Presbyterian College Athletics - Winter to Spring W-Addition

PC ROUND-UP: Football Coaches & All-Conference Men’s Basketball AND MORE.

Carter, Johnson combine for 51 points

The High Point women's basketball team pulled away late to fend off a hot-handed Presbyterian College, 79-71. Tionna Carter led PC with a career-best 28 points and 15 rebounds, while Trinity Johnson added 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Camryn Brown led the Panthers with 23 points and seven assists.

Final Score: Presbyterian - 71 High Point - 79

Location: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: Presbyterian (10-17, 6-12 Big South) High Point (13-13, 11-6 Big South)

Scoring The Game

Both teams connected on over 50% of their first quarter shots, as High Point built to a 25-20 lead after ten minutes. Jenson Edwards was a perfect 3-of-3 for eight points for the Panthers, while Carter and Shamani Stafford had six points apiece for PC.

Presbyterian continued to stay hot in the second quarter, sinking 7-of-12 (.583) from the floor. Johnson led the Blue Hose with nine points including five free throws. Despite High Point cooling off to sink just 5-15 (.333) from the floor, Camryn Brown heated up and scored 10 points in the quarter and had the visitors leading 44-40 headed into the break.

The Blue Hose took a brief 54-51 lead in the third quarter following a layup from Johnson at 4:57. Brown quickly tied the game with a three, and High Point used a 10-1 run over the next three minutes to take a 61-55 lead following a layup from Edwards at 1:47. The offenses traded baskets before the horn, and the visitors held a six-point lead, 66-59, headed into the fourth.

After trading baskets early in the fourth, Skyler Curran sank a big three at 2:22 to extend the Panthers lead, 75-67. As they did all night, Johnson and Carter came up with big baskets for PC and cut the lead down to four, 75-71, with 47 seconds remaining. However forced to foul, High Point sank its free throws and held on to win, 79-71.

Players of the Game

Carter and Johnson combined to score all 31 second-half points for PC and 51-of-71 total points. Carter's 28 points and 15 rebounds were both game-highs and career-bests.

Stats of the Game

Presbyterian College shot 52% for the game (28-54), while High Point shot 44% (26-59). The Panthers sank more three pointers, 10-5, and saw an edge at the free throw line, 17-20 (85%) compared to PC's 10-18 (56%). High Point also committed fewer turnovers, 8-17, and scored 16 more points off those turnovers.

Blue Hose Men Win - Drake Gets 21

The Presbyterian College men’s basketball team outscored Charleston Southern, 43-33, in the second half to break open a one-point halftime lead and earn the 76-65 Big South win in the final regular season game at the Templeton Center. Ben Drake recorded his fifth career- double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Blue Hose.

Scoring the game

A lot of back and forth early in the first half, with neither team able to get a foothold, Charleston Southern broke away first, jumping out to a six-point, 17-11, lead, 9:47 on the clock. PC shipped away at the lead, cutting the margin to three, 18-21, 8:01 to go. The Bucs came back with two three-pointers and a layup in an 8-0 run, to jump back ahead, this time by 11, 29-18, 4:37 to go. The Blue Hose rallied with 13 unanswered, ignited by a Chris Martin three-pointer at 4:19, to rally back to a two-point lead, 31-29, 1:01 to go. Phlandrous Fleming ended the CSU drought with a three-pointer at the eight second mark, before JC Younger closed out the half with a jumper to give the Blue Hose a 33-32 lead at intermission.

The Blue Hose scored five straight to open the second half and led by six with 17:39 remaining, extending the lead to seven off a Hightower dunk at 15:02. Ty Jones hit a jumper and free throw to make it a four-point game, 42-46, 13:50 on the clock. The Blue Hose responded with 12 unanswered, which included three-pointers from Kody Shubert and Hightower, to storm ahead to a 16-point lead, 58-42, 10:47 on the clock. A three-pointer by Deontaye Buskey, five free throws and a basket by Sadarius Bowser over the next six minutes helped the Bucs cut the margin to 12, 54-66, 3:58 remaining. CSU made it a nine-point game, with a three-pointer from Duncan LeXander, but Ben Drake came back with back to back layups to take PC’s lead back to 13, 72-59, 2:06 left. CSU cut it to nine again with just under a minute to go, but Shubert hit back to back free throws to keep any potential rally at bay, helping PC earn the 76-65 win.

Players of the Game

Ben Drake led all players with 21 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth career double-double. Cory Hightower posted 15 points, with JC Younger adding 13. Ty Jones and Deontaye Buskey led Charleston Southern with 19 points apiece, with Jones pulling down a team-high seven rebounds. Kody Shubert added a career-high seven assists.

Stats of the Game

PC shot 55.6%% in the second half to finish with 46.4% for the game, while Charleston Southern shot 37.9%. The Bucs recorded nine three-pointers and 12 free throws, while the Blue Hose added six threes and 18 free throws. PC held the rebounding edge, 37-31, with the Bucs recording two more turnovers, 14-12. PC controlled the points in the paint, 34-20, and points off the bench, 23-10.

Notables

Ben Drake posted his fifth career double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

Kody Shubert recorded a career-high seven assists.

For the Record

PC improves to 10-21 overall and 7-11 in the Big South, while Charleston Southern drops to 13-17 overall and 7-11 in league play.

New Quarterbacks Coach

Presbyterian College and head football coach Tommy Spangler announced the hiring of Doug Saylor as an assistant coach. He will begin immediately and will oversee the quarterbacks.

"I am excited and fired up for the opportunity that coach Spangler has given me to coach the quarterbacks back at the D1 level here at PC," commented Saylor. "We are going to work hard and put a product on the field our college, alumni, and fan base will be proud of at the QB position.”

Saylor has spent the last 12 seasons in the coaching ranks most recently spending the last three years at Northeast Mississippi Community College. Before that, he spent one year at Colorado State and the first nine seasons of his coaching career at the University of Georgia.

Saylor at Northeast Mississippi CC was the Tigers offensive coordinator and led an offense that was top 20 in NJCAA in 2019 with over 213 yards passing per game.

Before he spent time at Northeast Mississippi CC, he spent a season at Colorado State University. He was an offensive graduate assistant during his lone campaign at the Fort Collins, Colo., based school. His focus included instructing the Rams' wide receivers and on red zone offensive procedures.

His implementations and schematics helped Colorado State finish fourth in the nation in red-zone offense with a 94.3 percent success rate. The Rams scored 50 times last season from inside the 20-yard-line.

