Play Ball under Lights; Wrestling, w-schedule photo -- PC

Lights to be installed at Presbyterian College baseball field.

Lights will be installed at the Presbyterian College baseball field in late May. The first-ever lights will be in place when the Blue Hose baseball team resumes play once they return for their fall ball practice in August 2021.

"We are extremely appreciative of the alumni and friends of PC, including the City of Clinton, who chose to support this much needed upgrade to our baseball facility," said PC President Bob Staton.

"Coach Elton Pollock and the PC baseball team work hard and represent Presbyterian College well both on and off the field. I am excited that they will benefit from this addition to the field."

The addition of the lights was made possible by private donors and a grant from the City of Clinton's Accommodations Tax Fund. Grants from the Fund are used to support initiatives that will increase tourism in the city.

"Presbyterian College parents and alumni generate the greatest percentage of income for our hospitality industry," said Kay Addison, a member of the Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee. “The relationship between the City of Clinton and Presbyterian College is an important relationship to promote.”

“It’s an awesome day for all those connected to the Blue Hose baseball program," said PC Head Baseball Coach Elton Pollock. "I extend my most sincere gratitude to all who have donated and sacrificed to make this project a reality. Additionally, I would like to thank the Presbyterian College Board of Trustees, President Bob Staton, Director of Athletics Rob Acunto, VP of Advancement Jacki Berkshire and her team for all their efforts behind the scenes in getting this done. The impact will not only be felt on campus among our baseball student-athletes, but across the entire City of Clinton and Laurens County area communities. My hope is we will now be able to draw our community closer together via family evenings at the ballpark, while enjoying D1 baseball right in our backyard.”

Blue Hose men’s wrestling schedule is announced.

The Presbyterian College men's wrestling team announced its 2021 schedule last Monday.

The Southern Conference schedule will be contested over four weekends featuring three-team pods each weekend with each school wrestling twice in each of the four weekends.

Presbyterian gets the season started on January 16th as it faces Campbell and VMI in Lexington.

On January 24th, the Blue Hose hit the road for a pair of matches against The Citadel and Bellarmine hosted by the newcomers to the league Bellarmine.

PC closes out the month of January with a trip up the mountainside to Appalachian State to square off against the host Mountaineers and Chattanooga. It will be the first time that PC and Chattanooga have faced off. The Blue Hose close out the regular season on February 6th when they welcome in Gardner-Webb and Davidson to Clinton for a tri-meet.

The 2021 SoCon Championships will be held on Sunday, February 28th in Boone, N.C.