient on March 7 and April 4. Tucker is fifth in the Big South with a team-high .363 batting average. This season, the Oakboro, North Carolina native has connected on 45 hits with 13 multiple-hit games while scoring 34 runs.
MORGAN HESS – DESIGNATED PLAYER/PITCHER
Second Team All-Big South, Big South All-Freshman Team
Hess is the fourth player in the school history to be named All-Big South and to the Big South All-Freshman team in the same season. This season, she was named Big South Player of the Week on February 22 and Big South Freshman of the Week three times on March 21, April 25, and May 2. The South Riding, Virginia native leads the Big South with a .800 slugging percentage. She is third on the team with a .350 batting average. Hess is second in the league with 14 home runs and 44 RBIs. As a pitcher, Hess ranks amongst the league leaders with a 1.93 ERA to go along with 14 wins and 131 strikeouts.
LATH FREEMAN - CATCHER
Honorable Mention All-Big South
Freeman earned Big South Player of the Week honors on March 21. This season, the Spartanburg, South Carolina native has a .315 batting average with a .517 slugging percentage. She has collected 45 hits with 11 multiple-hit games. She has tallied six home runs, and 11 doubles to go along with 39 RBIs. In Presbyterian’s win over Gardner-Webb on April 10, Freeman set the program’s Division I single-game record for RBIs after driving in seven runs.
LAYNA JOHNSON - SHORTSTOP
Honorable Mention All-Big South
Johnson ranks amongst the Big South leaders with a .361 batting average with 43 hits and 14 multiple-hit games. The Aynor, South Carolina native is second on the team with 11 stolen bases. She recorded five home runs and 16 RBIs with a .538 slugging percentage.
2022 BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE SOFTBALL AWARD WINNERS
First-Team All-Conference
OF Summer Johnson, Jr., USC Upstate
OF Jaden Pone, Fr., Longwood
OF Jaiden Tweed, Sr., Presbyterian College
1B Jillian Hewes, Soph., Presbyterian College
2B Tiffany Domingue, Soph., USC Upstate
SS Sarah Price, Sr., USC Upstate
3B Cori McMillan, Fr., Radford
C Alexis Wayland, Sr., Longwood
P Sydney Backstrom, Gr., Longwood
P Hannah Houge, Sr., USC Upstate
DP Peyton Darnell, Soph., USC Upstate
UTL Kiaya Jeusi, Sr., Hampton
Second-Team All-Conference
OF Kayley DeVivi, Soph., Longwood
OF Celeste Delorenzo, Soph., USC Upstate
OF Icess Tresvik, Fr., North Carolina A&T
1B Sydney Jacobsen, Sr., Longwood
2B Kaitlyn Tucker, Soph., Presbyterian College
SS Ashley Meckley, Sr., Charleston Southern
3B Araceli Pesqueira, Jr., Gardner-Webb
C Casey Coguts, Soph., USC Upstate
P Isabella Smith, Fr., Campbell
P Georgeanna Barefoot, R-Soph., Campbell
DP Morgan Hess, Fr., Presbyterian College
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Lath Freeman, C, Jr., Presbyterian College
Paige Rivas, OF, R-Soph., Winthrop
Layna Johnson, SS, Jr., Presbyterian College
Tyra Parker, OF, Fr., Campbell
Alexa Pagano, OF, R-Jr., Campbell (tie)
Macy McCall, OF, Jr., Winthrop (tie)
All-Freshman Team
Jaden Pone, OF, Longwood
Cori McMillan, 3B, Radford
Morgan Hess, DP/P, Presbyterian College
Isabella Smith, P, Campbell
Icess Tresvik, OF, North Carolina A&T
Reese Basinger, P, Winthrop
Dezianna Patmon, 3B, North Carolina A&T
All-Academic Team
Georgeanna Barefooot, P, R-Soph., Campbell
Annah Junge, P, Jr., Charleston Southern
Riley McCurry, 2B, Soph., Gardner-Webb
Lauren Brooks, OF, Sr., Hampton
Mason Basdikis, 2B, Sr., Longwood
Jocelyn Bennett, C, Sr., North Carolina A&T
Jaiden Tweed, OF, Sr., Presbyterian
Skyler DeHart, P, Jr., Radford
Sarah Price, SS, Sr., USC Upstate
Lauren King, 3B, Sr., Winthrop
Player of the Year
Peyton Darnell, DP, Soph., USC Upstate
Pitcher of the Year
Sydney Backstrom, Gr., Longwood
Freshman of the Year
Jaden Pone, OF, Longwood
Coach of the Year
Chris Hawkins, USC Upstate
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Annah Junge, P, Jr., Charleston Southern