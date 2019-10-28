Region Champions

RED DEVILS WIN REGION CROSS-COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIP.

The Red Devils successfully defended their Region III-AAA Championship at the Oasis at Connie Maxwell on Oc. 26. This is their 3rd Region Championship in 8 years (2012, 2018 and 2019).

Five Red Devil runners made the All-Region team: Nick Perkins, 3rd overall, 18:30; Zac Bagwell, 6th, 18:42; David Wilkie 7th, 18:44 personal best time; Keenan Dominick 9th, 18:54; and William Reid 10th, 18:58.

Rounding out the top 7 for Clinton: Daniel Wyatt, 11th, 19:01, personal best; and James Anderson 12th, 19:05.

Others with personal records were:

Gaige McWatters, 21:02;

Jabaro Dillard 23:17;

Chris Fortman, 23:33;

Caleb Rogers 26:21;

Elliott King, 27:19.

Coach Atkinson said, “I am so proud of these kids. They were focused at every practice and were not going to allow this opportunity to win back to back Championships slip by.”

The Finish:

Clinton 1st, 35 pts;

Woodruff 2nd, 59;

Emerald 3rd, 63;

Mid-Carolina 4th, 75.