PC going to the show

The Blue Hose vs. Vandy on Friday.

The Big South Champion Presbyterian College baseball team learned Monday afternoon they will face No. 4 overall seed Vanderbilt in the Blue Hose first appearance in the NCAA Tournament after winning the Big South Championship on Saturday afternoon over No. 1 seed Campbell.

The Blue Hose will face regional host and No. 4 seed Vanderbilt on Friday night at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network from Nashville. The Commodores went 40-15 overall with a 19-10 league record in SEC play this season. Joining PC and Vanderbilt in Nashville will be Indiana State and Georgia Tech, who will face off in a 1 p.m. matchup on Friday afternoon before PC and Vanderbilt face off at 7 p.m.

Presbyterian finished the year with a 22-21 overall record, including an 18-16 mark in the Big South, and earned the Big South Championship with an 8-5 victory over Campbell on Saturday afternoon.

Under the direction of 17th year head coach Elton Pollock, the Blue Hose are led by the Big South Tournament MVP and fifth-year senior Zacchaeus Rasberry who hit .314 during the 2021 season with a team-high 10 home runs and 38 runs driven in. Rasberry was also a perfect 11-for-11 in stolen bases.

Eric Toth recorded a .272 average including a team-high 12 doubles along with a team-high 41 runs knocked in. Kyle Decker added a .316 average.

On the mound, freshman Charlie McDaniel finished the year with a 4-2 record along with a 4.90 ERA. He struck out 32 batters in 64.1. innings. McDaniel was named to the all-tournament team following his start in the tournament opener that saw him record six strikeouts over 6.0 innings.

Toth also added eight saves to lead the team on the mound along with Chris Veach totaling a 2-0 record with four saves.

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 4 to Monday, June 7 (if necessary).

A small number of outfield tickets remain available for Regionals. Outfield all-session tickets are $70 and individual game tickets are $10.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased on vucommodores.com or by calling the Vanderbilt Athletics ticket office at 615-322-4653 during business hours beginning Tuesday, June 1.

Friday, June 4

G1: #2 Indiana State (30-19) vs. #3 Georgia Tech (29-23) – 1 p.m., ESPN3

G2: #1 Vanderbilt (40-15) vs. #4 Presbyterian (22-21) – 7 p.m., SEC Network

Saturday, June 5

G3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 1 p.m.

G4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 6

G5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 – 3 p.m.

G6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 – 9 p.m.

Monday, June 7 (if necessary)

G7: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 – 7 p.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team rallied with two runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth inning to stun No. 1 Seed Campbell by the score of 8-5 in the 2021 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship. Presbyterian has earned the automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Baseball Championship

FINAL SCORE: No. 4 Presbyterian 8, No. 1 Campbell 5

LOCATION: Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (22-21) | Campbell (35-16)

W: Alex Flood (1-2) | L: Logan Heintzman (6-1) | Save: Eric Toth (8)

NOTABLES

- Presbyterian recorded the baseball program's first Big South Championship as it was just its second appearance in the title game. PC had played in the 2017 title game.

- It is the Blue Hose's second Big South Championship as an athletic department during the 2020-21 season as men's tennis won the league's title last month in Charlotte.

- The Blue Hose were led offensively by Eric Toth who had two hits including his eighth home run of the season and also drove in four runs.

- Toth also finished the championship off for the Blue Hose recording a perfect ninth inning with a strikeout to record his eighth save of the 2021 season. He moved into sole possession of third in the Blue Hose single-season DI record book with his eighth save on Saturday.

- Zacchaeus Rasberry added a hit and a pair of RBIs in the contest. Rasberry extended his reached base streak to 22 games in a row.

- Alex Flood recorded the final two outs of the eighth inning to record his first career win in his collegiate career.

- Toth led the Blue Hose at the plate during the three games in the tournament with a .538 average as he totaled two doubles, two home runs, and nine runs were driven in. Rasberry hit .500 with two home runs and a team-high 10 RBIs.

- As a team, PC hit .302 with 10 extra-base hits for the tournament.

- Following Saturday's victory, PC had five players honored on the All-Tournament Team. Toth, Rasberry was joined by Kyle Merkle, Jake Wyandt, and Charlie McDaniel. Rasberry was also named the MVP of the 2021 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Campbell got out to the early 1-0 lead in the first with a solo home run.

- PC got on the board in the third with a bunt single off the bat of Decker before a two-run single from Toth gave Presbyterian the 3-1 lead.

- The Fighting Camels evened the game at three after three frames.

- Campbell jumped back out in front in the fourth with an RBI single to push the lead out to 4-3.

- Campbell pushed across a run in the seventh to extend the lead to 5-3.

- In the eighth, PC responded with a solo home run from Toth before an RBI double Merkle pushed the game to a tie score of five.

- In the ninth, Presbyterian got the bases loaded before bases loaded walk from Toth broke the tie.

- PC added insurance runs from Rasberry with his two-run single down the left-field line that gave Toth plenty of support to go shutdown Campbell 1-2-3 and win the title.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Presbyterian College baseball team used a four-run seventh and three-run ninth to propel them to the Ingles Big South Championship defeating Gardner-Webb 9-6 on Friday afternoon at Segra Stadium. Zacchaeus Rasberry connected on his 10th home run of the season and drove in five runs for the Blue Hose.

FINAL SCORE: No. 4 Presbyterian 9, No. 3 Gardner-Webb 6

LOCATION: Segra Stadium (Fayetteville, N.C.)

RECORDS: Presbyterian (21-21) | Gardner-Webb (29-22)

W: Chris Veach (2-0) | L: Isaac Campbell (2-5)

NOTABLES

- Rasberry continued his torrid pace during the tournament on Friday with two hits including his 10th home run of the season and a career-high five runs driven in.

- He has also reached base safely in 21 consecutive contests.

- Rasberry is five-for-eight with two home runs and eight runs driven in during this tournament.

Toth totaled three hits, including a pair of doubles that gives him a team-high 12 doubles. He sits at .556 with five runs knocked in through PC’s two victories.

- Kyle Merkle and Kyle Decker each added a pair of hits in the win.

- Chris Veach earned his second win of the season in relief tossing 3.0 scoreless innings and recording three strikeouts.

- PC will play for its first conference championship since 2017 when the Blue Hose fell in the title game to Radford.

- The Blue Hose improved to 13-4 when outhitting opponents as PC totaled 14 hits on Friday afternoon.

- Presbyterian jumped to 15-6 in games scoring at least six runs this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

- Rasberry continued his hot streak in the championship with a two-run single in the third to open the Blue Hose scoring and give PC the 2-0 lead.

- Gardner-Webb quickly answered with a pair of runs in the third to even the game at two.

- The Runnin’ Bulldogs gained the lead in the fourth with an RBI single to jump out in front by the score of 3-2.

- In the sixth, GWU scored a pair of runs to extend the lead to 5-2.

- PC responded in the seventh with four runs off of an RBI single from Toth before a three-run shot from Rasberry to give Presbyterian a 6-5 lead.

- The Runnin’ Bulldogs tied the game at six in the seventh on a fielder’s choice.

- Presbyterian tacked on three runs in the ninth courtesy of an RBI double from Toth before a two-run single from Merkle helped secure Presbyterian’s spot in Saturday’s final.