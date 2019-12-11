Sharpshooter dooms the Keydets from the corner

MEN’S HOOPS, UPDATED: Blue Hose Edge Keydets in Overtime Thriller.

LEXINGTON, VA. – JC Younger’s three-pointer with .5 seconds left propelled the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team to an 80-77 overtime win over VMI in action Monday evening at Cameron Hall in Lexington, Va. Ben Drake paced the team with a career-high 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Cory Hightower added 23 points as well.

Scoring the Game

A 6-8 deficit early in the first half turned into a 19-8 PC lead with 12:13 remaining after a Blue Hose 13-0 run, which included 10 straight from Cory Hightower. VMI rallied with six unanswered from Louis Tang to cut the PC lead to just five, 19-14. The Blue Hose responded with an 11-3 run to take a 13-point lead, 30-17, 6:48 to go. The Keydets would not be denied, cutting the margin to six off nine unanswered, capped by a Kamdyn Curfman three-pointer at 3:30, to trail by six, 32-26. VMI would cut the lead to five with just under three to play but ended the half with back-to-back lay-ups, and a Kody Shubert three-pointer, as well as two Chris Martin free throws, to go into the locker room leading by 12, 42-30.

Two free throws early in the second half game PC tied its largest lead of the game at 14, 44-30. A 13-point game 15:10 left in the second half, VMI hit back to back three-pointers, kicking off a 23-10 run, highlighted by another three three-pointers, to knot the game at 61-61, 7:02 to go. Travis Evee led the charge with three three-pointers and 11 total points. Two unanswered baskets from Jake Stephens put the Keydets ahead, 65-61, 5:06 on the clock. Ben Drake did answer a couple of minutes later with back to back baskets to tie the game at 65-65, 2:23 remaining. Neither team scored the next two and a half minutes. JC Younger broke that drought and the tie with a three-pointer from the left arc to put the Blue Hose on top 68-65, three seconds left. Curfman responded with a three as time expired to send the game to overtime knotted at 68-68.

Neither team could get a foothold in overtime with, a VMI three-point lead being erased by a Hightower three-pointer at 1:54, tying the game at 77-77. Younger followed it up with a three-pointer of his own, this one with .5 seconds remaining to give PC the 80-77 overtime win.

Players of the Game

Ben Drake posted his first career double-double with career-highs in points (24) and rebounds (11). Cory Hightower followed closely with a career-best 23 points. Travis Evee led VMI with 20 points, while Jake Stephens added 10 rebounds.

Stats of the Game

Presbyterian College shot 46.0% from the field, and 47.6 from beyond the three-point arc, while VMI hit 42.2% from the field, and 38.9% from the three. PC held the 43-36 rebounding advantage and had two more turnovers, 13-11.

Notables

First overtime contest since a 103-101 win over Gardner-Webb, Feb. 9, 2019.

The 11 field goals by Ben Drake is tied for ninth in the PC Division I record book.

Ben Drake posted career highs in points (24), rebounds (11), steals (3), field goals made (11), and field goal attempts (16).

Cory Hightower recorded a career-best 23 points.

Michael Isler hit a career-best six points and eight rebounds.

BLUE HOSE ON FIRE: Men’s Basketball nips VMI in OT.

From the Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Va. – Ben Drake had a career-high 24 points and 11 rebounds as Presbyterian narrowly beat VMI 80-77 in overtime on Monday night. JC Younger drained a 3-pointer at the last tick of the clock to grab the extra period win for Presbyterian (1-1).

VMI was up 77-74 in OT when Cory Hightower nailed a trey to tie it with 1:54 remaining. VMI’s Garrett Gilkeson missed a layup with 13 seconds left before Younger hit the winner.

VMI’s Kamdyn Curfman drained a trey as time expired in regulation to send it to the extra period.

Hightower added 23 points for the Blue Hose. Chris Martin had seven rebounds for Presbyterian. Michael Isler added eight rebounds. Travis Evee had 20 points for the Keydets (0-3). Curfman added 12 points. Greg Parham had 10 points.

Presbyterian plays Morehead State at home on Thursday. VMI plays Arkansas State on the road on Thursday.

https://gobluehose.com/news/2019/11/11/blue-hose-edges-vmi.aspx