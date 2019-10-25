On the road again

The Presbyterian College football team hits the road heading to Merrimack for a 1 pm kickoff at Duane Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Merrimack wins 24-21.

The game will be shown on NEC Front Row and broadcasted on WPCC 96.5 FM and Fox Sports 98.3 FM.

WHAT: Presbyterian (0-7, 0-3 Big South) at Merrimack (3-4)

WHERE: Duane Stadium (North Andover, Mass.)

WHEN: Saturday, October 26 (1:00 pm)

THE SERIES: First All-Time Meeting

WATCH: NEC Front Row

LISTEN: Fox Sports 98.3 FM | WPCC 96.5 FM (Ryan Clary, John Orck)

LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

Last Time Out

• The Blue Hose fell to #4 Kennesaw State as the visiting Owls picked up a 55-10 victory in Big South action on Saturday afternoon at Bailey Memorial Stadium.

• Linebacker Colby Campbell set a PC D1 record for tackles in a game with 20.

PC Hit Road To Massachusetts

• Presbyterian makes the long trek to Merrimack to battle the Warriors in a non-conference battle on Saturday

Afternoon from Duane Stadium.

• This is the third time this season that PC is facing a first time opponent. Presbyterian has already faced Eastern Kentucky and North Alabama for the first time this year with St. Andrews still to come.

Record Chasing

• Running Back Jarius Jeter needs just 63 rushing yards to eclipse 1,000 career yards on the ground. The sophomore would become the seventh player in Presbyterian's D1 era to achieve this milestone.

• Jeter needs 70 rushing yards on Saturday to move into the top 10 in the Blue Hose D1 single-season record book. He enters play on Saturday with 485 rushing yards in 2019.

• Wide Receiver Keith Pearson with his next catch becomes the eighth player in the Blue Hose D1 record book to hit 100 career receptions.

• Linebacker Colby Campbell need seven tackles on Saturday to become the fifth Blue Hose to eclipse 200 career tackles.

Campbell Breaking Records

• Junior linebacker Colby Campbell set a PC D1 record on Saturday with 20 tackles against Kennesaw State.

• Campbell became the first player in the league to record 20 tackles in a game since 2017.

• Campbell with his six solo tackles became the first Blue Hose since 2015 to reach the 100 solo tackles mark.

• Campbell leads the Big South with 84 tackles throughout the 2019 season.

• Campbell currently sits second in all of FCS with 12.0 tackles per game. He has had five games this season with 10+ tackles including the 20 vs Kennesaw State last time out.

Pearson 1,000 Yard Mark

• Junior wideout Keith Pearson with his second catch on Saturday vs KSU, eclipsed 1,000 career receiving yards.

• Pearson became the seventh Blue Hose in the D1 era to eclipse 1,000 yards.

• Pearson next reception will also put him over 100 for his career.

Blue Hose in the Ranks

• Linebacker Colby Campbell leads the league with 84 tackles and 12.0 tackles per game.

• Campbell is second in the conference with 9.0 tackles for loss. He is also tied for second in the league with 5.0 sacks.

• Jarrett Nagy is fourth with 57 tackles. He is also sixth in the Big South with 8.1 tackles per game.

• Rod Haygood is tied for third in the Big South with a pair of interceptions.

• Jarius Jeter sits sixth in the conference with 485 rushing yards and 69.3 yards per game.

• Keith Pearson ranks third in the league with 5.0 catches per contest.

Scouting the Warriors

• Merrimack enters Saturday's contest with a 3-4 mark following a 30-21 victory over Delaware State last time out.

• Quarterback Christian Carter has thrown for 1,470 yards and 11 touchdowns on the year.

• Matt Brehon paces the Warrior ground game with 384 yards and five rushing scores. Jamari Venter has added 351 yards and three touchdowns.

• Marquis Spence has a team-high 539 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

• Michael Mercuri has recorded a team-high 55 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss. Jovan Grant has added 39 tackles.

• Enrique McFarlane has 6.0 tackles for loss, while Cory Hagerman has 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.

Up Next

• Presbyterian concludes the road side of its 2019 schedule next weekend at Hampton for a 1 pm kickoff at Armstrong Stadium. The game will be on ESPN+ and broadcasted on WPCC 96.5 FM and Fox Sports 98.3 FM.