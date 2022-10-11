Signees are announced

PRESBYTERIAN COLLEGE ON SIGNING DAY.

Presbyterian Inks Prep Standout Guard Carl Parrish

Presbyterian Blue Hose head men’s basketball coach Quinton Ferrell announced the signing of Carl Parrish, a 6-foot-3 guard from Miami Norland Senior High School in Miami, Florida. Recently, Parrish was named preseason First Team All-Miami Dade County.

“Carl Parrish is a very talented guard, he possesses the ability to both score and facilitate the basketball,” Ferrell said. “He has great speed and quickness combined with the ability to play above the rim. He’s made a reputation for himself as a guy who can knock down the three consistently from deep range. Carl has been groomed for success at the college level while playing for legendary coach Lawton Williams at Miami Norland. Carl’s aggressive and attacking style will fit well into our program here at PC. We look forward to having Carl and his entire family a part of our Blue Hose basketball family!”

The Miami native earned Honorable-Mention All-State honors last season after averaging 10 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the field.

“It’s been a pleasure coaching Carl Parrish, he trusted the process for four years at Miami Norland,” said Lawton Williams, the Miami Norland head coach. “His hard work and dedication have made him a leader on our team. His talents have just begun to blossom. I know that he will make a huge impact on the Presbyterian men’s basketball team.”

As a junior, he was a Third Team All-Miami Dade County selection while connecting on 43 three-point field goals after helping lead Miami Norland to 20 wins.

“I am really excited about joining the Presbyterian basketball program,” Parrish said. “I believe that the coaching staff will help me be successful throughout my college career. I am excited about my decision to come to Presbyterian because I believe that the coaching staff can help me prepare my game for the next level.”

Women’s Basketball

Presbyterian College and head women's basketball coach Alaura Sharp announced the addition of guard Laney Scoggins (Wilmington, N.C) to the program as a part of the Blue Hose 2023-24 class on Wednesday.

"It is a great day to welcome Laney into our program. She is a tremendous leader and is driven to being successful on and off the court. She is a high academic student and has shown tremendous commitment to growing her game," commented head coach Alaura Sharp .

"Laney is a versatile player that plays with a ton of physicality along with the ability to play inside and out. Her ability to play multiple positions gives her a huge upside and makes her a perfect fit for our style of play. We are really excited to add her to our program," added Sharp.

Laney Scoggins – G – 5-11 – Leland, N.C. – Hoggard HS

High School: She averaged 17 points and eight rebounds per game during her time at New Brunswick High School… earned first team all-conference honors… named second team all-region… earned third team all-district… also averaged four steals per game during her high school career… intends to major in biology…

Laney on choosing PC: "I chose Presbyterian because of the family atmosphere and I want to be a part of something special. The connections I have with the players and coaches are truly something special. I am so thankful for the opportunity to play at PC. I am excited for the next chapter."

Hoggard HS Head Coach Boubacar Aw on Laney: " Laney is every coach's dream. She is the epitome of a model student-athlete. She is skilled, athletic, hardworking and very competitive. She has been one of the best players to come out of this area. She's loved and appreciated by the coaching staff and players alike. I can't wait to see the impact she's going to make at the collegiate level. A true professional."

PC Lacrosse

Presbyterian College women’s lacrosse head coach Eric Clakeley announced a bustling signing day gang on Wednesday afternoon, inking nine new players to the program in anticipation of his fourth season roaming the PC sideline. Altogether, the Blue Hose gained four midfielders, three attackers, and two defenders for the 2023 signing day class.

The first of Presbyterian’s eclectic newcomers introduced on Wednesday, Ella Bobbitt strolls into the program off the back of a strong prep showing at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. Representing the Lions, Bobbitt was an All-Region performer and Team Tennessee member, having produced a total of 101 career goals at the close of her junior campaign. Intending to major in biology at PC, Ella chose the Blue Hose because “it instantly felt like a great fit for me as a place to balance my lacrosse career with my professional career”. Addressing Bobbitt’s signing, coach Clakeley commented, “Ella is a true midfielder with excellent speed. She has a natural aggression and competitiveness that will be valued at that position from day one”.

One of six signees hailing from the state of Georgia, PC’s second addition, defender Avery Jennings, enters from Forsyth Central High School in the city of Cumming. A four-year academic honor roll recipient while competing for the Bulldogs, Jennings has juggled her prep career with the Atlanta Storm Elite club squad with an intended major in business. The daughter of Brent and Carrie Jennings, Avery selected Presbyterian due to its “beautiful campus and student-to-teacher ratio, establishing a more personal feel to the academic side of the university”. Commenting on Jennings’ signing, Clakeley stated, “Avery is a decorated multi-sport athlete with the raw speed and endurance that will be crucial in the transformation of the Presbyterian defense”.