Colorado State placed third in the Mountain West Conference (MWC) and 28th in the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) with 35.3 points per game during the 2016 season.

Saylor's wideouts accumulated an average of 244.7 yards each contest, which was second-best in the MWC behind only Boise State (Idaho) University. Current Dallas Cowboys, Michael Gallup topped that group and was named All-MWC for his efforts.

Gallup blossomed under the tutelage of Saylor and led the MWC in touchdown receptions with 14. He was also second in the conference in catches with 76 and yards at 1,272.

Saylor also instructed current Minnesota Vikings wideout Olabisi Johnson, who set a new all-time Colorado State record for receiving yards in a single matchup with 265 on just seven grabs versus the University of Idaho in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The Rams went 7-6 last year with Saylor on their staff. It was their fourth straight winning season and culminated in their postseason appearance on the famed blue turf of Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

Saylor burst into the coaching ranks as a student assistant from 2007-11 at Georgia. He trained and worked with six National Football League (NFL) draft picks during that time, including first-round selections A.J. Green, Knowshon Moreno and Matthew Stafford.

He worked with Stafford along with Aaron Murray during his time with the Bulldogs. Murray in his career at Georgia set the all-time SEC passing yards' mark at 13,166 and the career passing TDS mark at 121 throughout his career at UGA. Stafford sits fourth in the UGA career record book for passing yards with 7,731 yards.

The Newnan, Ga., native was promoted to quality control coach for the 2012 campaign. Saylor aided the Bulldogs in capturing a Southeastern Conference (SEC) Eastern Division championship and consensus top-five final national ranking.

Saylor completed his tenure at Georgia as an offensive graduate assistant from 2013-14 with an emphasis on quarterbacks and skill positions. The Bulldogs went a combined 18-8 during that stretch with berths to the Belk Bowl and Gator Bowl.

He again had multiple players advance to the professional level in this role at Georgia, including wideouts Malcolm Mitchell, Chris Conley (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Tavarres King.

Saylor served as the interim quarterback's coach for the Bulldogs during the 2014 Belk Bowl. His signal-callers combined for 14 completions and 200 yards to lead Georgia to a 37-14 victory over the University of Louisville (Ky.). During that Belk Bowl, Nick Chubb also set a bowl game record with 266 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

He also had a hand in the development of current NFL backs Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns), Todd Gurley (Los Angeles Rams) and Sony Michel (New England Patriots). Saylor was involved in the recruitment of Georgia's quarterback Jacob Eason as well.

Other Bulldogs who were drafted during his time at Georgia included Marlon Brown, Isaiah Crowell, Kris Durham, Mohammed Massaquoi, Michael Bennett, Cordy Glenn, Ben Jones, and David Andrews.

Saylor has also coached in the prep ranks after serving as offensive coordinator at Tiftarea (Ga.) Academy in 2015. His crew averaged 20.4 points per game as a member of the Georgia Independent School Association (GISA).

He was a quarterback himself at his alma mater of East Coweta (Ga.) High School. Saylor has completed a Bachelor's degree in sports management from Georgia.

Matthews -- Defensive Coordinator

The Presbyterian College football team and head football coach Tommy Spangler announced on Tuesday the promotion of Roland Matthews to defensive coordinator. Matthews had spent the past four seasons as the Blue Hose defensive line coach.

"I am excited about Roland becoming our defensive coordinator," said Spangler. "He has been loyal to me and our entire coaching staff along with being dedicated to the school as an alum. I know he will continue to do great things moving forward."

Matthews has spent the last four seasons coaching the defensive line for the Blue Hose after working at Methodist University. Before going to Methodist he spent three years as a student assistant at PC. He assisted as the defensive line coach in 2013 and served as the defensive tackles coach in his final year as a student.

"I am very excited and thankful that Coach Spangler has given me this opportunity," said Matthews. "We've always taken pride in having a tough, physical and hardworking defense under coach Spangler and I am ready to keep that going as we head into spring ball and looking ahead towards next fall."

During his time at PC, he had several different roles in the program which included assisting with practices, in-game coaching and recruiting.

During the 2019 season, he helped lead Tanner Wilhelm to 53 tackles and 6.0 tackles for loss on the year with 4.0 sacks. Wilhelm added 44 stops and 4.5 tackles for loss with Tre Lanham adding 42 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

In 2018 he helped lead Gyasi Yeldell to a second-team all-conference selection that saw him have a solid year with 51 tackles, 9.5 tfl, 5.5 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.

In his first season at PC, the Blue Hose defense had a pair of honorees on the second team All-Big South with Khari Rosier and Obinna Ntiasagwe earning the honors.

Matthews spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Monarchs, serving in several different roles. He spent his first season as defensive line coach, before moving to outside linebackers and special teams coordinator in 2015.

During his time at Methodist, Matthews also served as assistant academic coordinator and assistant film coordinator in addition to his coaching and equipment duties. He helped the Monarchs finish in the top of the conference in a number of defensive categories, while coaching three All-Conference players and a Third-Team All-American.

Matthews graduated from PC in May 2014 with a bachelor's degree in both religion and Christian education. The native of Camden, S.C. is engaged to Caitlin McMahan of Brevard, N.C... who is a class of 2014 graduate of Presbyterian College as well.

Men’s Basketball:

Hightower, Younger Pick Up All-Conference Nods

The Big South Conference announced Monday afternoon the annual league postseason All-Conference Honors, as voted on by league coaches and media members. Two Presbyterian College players were honored, with Cory Hightower taking home Honorable Mention, and JC Younger earning a spot on the All-Academic team. This is the second year both players have been honored.

Hightower, who was named to the league All-Freshman team in 2018-19, started and played in all but one game this season. He scored double-digits in 22 games, three with over 20, including a career-high 23 points against VMI. Hightower recorded the first triple-double in Presbyterian College Division I history with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists against Quinnipiac earlier this season. He also led the team in scoring and rebounding in 11 games and assists in seven. Hightower finished the regular season in the top 15 in the league in scoring, and ninth in rebounding and minutes played.

Younger, who earned the same distinction last season, has played in every game and has started in 11 of them. He played 26 minutes at Clemson, finished with eight points and four rebounds. He hit three three-pointers in the win against VMI and recorded a season-high 12 points against Sacred Heart and St. Francis Brooklyn. His three-pointer at Longwood gave him 215 for his career and put him on top of the PC DI career record book. H reached the 1,000-point career plateau with 13 points at Radford. He scored double-digits in six games and led the team in two games.

