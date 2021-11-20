A remarkable season ends

Clinton takes one on the chin.

Daniel showed why it’s the AAA defending state champion Friday in using home field advantage to manhandle Clinton, 52-7. The normally stout Red Devil defensive secondary surrendered a 67-yard running score, a 46-yard jump ball TD toss and catch, and a two-defenders-ran-into-each-other quick pass for a third score – all in the 1st quarter – and after that the outcome was hardly in doubt.

A Davis Wilson to Wilson Wages TD toss and catch with 4:44 left to play and another school record single season PAT by Keegan Fortman for Clinton avoided the shutout.

Daniel also scored on a fumble into the end zone and on a blocked punt with 1:37 before halftime in the rout.

Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain said, “All the credit goes to them, they hit us in the mouth in the first half and they kept hitting us in the mouth and we didn’t respond, and when you don’t respond, that’s what happens you have a lopsided score. This is a measuring stick for our guys. They’re the defending state champions, and we have to go back to work and get bigger, faster, stronger.

“We have an awesome group of seniors. This one game doesn’t define these guys, the work they have put in over the past three years, this being the third year, getting as strong as we did. I’m proud of those guys, I’m proud of their work, I’m proud of the effort they give and the leadership – they never quit. We were out there still running on and off the field. We never gave up. Our guys were still out there fighting, and that’s been their motto all year long and I’m super proud of them and their leadership all year.”

Clinton ends the season 11-2. The only other loss was by 1 point to Chapman, a win that gave the Panthers the region championship. Clinton advanced to the playoffs third round with a home win over Palmetto and a road win against Lower Richland.

It was Clinton’s best season since 2006 – a team that went 12-2 and played in round four of the playoffs.

Daniel advances to play Chester in the Upper State Championship.