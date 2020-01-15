See Men's College Wrestling in Clinton

THE FIRST HOME MEN’S WRESTLING MATCH -- TONIGHT.

The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team opens their home schedule on Wednesday night with a non-conference dual against Truett McConnell at 6 pm inside the Templeton Center.

The dual will be shown on ESPN+.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

MATCHUP: Presbyterian (0-3, 0-1 SoCon) vs. Truett McConnell (2-7, 0-2 AAC)

DATE: Wednesday January 15th, 6 pm

LOCATION: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)

VIDEO: ESPN+

About the Dual

The Blue Hose return home for the first time this season as they welcome in Truett McConnell for a 6 pm dual on Wednesday night.

This match is the first of five at home over the next month with the other four being conference duals against Davidson, The Citadel, Gardner-Webb and VMI.

Truett McConnell enters Wednesday's dual with a 2-7 mark after suffering a 28-27 defeat against St. Andrews and 34-19 setback against Belmont Abbey last weekend. The Bears earned wins against West Virginia Technology (31-24) and Huntingdon College (27-26).

Last Time Out

The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team was shutout on Sunday afternoon in conference action as the host Appalachian State picked up a 48-0 win at Varsity Gym in Boone, N.C.

Wrestlers Competing Wednesday Night

The Blue Hose Expected to Compete against Truett McConnell on Wednesday night is as follows

125 – Jacob Brasseur, Dyllan Gorrin

133 – Parker Corwin, Khalid Brinkley

141 – Reid Stewart, Justin Nobles

149 – Bryton Goering

157 – Zachary Phillips

184 – Austin Stith

285 – Imani Heslop, Will Pontoon

Up Next

• The Blue Hose are back at home on Sunday afternoon for a 2 pm dual against SoCon foe Davidson. The dual will be broadcast on ESPN+.