Season Starts Aug. 28-29 - Cancel Football Game

Blue Hose Volleyball Announces 2020 Schedule

Presbyterian College and head volleyball coach Korrinn Burgess has announced the 2020 schedule.

The schedule consists of 24 regular season matches, seven of which are at home. The Blue Hose begin the campaign with 10 straight away contests, including a pair of non-conference tournaments.

“We’re excited about the 2020 schedule and the challenges it will bring to our veteran team,” said coach Burgess. “Opening up at Georgia Southern will be a really competitive weekend to kick-start the season, and playing at Clemson the next weekend will be a fun Power 5 experience, with great competition in ETSU and Charlotte at that tournament as well.”

“We’re looking forward to traveling down to The Citadel for a pair of matches during the third week, which will be a good opportunity to play tough competition but also give our team a little rest, only playing on Saturday. We unfortunately had to rework our fourth weekend plans due to COVID-19, but found a solution in playing NC Central twice, a team that was tough competition for us last season, which should be a really good final weekend before we get into conference play.”

PC opens the season on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 28-29, in Statesboro, Ga., at a tournament hosted by Georgia Southern. The Blue Hose have a pair of matches to begin the slate on Friday against College of Charleston and Southeastern Louisiana, before wrapping up the weekend against GSU on Saturday.

The team then travels to Clemson on Sept. 4-5 for matches against East Tennessee State and the host Tigers on Friday, and Charlotte on Saturday.

On Sept. 12, the Blue Hose head down to Charleston to take on South Carolina State and The Citadel, before wrapping up non-conference play the following weekend, Sept. 18-19, with a pair of road tilts at NC Central.

Presbyterian returns to the Templeton Center for its home opener and begins Big South Conference play on Friday, Sept. 25 against Gardner-Webb, then faces reigning conference champion Winthrop the following afternoon. PC posted a 6-2 record at home last season, the team’s best home record in the DI era (2007-present).

The Blue Hose begin the month of October with trips to UNC Asheville and USC Upstate on Oct. 2-3, then are back at home the following weekend, Oct. 9-10, to battle Campbell and Hampton.

PC then hits the road for four of its next five, beginning with visits to High Point and Radford on Oct. 16-17. After a home match against Charleston Southern on Oct. 23, Presbyterian rounds out October with road contests at Hampton and Campbell on Oct. 30-31.

The Blue Hose conclude their home slate with rematches against USC Upstate and UNC Asheville on Nov. 6-7, then close out the regular season at Charleston Southern on Nov. 13. Campbell is set to host the Big South Conference Championship from Nov. 20-21 in Buies Creek, N.C.