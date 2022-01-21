PC Men Battling

Three Double-Figure Scorers; Blue Hose Suffer Narrow Defeat to Winthrop

CLINTON, S.C. – In a very tightly contested game, the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-11, BSC: 0-4) fell to the Winthrop Eagles (11-6, BSC: 4-0), 60-58, in the Templeton Center.

Marquis Barnett led the Blue Hose with 14 points. Winston Hill tallied 11 points with five rebounds. Rayshon Harrison rounded out Presbyterian’s double-figure scorers with 10 points while grabbing seven rebounds.

Presbyterian’s defense held the second highest-scoring offense in the Big South to 60 points which was 17 points below their season average.

HOW IT HAPPENED

FIRST HALF – The two teams began the game exchanging baskets. With the score tied at three just two minutes into the game, the Blue Hose went on a 15-4 run taking an 18-7 lead when Zeb Graham knocked down a jumper with 9:22 on the clock. Terrell Ard, Jr., who made his first career start, Trevon Reddish-Rhone, Harrison, and Hill scored during Presbyterian’s early scoring run. With 6:43 on the clock, Presbyterian enjoyed a 22-12 lead after Kirshon Thrash knocked down a jumper in the lane. Winthrop finished the half scoring eight of the final 10 points cutting the Blue Hose’s halftime lead to 24-20.

SECOND HALF – The Eagles scored the first five points of the second half taking a one-point lead. Barnett scored inside, helping Presbyterian regain the lead 26-25 with 18:02 on the clock., With 13:21 on the clock, Barnett scored on a jumper in the lane giving Presbyterian their largest second-half lead, 34-28. Presbyterian remained in front for the next three minutes. Winthrop regained the lead with eight and a half minutes on the clock. Presbyterian tied the score a couple of times over the next minute. With the game tied at 41 with seven minutes on the clock, Winthrop scored nine of the next 11 points taking a 50-43 lead with 4:39 on the clock. A three by Kobe Stewart and an old-fashioned three-point play by Hill cut Winthrop’s lead to 50-49 with 3:12 left in regulation. Winthrop stopped the PC run with a three pushing their lead back to four points. With four seconds on the clock, Harrison connected on a three from the top of the key getting the Blue Hose within one point, 58-57. However, Winthrop connected on a couple of free throws in the closing seconds to close out the win.

NOTES

Barnett’s 14 points performance marked his second consecutive double-figure scoring game.

Harrison collected his 35 th career double-figure scoring game with his 10 points.

career double-figure scoring game with his 10 points. Hill’s 11 points marked his 21 st career double-figure scoring game.

career double-figure scoring game. Presbyterian finished the game with a 32-22 advantage on points in the paint.

NEXT GAME

Presbyterian concludes their two-game homestand against Longwood in the Templeton Center this Saturday, January 22 at 3 p.m.