Red Devils out of playoffs

Two 4th quarter penalty calls – chop block and unsportsmanlike conduct – against Clinton gives Union County a 28-21 win tonight at Union. The loss eliminates Clinton from the Class AAA playoffs.

With the elimination, Clinton could play Laurens on Nov. 14, in a season nearly wrecked by the coronavirus.

The chop block took a Clinton 6-yard touchdown run off the board with the score tied at 21. Clinton missed a potential winning 47-yard field goal with about 5 minutes left to play. The unsportsmanlike penalty advanced the ball for Union County to the Clinton 20 and the Yellow Jackets took it in from there. A Union County interception stopped the next Clinton drive, the Red Devils called two time-outs and Union County ran out the clock.

“Give the credit to their coaches to have a well-coached team,” said Clinton Football Head Coach Corey Fountain.

The last two times these two teams played, Union County hung 54 and 62 points on Clinton.

Union County started its game-winning, penalty aided drive with 2:43 left in the game.

Clinton’s last drive, after the chop block penalty, went to 3rd and goal from the Union County 17. A sack put the ball back to the Union County 35 – meaning it would have been a 42-yard attempt, but a delay of game penalty made the kick attempt 47 yards, and it was short.

That last drive was set up in scoring position by a 45-yard Kimon Quarles to Jykorie Gary pass, before Shy Kinard scored from 6 yards out, and it was called back.

Junior Quarterback Davis Wilson for Clinton tied the game at 21 with a 66-yard touchdown run with 9:59 left in the game. Union County had taken a 21-14 lead on the second play of the 4th quarter on a 4th and 8. Still, there was 11 minutes to play in the game.

In the 3rd quarter, Union County scored after recovering a Clinton fumble, tying the score. Clinton had taken a 14-7 lead into halftime – the Red Devils stopped Union County at the Red Devil 5 yard line as the half ended. Wilson scored on a 7 yard TD run with 4:36 left until halftime. Shy Kinard scored Clinton’s first TD with 1:32 left in the 1st quarter.

A great catch by Justin Copeland after an Austin Copeland kick-off return, following Union County’s first score, led to the 7-7 1st quarter tie.

Shy Kinard ran for 149 yards against Union County, after a 150 yard rushing game the week before against Woodruff.