PC entered the Hercules Tires Big South Men’s Basketball Championships as the #9 seed and traveled to #8 seed Charleston Southern Tuesday, Mar. 3, for a 7 p.m., contest.

2019-20 MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE

First-Team All-Conference

Carlik Jones, G, R-Jr., Radford

Jermaine Marrow, G, Sr., Hampton

Ben Stanley, F, R-Soph., Hampton

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Jr., Charleston Southern

Travis Fields Jr., G, Sr., Radford

Second-Team All-Conference

DeVon Baker, G, Soph., UNC Asheville

Nate Johnson, G, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb

Chandler Vaudrin, G, R-Jr., Winthrop

DJ Burns Jr., C, R-Fr., Winthrop

Eric Jamison Jr., G, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Hunter Hale, G, Gr., Winthrop

LJ Thorpe, F., Jr., UNC Asheville

Cory Hightower, F, Soph., Presbyterian

Jaheam Cornwall, G, Jr., Gardner-Webb

John-Michael Wright, G, Fr., High Point

All-Freshman Team

DJ Burns Jr., C, Winthrop

John-Michael Wright, G, High Point

Tommy Bruner, G, USC Upstate

Kareem Reid, F, Gardner-Webb

Travis Anderson, G, Charleston Southern

All-Academic Team

Cory Gensler, G, Sr., Campbell

Eric Jamison Jr., F, R-Sr., Gardner-Webb

Caden Sanchez, F, R-Soph., High Point

Sean Flood, G, Sr., Longwood

JC Younger, G, Sr., Presbyterian College

Chyree Walker, F, R-Soph., Radford

Jax Levitch, F, R-Jr., UNC Asheville

Nevin Zink, C, Soph., USC Upstate

Kyle Zunic, F, Jr., Winthrop

Player of the Year

Carlik Jones, G, R-Jr., Radford

Freshman of the Year

DJ Burns Jr., C, R-Fr., Winthrop

Defensive Player of the Year

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G/F, Jr., Charleston Southern

Coach of the Year

Mike Jones, Radford

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Cory Gensler, G, Sr., Campbell

Baseball Falls -- NC Central

Durham, N.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team fell to N.C. Central, 4-1, during non-conference action at Durham Athletic Park. Hunter Grover and Kyle Decker led the Blue Hose offense with a pair of hits apiece including Decker with a pair of doubles.

FINAL SCORE: N.C. Central 4, Presbyterian 1

LOCATION: Durham Athletic Park (Durham, N.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (2-6) | N.C. Central (3-7)

WP: Jonathan Peacock (1-1) | LP: Grayson Stoneking (0-2) | Save: Brendan Bell (2)

NOTABLES

The Blue Hose offense was led on Wednesday by Hunter Grover and Kyle Decker as each had a pair of hits. For Grover, it was his second consecutive multi-hit game and for Decker, it was his first career multi-hit contest.

With his fourth-inning single, Graham Mitchell improved his hit streak to a team-best six straight games.

David Sweat with his first-inning base hit now has reached base safely in all eight games on the year. Sweat picked up his fourth stolen base of the year.

Grayson Stoneking matched his season-high with three strikeouts.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- PC got on the board in the first in the third inning with an RBI double from Decker to score Grover and make it 1-0.

- NC Central evened it up at one in the fifth as they scored a run on a fielder's choice to tie it at one.

- The hosts gained the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth to move in front by a score of 3-1.

- The Eagles added a run in the seventh off of a solo home run.

Men’s Tennis Clipped by Davidson

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Presbyterian College fell 5-2 at Davidson in non-conference men’s tennis action at the Knobloch Tennis Center.

FINAL SCORE: Davidson 5, Presbyterian 2

LOCATION: Knobloch Tennis Center (Davidson, N.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (3-8) | Davidson (7-2)

COACH RINCON ON THE MATCH

“The team did well today and represented PC in a strong manner,” said head coach Eduardo Rincon. “We failed to take advantage of a few opportunities we had that could’ve put us ahead, and that really gutted us in the end. On the other side, Davidson capitalized on the opportunities they had. We’re looking forward to our next challenge.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Davidson claimed the doubles point, winning at the top two positions.

- Presbyterian evened the match at 1-1 when Teo Cariov won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.

- The Wildcats nosed ahead with a straight-set win at No. 2, but Oscar Alvarez rallied after dropping the first set to win in three at No. 3, again tying the contest.

- Davidson took control after that however, going ahead with a win at No. 5, and getting the match-clinching point after a back-and-forth battle at No. 1.

FULL RESULTS

Singles

1. Yash Parikh (DAV) def. Max Benson (PC) 5-7, 7-6, 7-5

2. Axel Fries (DAV) def. Daniel Stenger (PC) 6-4, 6-4

3. Oscar Alvarez (PC) def. Thomas Mason (DAV) 1-6, 6-4, 7-5

4. Teo Cariov (PC) def. Sam Kavarana (DAV) 6-4, 6-2

5. Brooks Green (DAV) def. Alberto Conde (PC) 6-3, 6-4

6. Douglas MacIntosh (DAV) def. Jonathan Bedard (PC) 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7)

Order of finish: 4, 2, 3, 5, 1, 6

Doubles

1. Yash Parikh/Matthew Rose (DAV) def. Oscar Alvarez/Daniel Stenger (PC) 6-1

2. Douglas MacIntosh/Axel Fries (DAV) def. Max Benson/Teo Cariov (PC) 6-4

3. Sam Kavarana/William Clark (DAV) vs Alberto Conde/Nicholas McKinney (PC), unfinished

Order of finish: 1, 2

NOTABLES

Alvarez improved to 6-3 in singles action this season with his win at No. 3. His six singles victories lead Presbyterian, while his nine combined wins are tied for second-most on the team with Nicholas McKinney. Max Benson tops the Blue Hose with 12 combined wins in 2020.

Blue Hose Men Fall - Lancers

The Blue Hose rallied back from a double-digit deficit to take a three-point lead late in the second half, but Longwood used two three-pointers and a couple of free throws in the final minutes to take the 58-55 win over the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team in Big South action. Owen McCormack lead the team with a career-high 12 points and eight rebounds.

Scoring the game

A close first half early, PC and Longwood were knotted at 9-9, with 12:26 to go in the first half. The Lancers used three three-pointers, two from Shabooty Phillips, in an 11-0 run to jump out to their largest lead of the half at 11, 20-9, 10:13 on the clock. The Blue Hose chipped away at the margin, using a three-pointer from Cory Hightower and four straight free throws in a 9-2 run to cut the lead to only four, 20-24, 4:18 left. Both teams traded baskets the remainder of the half, with the Lancers heading to the locker room leading by five, 31-26.

