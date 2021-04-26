President & Athletic Director make statements

FOOTBALL FIRING -- TWO STATEMENTS, “Transitions can be difficult.”

CAPTION: Tommy Spangler on Oct. 14, 2020, was supposed to be the Laurens County Touchdown Club’s speaker; but, because of COVID-19, he decided not to give the talk. Instead, he sent a statement that read, in part, “Life must go on. We will get through this (coronavirus), and in the long run, it will give us all an opportunity to come out of this a better person. Again, please accept my apology for not being with you. I very much look forward to having the chance to visit with you in the near future. We have 3 great head coaches in attendance today, but more importantly, 3 great men leading our high school programs in this county. My best wishes for their continued success throughout this season. GATA.” The Coach made his talk later in the season. - Chronicle Photo

Presbyterian College Athletics Announces Change in Football Leadership

Tommy Spangler will not be returning as head coach at Presbyterian College, Athletic Director Rob Acunto announced last Wednesday afternoon.

Due to policies and procedures in place to protect employee confidentiality, it was not possible to release this announcement earlier, a college statement said.

“This is a confidential personnel matter, made after due consideration, that a change in leadership in the football program was in the best interest of PC and its student-athletes. We have begun a national search for our next coach. To ensure efficiency and integrity of the search process, our next comments will be made when we announce the hire of a new head coach,” Acunto said. “We look forward to beginning a new chapter as the team enters the fall 2021 season as an official member of the Pioneer Football League.”

Spangler’s team, mostly without scholarship football players, went 4-3 in the Spring Football 2021 Season. The team was just a couple key plays away from a 7-0 spring season in NCAA Division I competition, and has several key players who could be returned to play in Fall 2021.

It was the team’s first winning record since 2014.

Two of his three remaining scholarship players are on watch lists for prestigious national awards.

Senior linebacker Colby Campbell (South Aiken) and senior wide receiver Keith Pearson (Enoree/Woodruff) have been named to Stats Perform FCS Buck Buchanan and Walter Payton Award list respectively last Monday.

Campbell is the second player in the Blue Hose DI era to be named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award as Justin Bethel was a finalist in 2011. Pearson is the first Blue Hose to be named to the Walter Payton Award list.

Spangler also is a favorite speaker for the Laurens County Touchdown Club, known for the passion and spark he provides to high school football players attending the every other week gatherings, sponsored by local businesses, governments, and churches.

His son Pierce coaches at Presbyterian College, and his son Peyton coaches at Clinton High School.

This was Spangler’s second stint as Blue Hose football head coach.

Spangler spent 10 seasons at PC the first time around, first as an assistant coach 1997- 2000 and then as head coach 2001-06, During his six years as PC's head football coach, Spangler guided the Blue Hose to a 42-24 record - a mark that stands as the highest winning percentage (.571) among the school's 14 head football coaches.

Spangler’s Resume

1985 - 1986 Georgia (Graduate Assistant)

1987 - 1989 Georgia Southern (DB)

1990 - 1991 Georgia Southern (Co-DC)

1992 - 1996 Georgia Southern (DC)

1997 - 2000 Presbyterian (DC/Asst. HC)

2001 - 2006 Presbyterian HC

2007 - 2012 Louisiana Tech (DC)

2013 - 2016 Presbyterian (DC)

2017- 2021 Presbyterian (HC)

Championships

1 SAC (2005)

Awards

1993 SoCon Defensive Coach of the Year

2005 SAC Coach of the Year

2005 AFCA Region 2 Coach of the Year

2011 Broyles Award nominee.

Statement from President Matthew vandenBerg:

“I understand the decision to terminate Coach Tommy Spangler has caused concern and some angst in our campus community, among students, parents, alumni and fans of our football team. What I can tell you is that my administration is unequivocally focused on the success of all of our student athletes in their respective sports, including football.

“Transitions can be difficult, but I am fully committed to our Division I football program, and the staff who are managing this transition have my full confidence and support. I intend to invest significant time, attention, and energy on building a championship culture in the Pioneer Football League. Personnel decisions are confidential to the College and its employees, and the College therefore does not discuss such matters publicly.

“We already have begun a national search and formed a search committee comprising a selection of trustees, alumni, faculty and staff. I am excited about the high caliber of talent PC is already attracting. Our goal is to find the best leader for our program as expeditiously as possible.” -- President Matthew vandenBerg