A native of Milton, Georgia as the second midfielder to be submitted to PC’s new batch of recruits, Emma Claire Mills lands in Clinton following a standout career at Milton High School. A two-time state champion – securing the game-clinching goal in the ’22 title bout to take home back-to-back trophies this year – Mills was named All-Georgia second team last season for the Eagles, the #1 ranked player in the south region. The daughter of Scott and Jen Mills, she intends to major in business accounting after maintaining a perfect 4.0 through all four years of high school. Emma Claire chose PC because of “the excitement around the program that coach Clakeley is building, not to mention the beautiful campus, the welcoming team dynamic, and the feeling that the school fits everything I was searching for in a college home”. Clakeley stated upon Mills’ signing, “EC was an excellent starting point to our ’23 class, not only competing with one of the best club teams in the nation (Eagles Stix 2023 Blue), but also holding a history of on-field success as a true two-way midfielder”.

The lone Presbyterian signee to come from the state of Virginia, Summer Boone joins the program after a statsheet-filling tenure at Heritage High School in Leesburg. Holding down a midfield position for the Pride, she compiled 32 goals beside 15 assists and 20 ground ball recoveries over the 2022 season alone, more than good enough for a first team All-District mention in consecutive campaigns. Adding a first team All-Region association to her decorated resume, Boone balanced her impressive lacrosse career with an equally-notable stint as an indoor track & field runner, landing an all-state 4C accolade behind a 5th-place standing at the state competition. The daughter of Neal Boone, Summer intends to major in computer science at PC, choosing the Blue Hose for “the amazing student atmosphere and the chance to grow as an athlete and in academics”. Coach Clakeley opined, “Summer is an incredibly versatile player that will have the ability to have an impact on the team at multiple positions. She possesses the top end speed we are looking for and cannot wait to have her on campus”.

An all-state honorable mention performer during her time at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek, Georgia, defender Miranda Castilla signs on with the Blue Hose as the fifth new member. Alongside a club affiliation with Eagle Stix Grey, Castilla featured as an honor roll beneficiary through her career with the Cougars, planning on a business major once arriving at Presbyterian. She is the daughter of Jorge and Andrea Castilla. “I chose PC after meeting all my future teammates and instantly knowing it was the place for me. When I stepped onto campus, it felt like home right away”. Commenting on Castilla’s enrollment, Clakeley proclaimed “Miranda has a nose for the ball as a primary defender. We believe she will have an impact creating turnovers which will lead to quick transitions. She is an aggressive and fearless defender with great speed”.

Scoring a grand total of 100 goals over her prep career at Canton, Georgia’s Creekview High School, Abbey Walker signs on with the Blue Hose as one of seven Signing Day members to hail from the Peach State. Also competing with the Grizzly Bears’ softball and volleyball programs, Walker will head to Presbyterian with an All-Region accolade to her credit as an intended psychology major. The daughter of Robert and Brenda Walker, she has spent her club tenure with Southern Zone while making the playoffs on two occasions, selecting PC due to the “excellent reputation of the program and the culture surrounding it”. Coach Clakeley commented on Walker’s inclusion to the Signing Day class, “Abbey is a fantastic student, athlete, and person. She has exquisite stick skills and a great shot. She has the potential to aid both the attack and midfield from the beginning and will be a pivotal piece in our campus community”.

The next member of Clakeley’s Signing Day gathering, Kaylie Rittmueller enlists with PC after competing for Cambridge High School in Milton, Georgia. Another Southern Zone club representative beside Walker and Milton native next to Mills, Rittmueller was a key cog in the Bears’ deep postseason runs over the past two years, choosing Presbyterian due to the “growing lacrosse program and great academic opportunities. I have already fallen in love with this campus and am so excited to compete with a D-I program that holds my core belief values”. She is the daughter of Todd and Carolyn Rittmueller. Describing what the incoming freshman will bring to the program, Clakeley stated, “Kaylie has one of the greatest personalities you will ever come across, a smile that is infectious, and on top of all that is a terrific lacrosse player. She has improved every time we have seen her play throughout the recruitment process, and we cannot wait to see how she plays with us next fall”.

A prolific scorer and distributor for the Longhorns of Lambert High School in Suwanee, Georgia, Lauren Gray becomes the eighth new addition to Clakeley’s class, an All-County competitor who boasts 110 goals and over 80 assists prior to signing with Presbyterian. The daughter of Mike and Cheryl Gray, she stood as yet another Southern Zone standout during club action, making the sweet sixteen or higher as an attacker over her sophomore and junior seasons. Gray singled out PC off the strength of its “amazing lacrosse program and beautiful campus”, planning on a major of sports medicine with a physicians assistant concentration. Coach Clakeley observes Gray’s planned contribution to the program, noting “Lauren is the ideal crease attacker, with both the ability to “quarterback” the offense and take it to the cage herself. She will be a valued piece of the offense moving forward”.