A Zeb Graham three-pointer and jumper the opening two minutes tied the game at 31-31. A 5-2 run put the Lancers back ahead by four, but it was Chris Martin with a layup and free throw to make it a one-point game again. A Christian Wilson three-pointer at 10:54 gave Longwood another four-point lead, 45-41. The Blue Hose stormed back with a McCormack layup and Hightower three-pointer to take their first lead of the game, 46-45, since early in the first half. It was the start of a 7-0 run, to give PC a 48-45 lead, 6:50 remaining. Longwood responded with an 8-2 run, which included threes from Juan Munoz and Smith, to take a three-point lead, 53-50, 4:24 on the clock. Hightower’s layup at 2:47 cut the margin to one. PC cut the margin to one with 21 seconds left, but the Lancers hit clutch free throws at the end to survive for the 58-55 win

Players of the Game

JaShaun Smith led the Lancer scoring in the first half with seven points, while Michael Isler and Owen McCormack were tops for PC with six apiece. Smith finished with a team-leading 16 points, helped by his four three-pointers. DeShaun Wade paced Longwood with six rebounds. McCormack ended with a team-leading and career-high 12 points. McCormack and Cory Hightower each pulled down eight rebounds.

Stats of the Game

Longwood shot 52.0% in the first half and hit five three-pointers, with the Blue Hose connecting on 33.3% from the field, with three threes. The Lancers closed out the second half with 36.4% from the field to post 44.7% for the game. PC shot 36.4% in the second half as well, finishing the game with 35.0%. Three-pointers were a key with seven of Longwood’s 12 total coming in the second half. PC hit five in the game, two in the final stanza. The Blue Hose dominated the rebounding, 41-28 and held a 13-2 advantage in second chance points. Turnovers were fairly even with PC recording two more, 14-12, but Longwood were 13-6 in points off turnovers.

For the Record

PC drops to 9-21 overall and 6-11 in the Big South, while Longwood improves to 14-17 overall and 9-9 in league play.

Notables

Owen McCormack scored a career-high 12 points off a career-best 12 attempts.

Sean Jenkins pulled down a career-high tying seven rebounds.

Softball -- Pair of Victories

Haley Haselden tossed a complete game shutout in game one and Hunter Meadows drove in five runs, including a career-high four in game two, as the Presbyterian College softball team blanked Cleveland State 1-0 then knocked off Wright State 11-5 at the PC Softball Complex.

FINAL SCORE (G1): Presbyterian 1, Cleveland State 0

LOCATION: PC Softball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (12-5) | Cleveland State (3-6)

WP: Haley Haselden (2-4) | LP: Kelly Hysong (3-2)

FINAL SCORE (G2): Presbyterian 11, Wright State 5

LOCATION: PC Softball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (13-5) | Wright St (5-8)

WP: Jenna Greene (11-0) | LP: Carly Turner (2-2)

NOTABLES

- Haselden picked up her second shutout of the season, blanking Cleveland State on three hits while striking out six. The southpaw retired the first 10 Vikings she faced.

- Meadows totaled three hits and five RBIs over the two contests. Against Wright State, she hit her second home run of the season, drove in a career-best four runs and scored twice. The four RBIs are tied for the most by a Blue Hose in 2020.

- Katelyn Petty led Presbyterian with four hits on the day, recording two in each game, and also scored three times.

- Lath Freeman posted a career-high three knocks against Wright State, including her second homer of the year.

- The 11 runs scored against WSU were the most scored by Presbyterian this season, while the 13 hits in that contest equaled the team’s season high.

- Jenna Greene made it 11 straight complete game victories to begin her career, as she went the distance and earned the win in game two. In the seventh inning, the freshman collected her 100th strikeout of the season to become the eighth pitcher in PC’s DI era to record 100+ strikeouts in a season. The DI era record for single-season strikeouts is 123, set by Kensley Loudermelk in 2015.

HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 1

- Pitching dominated the contest, with neither team getting any baserunners until Presbyterian stranded a pair of singles in the bottom of the third.

- After the first 10 Vikings went down consecutively, CSU put two runners on in the fourth and fifth frames, but Hasleden turned the visitors away both times.

- After the first two batters were retired in the PC half of the fifth, a Petty single followed by a Cleveland State error kept the inning alive for Meadows. Meadows knocked a single back up the middle, scoring Petty from second to break the scoreless deadlock.

- The Vikings got a lead-off single in the seventh and sacrificed the runner over to second, but a fly ball and Haselden’s sixth strikeout of the afternoon sealed Presbyterian’s sixth shutout of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 2

- Meadows got the Blue Hose rolling in game two, hitting a solo homer in the bottom of the first. Courtney White added an RBI single later in the inning to make it 2-0.

- Another Meadows RBI in the second extended the margin to three.

- Presbyterian then pushed across six in the third, a single-inning season high. Jaiden Tweed and Lexi Palazzo notched run-scoring base hits apiece, while Meadows and Kiley Kross each drove in a pair with singles of their own.

- The Raiders clawed their way back within four, plating three in the fourth and two in the fifth to make it 9-5.

- Freeman got two back for PC in the last of the fifth with a two-run blast.

- Wright State had two on in the seventh, but Greene slammed the door with back-to-back strikeouts.

Baseball vs. Notre Dame

Notre Dame used early offense to finish off the three-game sweep of the Presbyterian College baseball team by the score of 9-0 at the PC Baseball Complex. Andrew Livingston led the Blue Hose offense with two hits.

FINAL SCORE: Notre Dame 9, Presbyterian 0

LOCATION: PC Baseball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (2-9) | Notre Dame (7-2)

WP: Will Mercer (1-0) | LP: Jake Rice (0-2)

NOTABLES

- Redshirt junior Andrew Livingston led the offense with a pair of singles for his first multi-hit game of the season.

- Graham Mitchell with his fifth-inning leadoff single now has hits in seven of his last eight games.

- Freshman Austin Kenyon made his first career appearance in the ninth on Sunday afternoon as he recorded his first collegiate strikeout.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- The guests got out to a quick start with a base clearing double in the first to take the early 3-0 lead.

- Notre Dame extended the lead to 5-0 in the second as it took advantage of a pair of Presbyterian errors.

- The Fighting Irish added a run in the fourth off of an RBI groundout to push the lead to 6-0.

- Notre Dame would add an RBI single in the eighth and a two-run home run in the ninth to give them the 9-0 win.

