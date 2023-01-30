On-the-Road Basketball broadcasts

RED DEVILS BASKETBALL ON THE RADIO.

I am proud to announce that WPCC will be covering the Games tomorrow night at Woodruff and next Tuesday at Emerald.

Chris Wofford will be my broadcast partner and we will go on air at 6:00.

We will cover both the girls and boys games.

Please make the announcement to the district and I ask that all media make it known that we will be broadcasting.

I Thank you all…

Buddy Bridges

Monday (1-30)

CMS Basketball @ Brewer Middle School (5:00/6:15)

Tuesday (1-31)

Wrestling @ Emerald High School for the Lakelands Classic (5:30)

Varsity Girls and Boys Basketball @ Woodruff (6:00/7:30)

Thursday (2-2)

CMS Basketball vs Westview Middle School (5:00/6:15)

Friday (2-3)

JV Boys, Varsity Girls, and Varsity Boys Basketball vs Chester (5:00/6:15/7:45)

Saturday (2-4)

Wrestling Duals Playoffs Round 1 @ Travelers Rest (TBA)

--

Louie Alexander

Athletic Director

Assistant Football Coach

Clinton High School