West Forsyth High School’s Hannah Savage lands as the final PC signee on Wednesday, an attacker for the Wolverines hailing from Cumming, Georgia. Savage, an academic honor roll recipient with a perfect 4.0 GPA, gathered 40 goals and 24 assists a season ago, with an additional 22 ground ball pickups to boot. Claiming a region championship and state runner-up in 2021, she enjoyed an even more successful year thereafter with an All-County selection for the second straight year. Tallying over 70 goals through her prep career as an attacker – not to mention 100+ assists and 150+ ground balls – Hannah brings a multi-faceted athletic resume along with her commitment to Presbyterian, competing in cross country while also gaining a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo. The daughter of Tony and Brigid Savage, she intends to major in international studies, choosing PC because of the “high level of academics and the intimate environment of campus”. Divulging into Savage’s signage, Coach Clakeley proclaimed “Hannah is going to score a lot of goals for the Presbyterian lacrosse program. She is a tenacious and persistent attacker that always finds a way to finish. She also hopes to join the ROTC program at PC and that type of discipline and dedication cannot be matched.”

Women’s Soccer

The Presbyterian College women’s soccer program, under the direction of head coach Brian Purcell who just completed his 33rd year as the team’s leader, has unveiled their Signing Day additions at the close of the 2022 season, announced on Wednesday afternoon. Altogether, the Blue Hose will feature five incoming freshmen next fall with new faces at each position, welcoming two midfielders alongside a forward, defender, and goalkeeper.

Among the quintet of signees to join the program on Wednesday, GK Emma Cooke will land at Presbyterian after a successful stint at Knoxville, Tennessee’s Hardin Valley Academy. Representing the Hawks over her prep career, she was named the 2019-20 Goalkeeper of the Year across the region, translating to an MVP status and back-to-back All-District plus All-Region accolades. The daughter of Brandon and Chrissy Cooke, Emma has spent her club deference with FC Alliance ECNL, choosing to enroll at PC because of the “great education values, homey small town feel, the friendly atmosphere, and the opportunity to grow as a student-athlete”.

One of two signees to the Blue Hose hailing from North Carolina, center back Lyla Chadd enters the program from Ardrey Kell High School in Burlington, where she was named a team captain over her final two years with the Knights. A four-year starter, she was selected as an All-Conference performer during her sophomore and junior years, upgraded to All-Region in the latter campaign. A star player on an AKHS squad that finished as the state runner-up in 2022, Chadd signs with Presbyterian off the back of a 7th-place national ranking this fall. Representing Charlotte Soccer Academy in club ball, she helped capture an ECNL regional championship in 2020 and 2021. The daughter of Alan Chadd and Laura Wootton, Lyla chose the Blue Hose after “stepping on campus and instantly feeling like home”.

A midfielder from Lexington, South Carolina, River Bluff High School’s Lucy Cartin became the third PC signee on Wednesday after a profitable prep tenure with the Gators that included a pair of All-Region accomplishments. Serving as an All-State Honorable Mention performer while also participating in RBHS’s National Honor Society, Cartin took part in club appearances with South Carolina United FC ECNL, signing on with Presbyterian due to “the family feel that permeates through all of campus”. The daughter of Mark and Caroline Cartin, Lucy added that “Coach Purcell and Coach Osbourne have been so kind, welcoming, and encouraging during my recruitment process. PC’s outstanding reputation makes it a perfect fit for me”.

Ashley Rose Wilson, a forward hailing from Travelers Rest, South Carolina, marks the fourth Blue Hose signee after landing All-Region recognition on three separate occasions at the high school level. While competing for the Devildogs, she was an All-State caliber striker while spending her club tenure at CESA ECNL, participating in National Honor Society, Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America, and BETA Club. The daughter of Kate and Kyle Wilson, Ashley Rose contributed to the Blue and Gold academic newspaper beside her prep career, choosing Presbyterian due to “the welcoming atmosphere of the coaching staff and academic quality surrounding PC”. She intends to major in political sciences.

The final player to ink a deal with the Blue Hose on Signing Day ’23, Burlington Christian Academy’s Emma Brown comes to PC after a sensational tenure with the Royals that includes four All-Conference nods and a trio of All-State accolades. The second addition to the program from the Tar Heel State, Brown helped guide BCA to the state championship runner-up position at the midfield spot, accumulating 110 goals and 52 assists over four years. Joining NC Fusion ECNL for her club affiliation, Emma attended nationals in 2018 while making the WPSL U23 squad. Behind a whopping 272 points over her high school career, she intends to major in biology once arriving at Presbyterian. The daughter of Callum and Ashleigh Brown, Emma decided on PC after “really loving the environment on campus and feeling like this is where I was meant to be. I was welcomed with open arms, and I already feel as if the team is a part of my family.”