PC Acro Shows Improvement - Converse

SPARTANBURG – The Presbyterian College acrobatics & tumbling team improved its total scores in three events, including nearly a six-point improvement in the Team Event, as it fell in the first road meet in program history at #8 Converse, 264.430-255.720.

FINAL SCORE: #8 Converse 264.430 – Presbyterian 255.720

LOCATION: Hannah Gymnasium (Spartanburg, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (0-2) | #8 Converse (2-0)

HOW IT HAPPENED

- The Blue Hose opened the meet with a 34.10 in the Compulsory Event, led by a 9.75 in the Toss Heat.

- PC was edged by less than a point in each of the next two events, with Converse taking the Acro Event 27.70-27.05, and the Pyramid Event 28.50-28.35.

- The Valkyries held a 92.95-89.50 edge at halftime.

- Coming out of halftime, Presbyterian tallied a 25.40 in the Toss Event, and followed that up with a 50.250 in the Tumbling Event.

- The Blue Hose rounded out their evening with a 90.57 in the Team Event.

NOTABLES

- Presbyterian improved its total scores in the Acro, Pyramid and Team Events from the first meet in program history against #3 Quinnipiac on Feb. 23.

- The Compulsory Toss Heat team of Annie Blakely, Ciera Carter, Shayla Snow, Lana Shull, Nicole Crean, Morgan Todd, Andey Reynolds, Kiana Perkins, Georgia Welborn, Amirah Boyd and Elly Boshers posted a 9.75, the highest single-heat total in PC’s first two meets. PC also tallied a 9.50 in the Pyramid Heat of the Compulsory Event.

- Presbyterian’s 5-Element Acro Heat team of Blakely, Welborn, Shull, Perkins and Jaden Haley registered a 9.65, the highest total in any Acro heat for the Blue Hose thus far.

- PC bested Converse in two of the three heats of the Pyramid Event, topped by the 9.65 Synchronized Heat, which featured Madeline Johnson, Maya Cunningham, Maddie Watkins, Ashlyn Getway, Rachel Ransom, Emma Bragg, Carter, Shull, Reynolds, Perkins and Welborn.

- The Blue Hose also edged the Valkyries in the Open Toss Heat with an 8.75, their highest score in the Toss Event for the evening.

- Presbyterian claimed the 6-Element Tumbling Pass with an 8.275 from Watkins. Cunningham had PC’s highest individual Tumbling pass for the second straight meet, picking up a 9.425 in the Open Pass.

- The 90.57 for the Blue Hose in the Team Event was 5.80 points higher than the team’s score against Quinnipiac.

UP NEXT

The Blue Hose return to the Templeton Center for a tri-meet against #1 Baylor and fellow first-year program Saint Leo on Monday, March 9 at 6 pm.

Men’s Tennis Wins - N.C. A&T

In its final non-conference match before the beginning of conference play, the Presbyterian College men’s tennis team knocked off North Carolina A&T 6-1 at the Templeton Tennis Courts.

FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 6, North Carolina A&T 1

LOCATION: Templeton Tennis Courts (Clinton, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (4-8) | North Carolina A&T (1-7)

COACH RINCON ON THE MATCH

“The team did a good job of taking care of business today,” said head coach Eduardo Rincon. “We’re looking forward to conference play and the rest of the season.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

- A win by Oscar Alvarez/Teo Cariov at No. 2 and a default by N.C. A&T at No. 3 helped the Blue Hose secure the doubles point.

- Jonathan Bedard and Max Benson picked up 6-0, 6-0 victories at the No. 5 and No. 1 positions, respectively, and a 6-0, 6-1 win by Nicholas McKinney at No. 4 clinched the match for Presbyterian.

- Jaime-Castillo Lopez won 6-2, 6-1 on court No. 3, and PC also picked up a win at No. 6 by default.

FULL RESULTS

Singles

1. Max Benson (PC) def. Nicolas Arduh (NCAT) 6-0, 6-0

2. Vasil Ivanov (NCAT) def. Teo Cariov (PC) 6-1, 6-3

3. Jaime Castillo-Lopez (PC) def. Pablo Carranza (NCAT) 6-2, 6-1

4. Nicholas McKinney (PC) def. Nolan Martino (NCAT) 6-1, 6-0

5. Jonathan Bedard (PC) def. Jesse Simpson (NCAT) 6-0, 6-0

6. Alberto Conde (PC) wins by default

Order of finish: 5, 1, 4, 3, 2

Doubles

1. Nicolas Arduh/Vasil Ivanov (NCAT) def. Max Benson/Daniel Stenger (PC) 6-4

2. Oscar Alvarez/Teo Cariov (PC) def. Pablo Carranza (NCAT) 6-2

3. Alberto Conde/Nicholas McKinney win by default

Order of finish: 2, 1

NOTABLES

Benson tied Alvarez for the team lead with his sixth singles win of the season. Benson tops the Blue Hose in total victories this season with 13.

White Smacks a Walk-Off

A Courtney White walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning delivered the Presbyterian College softball team a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Cleveland State at the PC Softball Complex.

FINAL SCORE: Presbyterian 2, Cleveland State 1

LOCATION: PC Softball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (11-5) | Cleveland State (3-4)

WP: Jenna Greene (10-0) | LP: Taylor Betz (0-1)

NOTABLES

- Jenna Greene dealt her 10th straight complete game, holding Cleveland State to one run on three hits over seven innings. The righty also struck out 13, the second-highest single-game total for an individual and the Blue Hose as a team in the DI era (2008-present). Greene set the single-game mark with 18 strikeouts back on Feb. 16 against Butler.

- With the win, Greene improved to 10-0 on the season, becoming the 11th PC pitcher to record a double-digit win season in the DI era.

- Kiley Kross reached in three of her four trips to the plate, going 2-for-3 plus a walk.

- White’s walk-off single delivered Presbyterian’s third walk-off win of the year.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- After stranding a runner at third in the first inning, Cleveland State took a 1-0 lead in the second on a Mackenzie Tucker RBI double.

- The Vikings loaded the bases in the third, but Greene fanned a pair to help keep the deficit at one.

- Presbyterian had its own chance with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, but was also turned away.

- CSU put a runner at third in the top of the seventh, but Greene’s 13th strikeout snuffed out the threat.

- Macy Hyatt started the Blue Hose seventh-inning rally with a single. After a sacrifice bunt, Jaiden Tweed plated pinch-runner Madison DeGennaro with an RBI-single, evening the score at 1-1.

