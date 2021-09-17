A romp over Blue Ridge

6th Ranked Red Devils are 4-0.

An 83-yard Davis Wilson to Wilson Wages TD pass with 2:04 until halftime – putting Clinton up 43-0 – was the crushing blow in the Red Devils’ 49-7 win Friday night over visiting Blue Ridge. It’s the next to last non-region game, with Newberry coming to Wilder Stadium next week.

Clinton executed 34 plays to gain 348 yards, with three rushes for 83 yards for Bryson James. QB Davis Wilson was 4 of 6 passing for 113 yards.

“We got after it on special teams, we got down there on kick offs showing our guys are hungry and they want to work, and they got after it,” Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said. “On offense we did a good job; defense we did a good job. We’ve just got to keep working thought … you can’t take winning for granted. You never get used to winning; you enjoy it, you’re gracious for it, but you have to work each and every day for that win. You can’t ever be ungrateful for a win.”

Fountain expects “smash mouth” football coming up for the Red Devils. “It’s going to be a matter of are we tough enough next week. Newberry’s going come right at us – they’re going to be tough on defense and offense. We have to prepare our kids for that - we have to see if we are ready.”

Clinton had a stop and go start – two touchdowns were taken off the board by penalties – before the Red Devils tossed a TD pass. Holding Blue Ridge on a 4th down, Clinton ran the ball in, then scored a pick-six. The first of two safeties happened when Blue Ridge snapped the ball out of the end zone on the punt, and Clinton took advantage of the short kickoff with a TD run, aided by a Blue Ridge personal foul.

Safety number two on a bad-snap punting from the end zone opened the second quarter. Again, the kickoff was run back successfully and that set the stage of a Clinton TD run. Then came the long Davis Wilson to Wilson Wages passing score, and a 43-0 halftime lead.

The teams played the second half with a running clock. Bryson James batted a ball into the air, caught it and ran in 25 yards on the first play of the second half. Blue Ridge was able to run in a touchdown as Clinton emptied its bench and gave the youngsters significant playing time.

Next week is Newberry at home – the week after that is Union County at home, to start region play.