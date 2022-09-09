The Red Devils at 4-0

TOTAL DOMINATION.

Bryson James rushed for 103 yards, ran in two touchdowns, and scored on a 94-yard kickoff return – just 2 yards short of a school record – in Clinton’s 49-13 domination of Aiken Friday on the road.

A senior running back and linebacker, James is last week’s Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Week, and he did nothing to show that he doesn’t deserve consideration for the award again in the week coming. He carried the ball 10 times for a Clinton rushing attack that ran for 244 yards.

Senior Quarterback Austin Copeland threw 3 completions in 5 attempts to add 77 yards to Clinton’s 36-play, 321 total-yards effort.

Aiken had minus 15 yards rushing.

The Green Hornets passed for 167 yards in a 12-completions on 29 attempts effort.

Aiken’s 51 plays gained 152 yards against the Clinton defense.

In additions to James, scoring touchdowns were Kayden Crawford, Justin Copeland, and Jayden Robinson (2) for the Clinton offense. Eric Robinson, Brett Young and MJ Henderson recorded interceptions for the swarming Red Devil defense.

Once Clinton reached a 49-7 lead as the 3rd quarter ended, the game was played with a running clock, in rainy conditions.

Clinton goes to 4-0 on the season and could go to 5-0 with a win this coming Friday at Chapman (also non-region). Last year’s team went 7-0 to start the season under Corey Fountain – Chapman ended that streak with a 1-point win at Wilder Stadium. The 2007 team went 6-0 to start the season under Andy B. Young, before losing by a touchdown to Blue Ridge. The 2000 team went 12-0 under Coach Young before having its season ended by Union.

When Clinton last won the State Championship, in 2009, its record was 12-3 – 4-1 in the first 5 games.