With two outs, a pair of walks loaded the bases for White, who hit a ground ball deep into the hole at short. The Vikings’ defense had no play, and Tweed came in to score the decisive run.

Taylor Wins - womens’ tennis

Senior Beth Taylor earned her second consecutive singles straight-set decision on Saturday as Chattanooga earned a 6-1 victory over the Blue Hose at the Templeton Tennis Courts.

FINAL SCORE: Chattanooga 6, Presbyterian 1

LOCATION: Templeton Tennis Courts (Clinton, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (0-7) | Chattanooga (7-5)

HOW IT HAPPENED

- The Mocs got on the board first in doubles with a 6-2 victory at No. 1 before earning the doubles point at the No. 2 spot with a 6-3 win.

- Presbyterian’s doubles team of Ella Rowley and Samantha Calais earned a 7-5 victory at No. 3 doubles.

- Chattanooga got out to a fast start at No. 1 and 2 singles with straight-set wins to take a 3-0 lead in the match.

- Taylor earned a straight-set win to cut the Mocs lead to 3-1.

- Chattanooga earned the match with a victory at No. 4 singles in a three-set decision

- The guests earned straight-set wins at No. 5 and No. 6 to earn the 6-1 win over the Blue Hose.

NOTABLES

- With the win at No. 3 singles, Beth Taylor now is tied for third in the Blue Hose D1 record book for career singles wins as she earned her 42 victories on Saturday.

SINGLES COMPETITION

1. Young, Jessie (UTC) def. LEEMAN, Jessica (PC) 6-3, 6-2

2. Zaporozhets, Bogdana (UTC) def. LACEY, Beth (PC) 6-4, 6-1

3. TAYLOR, Beth (PC) def. Lilly Holmes (UTC) 6-3, 6-2

4. Goloputova, Polina (UTC) def. JAMAL, Zeba (PC) 4-6, 6-1, 6-1

5. Billman, Callie (UTC) def. ROWLEY, Ella (PC) 7-6, 6-3

6. Van Hee, Emma (UTC) def. THOMPSON, Katie (PC) 7-6, 7-5

DOUBLES COMPETITION

1. Van Hee, Emma/Gibbens, Caroline (UTC) def. LEEMAN, Jessica/TAYLOR, Beth (PC) 6-2

2. Young, Jessie/ Zaporozhets, Bogdana (UTC) def. THOMPSON, Katie/LACEY, Beth (PC) 6-3

3. ROWLEY, Ella/CALAIS, Samantha (PC) def. Billman, Callie/ HOLMES, Lilly (UTC) 7-5

Greene’s Shutout And Homers

A three-hit shutout from freshman Jenna Greene was backed by three home runs, as the Presbyterian College softball team opened play at the Scotsman Invitational with a 6-0 win over Wagner on Friday afternoon at the PC Softball Complex. The Blue Hose dropped their second contest of the day, 5-4, after a late Wright State rally.

FINAL SCORE (G1): Presbyterian 6, Wagner 0

LOCATION: PC Softball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (10-4) | Wagner (1-1)

WP: Jenna Greene (9-0) | LP: Madison Ferrao (0-1)

FINAL SCORE (G2): Wright State 5, Presbyterian 4

LOCATION: PC Softball Complex (Clinton, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (10-5) | Wright St (4-7)

WP: Olivia Otani (2-4) | LP: Haley Haselden (1-4)

NOTABLES

- Greene picked up her ninth win and ninth complete game in as many starts, as well as her fourth shutout, blanking Wagner on three hits while fanning 11. It was the fourth double-digit strikeout effort of the season for the freshman righty. Greene retired 11 of the last 12 she faced, including four straight strikeouts at one point.

- Courtney White drove in four runs for the Blue Hose over the two contests, including a season-high three against Wagner. In that contest, the senior also launched her first home run of the season.

- Layna Johnson and Lexi Palazzo led Presbyterian with three hits apiece on the day, including two each in the finale.

- In addition to Johnson and Palazzo, Hunter Meadows and Lath Freeman each picked up a hit in both games.

- Against Wagner, PC tied its season-high with three home runs, as Kiley Kross, White and Meadows each went deep. Kross’ home run was her team-leading fifth of the season, while Meadows’ was her first as a Blue Hose.

- Haley Haselden went the distance in the circle for Presbyterian in the second game and struck out seven, one shy of her season high.

HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 1

- Presbyterian took advantage of a pair of errors to jump ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first.

- PC added two in the third on Kross’ solo home run and a Palazzo RBI single.

- The final three runs came via the long ball, as White hit a two-run shot in the fifth and Meadows launched a solo homer in the sixth.

HOW IT HAPPENED GAME 2

- Once again the Blue Hose grabbed an early edge, as Freeman and White drove in runs in the first to make it 2-0.

- Wright State evened the score with two in the fourth, but a two-out RBI single by Katelyn Petty in the bottom of the frame nudged PC back in front, 3-2.

- Palazzo extended the Presbyterian advantage back to two with a sixth-inning base hit.

- The Raiders began the seventh with three straight hits, scoring a run to get within one and putting the tying and go-ahead runners in scoring position. A sacrifice fly tied the game, and an error on the play allowed a second run to score to put Wright State on top, 5-4.

PC put the tying run on in the bottom of the seventh, but could not get the runner beyond first base.

Men’s Hoops Ends Season

CHARLESTON – Charleston Southern shot almost 60% in the second half and hit 13 three-pointers to earn the 81-64 win over the Presbyterian College men’s basketball team in the first round of the Hercules Tires Big South Men’s Basketball Championship. Cory Hightower led the Blue Hose with 16 points, with Sean Jenkins tops on the boards with six rebounds.

Scoring the Game

After a strong opening that saw the Blue Hose take a 6-2 lead with 18:35 to go in the half, the Bucs came back with 12 unanswered, helped by three three-pointers, to jump out to a 14-6 lead, 16:36 on the clock. The Blue Hose would cut the margin to six a couple of minutes later, but CSU hit two threes over the next two and a half minutes to ignite a 12-3 run to take its largest lead of the half, 28-13, 6:57 remaining before the break. Six points from Cory Hightower and a three from Kody Shubert in an 8-1 run trimmed the lead to just seven, 22-29, 5:20 left. After CSU went ahead by 12 with five straight, Sean Jenkins hit back to back three-pointers to put the Blue Hose to within six, 28-34, 2:42 before the break. The Bucs closed out the half with another five straight and went into the locker room ahead by 11, 39-28.

