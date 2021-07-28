Pre-season

Blue Hose Football 5th out of 11 Pioneer League teams.

St. Louis, Mo. – Presbyterian College was selected to finish fifth in the Pioneer Football League preseason poll, as voted on by the league's head coaches, the conference has announced.

The Blue Hose earned 59 points, under the direction of first-year head coach Kevin Kelley, Presbyterian embarks on its first full season in the PFL after playing a six-game schedule during the 2021 spring season.

Davidson received eight first-place votes and 97 points to finish as the preseason favorite. The Wildcats enter the fall as the defending PFL champions after advancing to the FCS playoffs this past spring. San Diego earned three first-place votes and 93 total points to rank second.

Drake earned 67 points and was voted third, while Dayton rounds out the top four earning 62 points. Following the Blue Hose, Valparaiso (55 points) and Morehead State (51) rank sixth and seventh in the preseason coaches poll.

St. Thomas was picked to finish eighth (36 points) in its first PFL season. Marist and Stetson followed in a tie for ninth place (35 points each) with Butler (15) rounding out the 11-team poll.

The Blue Hose begin the 2021 season on September 4 as St. Andrews visits Bailey Memorial Stadium for a 4 p.m. kickoff. PC's first PFL contest is slated for September 25 when Presbyterian heads to Ohio to face Dayton.

Pioneer Football League 2021 Preseason Coaches' Poll

1. Davidson (8) - 97 Points

2. San Diego (3) - 93

3. Drake - 67

4. Dayton - 62

5. Presbyterian - 59

6. Valparaiso - 55

7. Morehead State - 51

8. St. Thomas - 36

9. Marist - 35

Stetson - 35

11. Butler - 15