The Presbyterian College football team closes out its first full week of fall camp on Saturday with a scrimmage inside Bailey Memorial Stadium.

The scrimmage will begin at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to run until 12:30 p.m.

The Blue Hose began practicing on Friday, August 6th and Saturday's scrimmage will mark the eighth practice of fall camp.

Following Saturday's scrimmage the Blue Hose will return to the practice field on Monday, August 16th at 10 a.m. to continue fall camp as they look forward to fan day on August 21st. Fans are welcomed to attend all practices on the practice field and at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

The home-opener will be Sept. 4.