The Bucs hit three three-pointers in the opening four and a half minutes of the second half to help the home team build a 16-point, 50-34 lead, 15:39 remaining. JC Younger, Owen McCormack, and Shubert responded over the next two minutes with back to back to back three-pointers to cut the lead to seven, 43-50, 13:31 on the clock. Back to back threes from Buskey and Phlandrous Fleming ended PC’s 9-0 run and put the home team back ahead by double-digits, 56-43, 12:08 left. Two free throws by Chris Martin at 8:51 cut CSU’s lead to 15, but a 7-2 run gave the Bucs their largest lead of the game, 70-50. McCormack’s three cut it to 17 at 5:31, with Younger’s third three of the night helped the visitors cut the margin to 15 at 2:11. That would be as close as PC would get with CSU hitting five unanswered to go back ahead by 20, taking the eventual 81-64 win.

Players of the Game

Cory Hightower led the Blue Hose in the first with 11 points, while Deontaye Buskey was the offensive leader for CSU with 16 points, helped by a four-of-seven effort from the perimeter. Hightower was held to five points in the second to finish with 16. Sean Jenkins led the team in rebounds with six. Deontaye Buskey led CSU with 30 points, helped by eight three-pointers. Phlandrous Fleming recorded a Big South record triple double with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Stats of the Game

The story in the first half was the perimeter play of both teams, with PC hitting five three-pointers and CSU coming away with six. The Bucs hit 43.3% from the field in the opening 20 minutes, while the Blue Hose shot 31.0%. PC shot 47.8% in the second half to finish with 38.5%. CSU shot 57.7% in the second, ending the game with 50.0%. The Bucs led in rebounds, 34-30, and posted two fewer turnovers, 7-9. Three-pointers continued to be key, with PC hitting 10 for the game, CSU 13.

Notables

PC moves to 2-8 in Big South Tournament action.

For the Record

PC ends the season at 10-22, while Charleston Southern improves to 14-17. The Bucs advanced to the tournament quarterfinals and face #1 seed Radford March 5, at 6 p.m., in Radford, Va.

Women’s Wrestling to Michigan

The Presbyterian College women's wrestling team heads to Michigan beginning on Friday for the 2020 Cliff Keen WCWC Women's National Championship hosted by Adrian. The event begins on Friday and is a two-day event in Michigan.

GAMEDAY CENTRAL

TOURNAMENT: Cliff Keen WCWC Women's National Championship

DATE: Friday, March 6 - Saturday, March 7

LOCATION: Merillat Sport & Fitness Center @ Adrian College

TOURNAMENT CENTRAL: adrianbulldogs.com

About the Meet

Presbyterian has nine wrestlers traveling to Michigan this weekend for the WCWC Women's National Championship hosted by Adrian.

The teams expected to compete this weekend include Adrian College, Augsburg, Colorado Mesa, East Stroudsburg, Emmanuel College, Ferrum, Fontbonne, Gannon, King, Lakeland, Limestone, Lindenwood, Lock Haven, MacMurray, McKendree, North Central, Pacific, Schreiner, Simon Fraser, Tiffin, University of Wisconsin at Stevens Point and Westminster College.

Last Time Out

Cassandra Lopez and Morgan Norris both earned individual titles for their respective weight classes to lead the Presbyterian College women's wrestling team last time out at the Lady Warrior Open in Freemont, Nebraska.

Cassandra Lopez began Saturday with a 3:37 pinfall victory before adding a 1:03 pinfall win in her semifinal match. Lopez earned the individual title with an 11-0 technical fall victory in the championship match of the 109-pound bracket.

In the 143-pound bracket, Morgan Norris opened the day with a 12-0 technical fall victory before following that up with a 10-0 technical fall victory to advance to the title match.

Wrestlers Competing in The Tournament

The Blue Hose expected to compete in Michigan this weekend are as follows:

109- Cassandra Lopez

116- Jaslynn Gallegos

123 – Isabella Badon

130- Lillian Humphries, Haven Pennington

136- Hannah McElroy, Michiko Yoshimitsu

143- Morgan Norris

155 – Airam Trevino

Up Next

• Morgan Norris and Jaslynn Gallegos are the next Blue Hose in action when the two travel to Penn State beginning on April 4 for the US Olympic Team Trials.

Wrestler Phillips - Honor

SPARTANBURG -- The Southern Conference announced on Thursday the annual league postseason honors, as voted on by the league coaches. Freshman Zachary Phillips earned a spot on the All-Freshman Team.

Phillips, went 6-2 on the season including three wins in SoCon duals. Phillips opened his season with an 8-6 decision over Douglas Gudenburr of the Citadel.

After a 5-3 setback against Appalachian State, he grabbed a 3:51 pinfall victory against Truett McConnell to improve to 2-1. After a tight 5-4 defeat against Davidson, Phillips closed the season winning his last four matches of the season including three league duals.

He picked up a 4:32 pinfall victory over Oregon State before grabbing a sudden victory against Gudenburr of The Citadel. He grabbed his biggest decision of the season with a 12-7 result against Taylor Parks of Gardner-Webb before closing out the season with a 3-2 overtime win over Will Lawrence of VMI.

The SoCon Wrestling Championship takes place Sunday, March 8, in Boone, North Carolina. Doors to Holmes Convention Center open at 9 a.m. First-round matches are set to begin at 10 a.m., with finals slated to start at 7 p.m.

2019-20 All-Southern Conference Team

125 Fabian Gutierrez, Chattanooga

133 Noah Gonser, Campbell

141 Josh Heil, Campbell

149 Jonathan Millner, Appalachian State

157 Matt Zovistoski, Appalachian State

165 Quentin Perez, Campbell

174 Thomas Flitz, Appalachian State

184 Andrew Morgan, Campbell

197 Rodney Jones, Chattanooga

285 Jere Heino, Campbell

2019-20 Freshman Team

Michael Burchell, HWT, Appalachian State

Sean Carter, 125, Appalachian State

Will Formato, 165, Appalachian State

Julian Gorring, 184, Appalachian State

Jason Kraisser, 149, Campbell

Jake Rotunda, 141, The Citadel

Cian Fischer, 125, Davidson

RJ Mosely, 165, Gardner-Webb

Zachary Phillips, 157, Presbyterian

Job Chishko, 149, VMI

2019-20 Wrestler of the Year

Noah Gonser, 133, Campbell

2019-20 Freshman of the Year

Sean Carter, 125, Appalachian State

Baseball - 2 Byrd home runs

Spartanburg – Senior Tannor Byrd connected on a pair of homers as Wofford defeated Presbyterian College baseball team 23-5 at Russell C. King Field.

