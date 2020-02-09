Red Devil Tickets

LCSD56 Ticket Information

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, CHS Athletics as part of Laurens District 56 will be making critical changes to our ticket purchasing procedures:

Season tickets for home varsity football games will be sold this Thursday 9/3 from 9am to 12 pm and 3pm to 6pm and Friday 9/4 from 9am to 12 pm. Cost is $50 per ticket, including 1 parking pass using check or correct change (no change will be provided or available).

Possession of a season ticket guarantees you entry into the stadium for home varsity football games.

Those wishing to purchase season tickets may do so as a “drive-thru” manner located in front of the main gym at Clinton High School.

Social distancing will be strongly encouraged, with social distancing we will not be able to honor specific seat assignments in the season ticket section.

SEASON TICKETS WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE AFTER SEPTEMBER 4TH.

We are moving to cashless ticket purchases for games at the middle and high school.

Those not purchasing season tickets may buy individual game tickets online at our athletics website (chsreddevils.com) using a debit or credit card.

More information will be provided about cashless purchases when it is available.

Parents of players and Booster club members will have first priority. So join the Booster Club today!

Individuals without internet/computer access will be provided with a day each week to purchase tickets in-person in a drive-thru manner.

ANYONE OVER THE AGE OF 6 WILL BE REQUIRED TO HAVE A TICKET FOR ENTRY.

Due to capacity restrictions, once our venue capacity is reached no one will be granted entry.

NO SENIOR CITIZEN, ALL-SEASON, TEACHER ID’S, DISTRICT PASSES, OUT OF DISTRICT PASSES, ETC. WILL BE HONORED.