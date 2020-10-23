Second Region Win

Clinton runs past Woodruff.

The Clinton Varsity Football Red Devils embraced a week-off, got healthy, and gained an important region win tonight, 33-14, on Homecoming.

Three big turnovers – an interception by Danny Belton and an interception and fumble recovery by Justin Copeland – with an onside kick recovery by RT Corley at the end led to the victory. Clinton is 2-2 with a game at Union County this Friday coming up.

Shy Kinard ran for 150 yards as Clinton’s OL bashed its way to 282 yards rushing.

“The coaches had a good game plan, we had an extra week to prepare and the players embraced it,” Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said. “They didn’t let up. It’s all in the preparation.”

Jykorie Gary scored first for Clinton, capping a 13 play drive going 70 yards, with 1:09 left in the 1st quarter.

Then came Belton’s in the endzone interception and Justin Copeland’s fumble recovery, frustrating the Woodruff offense. Gary scored again, on a 10 play 71 yard drive, with 4:32 left in the first half.

Justin Copeland’s interception led the way for Shy Kinard’s TD run – 7 play, 67 yard drive – and Clinton took a 20-0 lead into the halftime locker room.

Woodruff found the score board in the 3rd quarter – and Shy Kinard shut the door on the Wolverines’ comeback hopes with an electrifying 56-yard touchdown run (5 play, 80 yard drive). Clinton’s defense rose to the occasion – Woodruff completed just 4 passes for the game – by holding the Wolverines on a 4th and 27 early in the 4th quarter.

Kimon Quarles capped out the Red Devil scoring night with a 10-yard TD run with 11 minutes left on the game clock.

“We were able to cap off drives tonight,” Fountain said.

Clinton ran the ball 47 times to gain its 282 yards – adding 86 yards passing.