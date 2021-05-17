Red Devil tennis takes runner-up

SECOND IN STATE - photos.

Clinton Tennis Coach Clovis Simmons spends a 3-minute coaching time with senior Anders Orr during his tie-breaker at the AAA State Tennis Finals. Also, The 2021 Clinton High School boys’ tennis team stands with Clinton Athletics Director Louie Alexander and Coach Simmons with the Class AAA State Runner-up Trophy, May 15 at the Florence Tennis Center; junior Connor Donley hitting a return in his No. 2 singles match; and No. 2 doubles partners Eli Brewer and Henry Curtis awaiting a return in their match; and other tennis action. Three times in the last four years (no match in 2020) Clinton has represented Upper State in state championship matches against Hanahan, Bishop England, and Oceanside Collegiate from the Lower State. The Red Devil boys, 14-1 overall, earned this year’s trip to state with playoff wins over Daniel and Seneca. - Photos by Vic MacDonald

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 0 OCEANSIDE COLLEGIATE 6

# 1 Singles Ike Waldron lost to Carson Baker 6 – 1, 6 – 1

# 2 Singles Connor Donley lost to Ethan Baly 6 – 2, 7 – 5

# 3 Singles Anders Orr lost to Haagen Williams 6 – 4, 4 – 6, 10 – 4

# 4 Singles Nathan Meade lost to Sam Blount 6 – 2, 6 – 0

# 5 Singles Edwin Orr lost to John Iacofano 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 1 Doubles I. Waldron & C. Donley Did Not Play

# 2 Doubles Eli Brewer & Henry Curtis lost to Will Ramey & Justice Galt 6 – 0, 6 – 0

Final Record: 1 4 – 1.

CLINTON HIGH SCHOOL 4 SENECA HIGH SCHOOL 3

# 1 Singles Ike Waldron defeated Samuel Goodroe 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 2 Singles Connor Donley defeated Joseph Burgess 6 – 0, 6 – 0

# 3 Singles Anders Orr defeated Andrew Stover 6 – 3, 6 – 1

# 4 Singles Nathan Meade lost to Levi Leard 6 – 3, 7 – 5

# 5 Singles Edwin Orr lost to William Smith 6 – 1, 3 – 6, (7 – 5)

# 1 Doubles I. Waldron & C. Donley defeated Burgess & Leard

6 – 1, 6-1

# 2 Doubles Eli Brewer & Henry Curtis lost to Ryan Wallace & Johnny Dong 6 – 2, 6 – 2

Order of Finish: 1, 2, # 2 Doubles, 3, 4 , 5, # 1 Doubles