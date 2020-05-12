Raiders take first Laurens-Clinton competition in a long time

BASKETBALL IS BACK, despite spiking virus - a photo essay.

Laurens picked up its first win of the season Friday at Clinton, 48-35, in the first Raiders-Red Devils cross-county game in a long time. COVID-19 canceled the annual football rivalry game for the first time in 5 decades - basketball also is affected as the girls' game was canceled by virus cases. The boys-only competition in the CHS gym was Clinton's first varsity basketball game of the season. The teams were able to compete this fall in volleyball and cross-country.

Kimon Quarles was Clinton's lead scorer with 8 points. KD Mosley dropped in 13 for the visiting Raiders. Clinton won the 2nd half scoring, 20-19.

Gym capacity was limited and fans were asked to wear masks, in accordance with SC High School League guidelines. This is an attempt to slow down the 3rd COVID-19 spike since spring - South Carolina recorded 2,715 new confirmed cases of the virus on Saturday in addition to 2,470 new confirmed cases on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Carolina (since March) is 4,517.

Clinton has/has had 830 COVID-19 infections.

Clinton's girls were able to squeeze in a non-region game at Dorman, falling 58-41, against the Class AAAAA Cavaliers. Coming off a Region Championship last season, Clinton is the No. 2 ranked team in the state in AAA. The Red Devils' scoring machine is De'Shanti Watts, with 18 points against the Dorman defense.

Clinton varsity's next scheduled games are Dec. 15 against Newberry - the Red Devils-Bulldogs were canceled Dec. 1 because of coronavirus infections. The Red Devils also are scheduled to play Jan 5 @ Ninety Six and Jan 8 @ Union County.

Both Presbyterian College men's and women's basketball gave pauses team operations because of COVID-19 infections. PC announced previously that for now it would play in the Templeton Center without fans.

Close contact - inside 6 ft - and no face coverings to prevent breating and coughin droplets from spreading person to person are scientifically proven methods for the spread of COVID-19, a potentially fatal respiratory disease. A vaccine could be ready for distribution as early as Dec. 14. Worldwide, 66,486,621 people have been infected, 1.5 Million have died - 46,006,462 have recovered.