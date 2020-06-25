Presbyterian College Softball: Tera Powell Named to League All-Decade Team.

Tera Powell, who played for the Presbyterian College softball team from 2010-2013, was named to the Big South Softball All-Decade Team for 2010-19, presented by Hercules Tires, as announced Wednesday by the league office.

Powell, from Green Cove Springs, Fla., still ranks in the top five in several PC Division I records, including third in batting average (.307), fourth in hits (191), second in stolen bases (72), tied for third in triples (3), and third in at-bats (623). She also finished seventh in runs (90), and eighth in total bases (217), and games played (191).

Powell's 53 hits in 2011 and 2013 still rank seventh in the PC Division I single-season record book, her 176 at-bats second (176). She recorded 33 steals in 2011, a number that stood for eight years. She was in the top five all four years in several categories, including batting average, hits, triples, and stolen bases. Powell also led the team or was second in hits all four years.

A 2013 graduate with an English major, Powell's six at-bats against Northern Kentucky in 2013 still rank first in the PC Division I game record book. Her four stolen bases at Furman in 2011, rank second. Powell recorded a PC record four hits at South Carolina in 2013 as well.

A one-time League 2010 Player of the Week Powell earned All-Big South First Team honors in 2011, and Second Team honors in 2010 and 2012. She is the first softball player at Presbyterian to earn a spot on the league all-decade team.

The league’s All-Decade Teams were first unveiled as part of the Big South’s 30th Anniversary celebration in 2013-14 to recognize the student-athletes and coaches who excelled in their respective sport in each decade since the Conference’s founding in 1983.

A 15-person committee of Big South Conference administrators served as the official voting panel to determine the All-Decade Team, with fan voting comprising 20 percent of the overall total. The 2010-19 Softball All-Decade Team is listed below in alphabetical order by position and features five pitchers, five outfielders, six infielders, one catcher, two utility players, two designated players and one head coach. In case of ties, additional honorees have been added.

2010-19 SOFTBALL ALL-DECADE TEAM PRESENTED BY HERCULES TIRES

P – Julia DiMartino, Liberty – 2-time Pitcher of the Year, 3-time All-Conference

P – Sydney Gay, Longwood – 4-time All-Conference

P – Jackie Jenkins, Radford – 2-time Pitcher of the Year, 2-time All-Conference

P – Elizabeth McCarthy, Longwood – 2-time Pitcher of the Year, 4-time All-Conference

P – Kiana Quolas, Coastal Carolina – 2-time Pitcher of the Year, 4-time All-Conference

OF – Bri Chiusano, Coastal Carolina – 3-time All-Conference

OF – Jordan Clark, Longwood – 3-time All-Conference

OF – Stephanie Jones, Campbell – 3-time All-Conference

OF – Jana Matthews, Charleston Southern – 4-time All-Conference

OF – Amanda Matsumoto, Charleston Southern – 3-time All-Conference

OF – Tera Powell, Presbyterian – 3-time All-Conference

OF – Tori Zavodny, Liberty – 4-time All-Conference

INF – Samantha Meenaghan, Gardner-Webb – 4-time All-Conference

INF – Nichole Beall, Radford – All-American, 2-time Player of the Year

INF – Maddie Antone, Winthrop – 3-time All-Conference

INF – Kory Hayden, Coastal Carolina – 4-time All-Conference

INF – Emily Murphy, Longwood – 4-time All-Conference

INF – Kelly Strickland, Liberty – All-American, Co-Player of the Year

C – Megan Baltzell, Longwood – All-American, 2-time Player of the Year

UTL – Cheyenne Gandara, Charleston Southern – 2-time All-Conference

UTL – Jessie Hutchens, Radford – 2-time All-Conference

DP – Karleigh Donovan, Longwood – 4-time All-Conference

DP – Morgan Noad, Coastal Carolina – Player of the Year, 3-time All-Conference

Head Coach – Kathy Riley, Longwood – 5 Championships, 5-NCAA Tournaments, 3-time Coach of the Year, 122-39 Big South record, 260-148 overall

Softball All-Decade Team candidates were determined based on being at least one of the following: 1) Was a multiple All-Conference honoree; 2) Was named an All-American; 3) Is a member of the Big South Conference Hall of Fame; 4) Student-athletes must be a college graduate or in good academic standing with their respective institution; 5) Won a Conference Championship as a coach and/or was voted Conference Coach of the Year. Candidates that participated in two different decades were placed in a specific decade based on consultation from member institutions, and were listed under their primary position during their careers. Member institutions also had final determination in regards to inclusion of student-athletes and coaches. Previous Softball All-Decade Teams were recognized for the years 1987-89, 1990-99 and 2000-09.