FINAL SCORE: Wofford 23, Presbyterian 5

LOCATION: Russell C. King Field (Spartanburg, S.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (2-10) | Wofford (10-3)

WP: Jake Hershman (2-1) | LP: Kyle Benson (0-2)

NOTABLES

- Tannor Byrd with his Wednesday home runs now has three homers in his last three games.

- It was Byrd's second multi home run game of his career and the first by a Blue Hose since last May when Jonathan White had two long balls against Charleston Southern.

- Kyle Decker had a pair of base hits including a double for his second multi-hit game of the season. Decker has reached base safely in his last five games

- Freshman Chase Hughes connected on his first career home run in the eighth for PC.

- Sophomore Clark Dearman struck out three in his one inning of work.

- Freshman William Farrar made his Blue Hose debut in the ninth.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Wofford got on the board in the first with a two-run single to take the early 2-0 lead.

- The hosts added four in the third to extend the lead out to 6-0. Wofford added two in the fourth and four in the fifth to take a 12-0 lead.

- The Terriers added a single run in the sixth, while PC quickly responded with a solo home run in the seventh from Byrd to make it 12-1.

- Wofford added six runs in the seventh.

- In the eighth, Hughes hit his first career home run with a three-run blast which was quickly followed up by Byrd for his second home run in as many innings to make it 19-5.

- Wofford picked up a grand slam in the eighth to push the lead out to 23-5 victory on Wednesday night.

Carter scores 20 in hoops win

The Presbyterian College women's basketball team defeated Winthrop 88-54 on Senior Night at the Templeton Center on Wednesday night. Tionna Carter scored a game-high 20 points to go with a game-high nine rebounds, while seniors Kacie Hall and Riley Hemm both sank four three-pointers to finish with 12 points. Kem Nwabudu led the Eagles with 12 points.

Final Score: Presbyterian - 88 Winthrop - 54

Location: Templeton Center (Clinton, S.C.)

Records: Presbyterian (11-18, 7-13 Big South) Winthrop (11-17, 8-11 Big South)

Scoring The Game

Presbyterian College overpowered Winthrop for most of the first half and had two runs of +10 unanswered points. The Blue Hose were able to score more points inside, 16-10, while also connecting 8-of-12 shots from behind the arc, a 67% clip. Hall and Hemm combined to be 5-of-6 from deep, and Hall led all scorers with nine points at the break. Entering the locker room, PC led 45-21.

Winthrop's offense picked up in the third quarter as the visitors connected on 64% of their shots, sinking 9-of-14 baskets. However, Presbyterian had an answer for every move and the teams battled to an even 19 points each. The Blue Hose continued to hold a 24-point lead headed into the final quarter, 64-40.

Hemm opened the fourth quarter back-to-back threes to tie her collegiate best with four threes and 12 points. The Blue Hose offense continued to shine and built to lead by as many as 38 points, 85-47, following a free throw from Jade Compton with 4:21 remaining. Winthrop's Sydney Hunter scored all five of her points in a 7-3 run to end the game as PC picked up the 88-54 win.

Players of the Game

Tionna Carter had a game-high 20 points and nine rebounds, while Trinity Johnson had 16 points and a game-high nine assists.

Notables

- The 88 points scored by PC were a program-best against a Big South opponent. The team previously scored 84 points in a double-overtime win against Coastal Carolina in 2015.

- Presbyterian recorded a season-high 23 assists.

- Trinity Johnson tied her collegiate-best with nine assists, which ranks fifth in PC's Division I era.

- Kacie Hall finished the night with 12 points and trails Janie Miles (1086 career points) by one point for fourth place in PC's Division I era.

- Riley Hemm sank a collegiate-best four three pointers and tied her collegiate best with 12 points.

- Tionna Carter recorded her third +20-point game over the last six games.

Stats of the Game

PC shot 52% from the field, including 12 three-pointers, while Winthrop shot 42% and only sank three threes. The Blue Hose held the rebounding edge 33-32, posted nine fewer turnovers, 17-26, and assisted on more than twice the baskets, 23-10.

Dickey - linebackers coach

Head football coach Tommy Spangler announced on Thursday that DaRon Dickey will move over to coach the linebackers after spending the last three years assisting with the defensive backs for the Blue Hose.

"DaRon has done a great job since joining the staff three years ago," said Spangler. "He has spent time in this system as a player and now a coach and understands what it takes to be successful in this defense and I know DaRon will do a great job coaching the linebackers."

Dickey has spent the past three seasons coaching the secondary for the Blue Hose after working for a season at Furman where he assisted the defensive staff with several duties, including practice and game plan preparation and breakdown of the video.

"I'm grateful that God continues to bless me with the opportunity to develop young men through the game of football. I'm thankful to Coach Spangler for his trust, leadership, and willingness to promote our growth as coaches within the program," commented Dickey. "I'm excited for this new challenge and to continue building on some of the success that this group was able to have last season. We've got a dedicated group of guys who've done a great job this winter and I'm looking forward to carrying that momentum with us into spring ball."

Before getting into coaching, Dickey played in 42 games at Presbyterian from 2012-15 including three seasons with Spangler after he returned as the defensive coordinator in 2013.

In 2019, defensive back Trent Carrington ranked third amongst Big South DB's with 6.5 tackles a game. Rod Haygood was tied for second in the league with three interceptions, while Noah Suber checks in with a pair of interceptions. Freshman Jeffrey Smyth was second among all freshman defensive backs in the Big South with 5.2 tackles per game and 63 tackles. Smyth also earned Big South freshman of the week honors after Presbyterian's 24-14 win over Gardner-Webb where he had 13 tackles and an interception in the victory.

In 2018, Hagood ranked fourth in the Big South average 1.0 passes defensed per game, while Carrington was sixth with 0.7 per game. Michael Fisher ranked eighth in the league with 6.6 tackles per game.

During his first season with the Blue Hose, Dickey coached the defensive ends during the 2017 season.

In his playing career, Dickey recorded 190 tackles in his career, including 13.5 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks, to go with four interceptions, two forced fumbles, three fumbles recoveries, and a blocked kick. Statistically, his best year came as a junior in 2014, recording 64 tackles, including 5.0 tackles for loss, with two interceptions and four pass breakups. Dickey was named the team's defensive MVP in 2015, after totaling 58 tackles, including 3.5 tackles for loss, with an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

The native of Greenville, S.C. graduated from PC in May 2016 with a bachelor's degree in history.