Volleyball

Presbyterian College and head volleyball coach Korrinn Burgess have announced the addition of five players to the fall 2023 class. Libero/Defensive Specialist Amaris Alvarez (Winston Salem, N.C.), outside hitters Julia Yurkovich (Landenberg, Pa.) and Ashley Miller (Brentwood, Tenn.) to the signing class. Outside Hitter/Right Side Kate Renfrow (Spartanburg, S.C.) and middle blocker Courtney Williams (Creedmoor, N.C.) round out Burgess fall signing class.

"I am very excited about the versatility of this class. We addressed our needs in adding some high-level competitors that can be contributors as outside and rightside attackers, along with making quality additions at our middle blocker and libero positions. It is a big class and we're excited with the type of work ethic and character that they are going to add to our returning group." commented Burgess.

Amaris Alvarez – L/DS – 5-2 – Winston Salem, N.C. – Ronald Wilson Reagan HS

High School: AVCA All-American Honoree while at Ronald Wilson Reagan High School… 2x All-Conference honoree… Earned Defensive Player of Year honors… 2022 JVA Watchlist… earned two conference and regular season championships in her high school career… Earned AVCA Best and Brightest Award…

Personal: Chose to come to Presbyterian because of the people. She knew she wanted to come to PC the moment she stepped on campus… she intends to major in the marketing field…

Coach Burgess on Amaris: "Amaris has outstanding platform skills and she is an elite back-court defender. She plays with great enthusiasm and intensity. She will have a significant impact on our pass and serve game."

Julia Yurkovich – OH – 5-11 – Landenberg, Pa. – Saint Mark's HS

High School: Was a 3x first team All-Conference honoree at Saint Mark's High School… earned first team all-state honors twice and earned third team honors once… totaled over 800 kills and 385 digs along with 60+ aces in her high school career… in 2022 selected as MaxPreps best player for the state of Delaware…. 2020 AVCA Phenom Elite Athlete…

Personal: Chose to come to PC because of the great sense of community and feeling welcomed along with most importantly feeling like she belonged. She's experienced nothing but kindness from coaches, future teammates and staff since she first visited… she intends to major in business management…

Coach Burgess on Julia: "Julia has elite platform skills who has developed into a high-level attacker as well. This combination will allow her to significantly impact our program as a six-rotation performer. Julia has great feel for the game, she is a proven winner, and she has a lot of great volleyball ahead of her."

Ashley Miller – OH – 6-0 – Brentwood, Tenn. – Brentwood HS

High School: She was an All-Region and All-Tournament selection at Brentwood High School… team finished third in state during her career…

Personal: She chose to come to PC because she loved the feeling and the coaches and players at Presbyterian College… she intends to major in Pre-Med…

Coach Burgess on Ashley: "Ashley has an opportunity to be an elite Big South attacker. She will also be a point scorer with her ability to block at a high level, and will also impact the game with her back-row attacking."

Kate Renfrow – OH/RS – 5-10 – Spartanburg, S.C. – Dorman HS

High School: Named to the 2022 AVCA Region 3 All-Region Team while at Dorman High School… also named to the best & brightest by AVCA in 2022… JVA Watchlist 4x honoree… SC 5A Region 3 5A All-Region Team… All-Tournament team honors at Dorman Tournament of Champions… member of national honor society and beta club…

Personal: She chose to come to PC because she loved the way it felt like she was "home" as soon as she stepped on campus. She loved the campus size and the class sizes… she intends to major in biology…

Coach Burgess on Kate: "Kate has the ability to be a six-rotation outside or rightside attacker which will create a lot of offensive flexibility for our program. She will add immediate value with her attacking, blocking, primary passing and her ability to attack out of the back-row. She will score points for us in many ways and we look forward to her joining us."

Courtney Williams – MB – 5-9 – Creedmoor, N.C. – Granville Early College HS

High School: Named 3x All-Conference Honoree at Granville Early College High School… 2x Conference Player of the Year… Earned Honorable Mention All-State in 2021-22… holds her school's All-Time Record for kills with 1,002… tallied over 450 blocks and more than 500 digs in her career… added 96 aces… earned National Honor Society honors…

Personal: She chose to come to PC because she fell in love with the team culture and it felt like a family as soon as she stepped on campus… she intends to major in psychology…

Coach Burgess on Courtney: "Courtney is a very capable middle with an unmatched work ethic that will allow her to have a high level of success at this level. She is an outstanding teammate and has played a number of roles for her high school and club team. Her very best volleyball is ahead of her and we are thrilled she has decided to join our program."