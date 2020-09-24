Red Devils, 32-26, over Emerald

GARY SCORES FIRST, THEN KIMON DROPS THE HAMMER.

Kimon Quarles scores on a 7-yard overtime run to give the Clinton Red Devils a 32-26 win tonight over the visiting Emerald Vikings. Jykorie Gary (pictured) scores the Red Devils' first TD of the season on a 90-yard kick-off return.

"We were in better shape at the end of the game," Red Devil football head coach Corey Fountain said. "It was a total team effort."

The PA is playing "Hammer Time" as the Red Devils celebrate the win.

In OT, Emerald tries to draw first blood with a field goal, but it is blocked. Clinton runs the ball back to the end zone but the rules say in overtime, a blocked kick cannot be returned. That set the stage for Quarles' run and the Red Devil, 1-0 overall, 1-0 region, season-opening win. Clinton runs the ball 44 times for 215 yards, adding 6 completions in 9 attempts passing for 25 -- 240 total yards. Shy Kinard runs for 120 yards, Quarles adds 57 and Gary runs for 37. Austin Copeland goes almost the whole way under center for the Red Devils.

Emerald runs the ball for 298 yards - and throws 1 pass.

Clinton misses a potential game-winning field goal - in the rain - with 32 seconds on the game clock, forcing overtime. The kick is from 42 yards out. On a 4th and 1 it looks like Clinton has the first down, but holding is called, putting the Red Devils in field goal position. The Red Devils get the chance to win the game on a Kade Heyward fumble recovery with 6 minutes to play.

Jykorie Gary ties the game at 26 with a TD run at the 6:53 4th quarter mark.

Clinton next plays Broome this coming Friday night, also at Wilder Stadium.