Shutting Out Emerald

ON, TO WOODRUFF.

The Clinton Red Devils set the stage for a 2nd place in the region showdown next Friday at Woodruff, with a workman-like 47-0 win over Emerald playing at Greenwood. The Vikings had a sizeable advantage in time of possession, but it proved to be a meaningless statistic as they committed 3 turnovers - before halftime.

Bryson James' 54 yards and 2 rushing scores, and Davis Wilson's 126 yards passing paced the Clinton offense's 389 total yards.

Clinton ran the ball 25 times for 263 yards against Emerald's massive defensive front. The Vikings' offense tried a swinging-gate formation that Clinton had not seen before - but the defense held up well against the unusual alignment. The words on the mind of Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain were "bouncing back."

The Red Devils discussed it during the pre-game meal - having a good comeback game after a disappointing 1-point loss to region leader Chapman the week before. "Good teams finish strong," Fountain said. "That's what we want to do, finish strong."

It's an 8-1 season for the Red Devils, matching Woodruff at 3-1, region. The region second place team hosts a State Playoffs first round game - Clinton's Region 3 AAA matches up against the Region 2 top finishers.

Zeke Johnston, Jykorie Gary, and Bryson James scored early touchdowns after the Emerald turnovers, leading to a 27-0 halftime lead. The Red Devils scored with 25 seconds left in the 1st half on a Kaydon Crawford catch. Johnston also had an interception in the second half.

Next weekend's big Clinton - Woodruff game (at Varner Stadium) is set up by the Wolverines' 49-42 win over Broome.

(Fletcher Pruitt Jr. photo)