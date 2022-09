FOOTBALL CHANGES ANNOUNCED.

Clinton Middle School will travel to Northside Middle School on Tuesday , September 27 with a 5 PM kickoff.

CHS JV Football will host Union County on WEDNESDAY, September 28 with a 6 PM kickoff.

CHS Varsity Football will travel to Union County on THURSDAY, September 29 with kickoff time at 7:30 PM. All tickets are $7.00 and can be purchased at the gate.